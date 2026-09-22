7 Best JSE stocks to watch IN South Africa. In this article, some of the JSE’s Top Index Share constituents that suggest investor value in 2026 are discussed.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best JSE stocks to watch for long-term growth in South Africa

Top dividend-paying JSE stocks to invest in 2026

High-performing JSE shares to monitor this year

Promising JSE stocks with strong financial performance in 2026

Best JSE stocks for beginner investors in South Africa

JSE shares to watch for market trends and opportunities

🏢 Company Name ⭐ Why It’s Worth Watching 🪨Anglo American PLC (AGL) Diversified mining giant with strong commodity exposure and restructuring momentum. 🟡AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG) A major gold producer benefiting from high gold prices and defensive demand. 🏦ABSA Bank Ltd. (ABSP) Strong banking franchise with stable dividends and solid earnings recovery. 🍺Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ANH) Global beverage leader with resilient cash flow and improving debt profile. ⛏️BHP Group PLC (BHP) World-class miner with exposure to copper, iron ore, and future-driven metals. 🚬British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) High-dividend defensive stock with strong global brand presence. 🛍️Clicks Group Ltd. (CLS) Fast-growing retail and healthcare chain with consistent earnings and expansion.

What does JSE stocks to watch mean?

The phrase “JSE stocks to watch” refers to shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) that investors and traders should pay attention to because they may show potential for growth, dividends, or market activity.

It doesn’t mean you must buy them;

it’s more like a “watchlist” of interesting or noteworthy stocks.

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A quick overview of the best JSE stocks to watch

1. ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (AGL)

is a leading global mining company that owns and operates a world-class portfolio of mining and processing operations as well as undeveloped resources. Anglo American’s portfolio of mining operations is based on the principle of quality and longevity, and investors will likely be keen to see AGL maintain a strong balance sheet throughout any business cycle. The company’s registered address is in London, England, but it employs more than 95,000 people in 15 countries around the world. Amongst its major shareholders count Volcan, the Public Investment Corporation Group, Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, BlackRock, Inc., Silchester International Investors LLP, Genesis Asset Managers, LLP, Tarl Investment Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd., Epoch Two Investment Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd. and Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd.

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🟡 Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight ANG AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Leading gold producer benefiting from rising gold prices.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong gold production and defensive hedge against inflation. Gold price fluctuations can heavily impact profits. Global operations reduce regional risks. Political instability in mining regions can pose challenges.

Why is Anglo American considered a top JSE stock to watch?

Anglo American is a leading diversified miner. Investors watch it for exposure to commodities like platinum, diamonds, and iron ore. Market demand and commodity prices can drive growth, making it a key stock in 2026.

Are there risks associated with investing in Anglo American?

Yes. Mining operations face commodity price fluctuations, environmental regulations, and high costs. Investors should consider both growth potential and volatility when adding Anglo American to their watchlist.

2. ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD. (ANG)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AngloGold Ashanti) is an independent, global gold mining company based in Newtown, Johannesburg, that owns a varied, high-quality portfolio of operations, projects, and exploration activities across ten countries on four continents. Gold is the company’s main product, but they also produce silver (Argentina) and sulphuric acid (Brazil) as by-products and pursue value-creating opportunities in other minerals wherever it is possible to leverage their standing assets, skills, and experience to create more value. AngloGold Ashanti’s major shareholders are BlackRock, Inc., the Public Investment Corporation of South Africa, Van Eck Global, and Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd.

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🟡 Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight ANG AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Leading gold producer benefiting from rising gold prices.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong gold production and defensive hedge against inflation. Gold price fluctuations can heavily impact profits. Global operations reduce regional risks. Political instability in mining regions can pose challenges.

Why watch AngloGold Ashanti on the JSE?

Gold remains a safe-haven asset. AngloGold Ashanti’s global mining presence and production capacity make it a strategic choice for investors seeking defensive growth and inflation protection in 2026.

What are the risks of investing in AngloGold Ashanti?

Commodity price swings, political instability in mining countries, and operational costs can affect profitability. Traders should monitor market trends before investing.

3. ABSA BANK LTD. (ABSP)

is incorporated and based in South Africa and provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, and wealth management products and services. The company and its subsidiaries operate mainly in South Africa and employ more than 25,000 people. The registered address of the company is at Troye Street, Johannesburg, and it has preference shares listed on the JSE.

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🏦 Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight ABSP ABSA Bank Ltd. Strong banking franchise with stable dividends and growing earnings.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Solid financial position and consistent dividend payments. Sensitive to interest rate changes and economic cycles. Wide customer base and diversified services. Regulatory and compliance requirements can impact operations.

Why is ABSA Bank a stock to watch in 2026?

ABSA’s strong earnings, consistent dividends, and robust banking operations make it attractive. Investors monitor it for potential long-term growth and stable income in South Africa’s financial sector.

What risks come with investing in ABSA Bank?

Economic downturns, interest rate changes, and regulatory challenges can affect profitability. Monitoring market conditions helps investors gauge the bank’s growth potential.

4. ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV (ANH)

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company that is based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexican and South African stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. Anheuser-Busch aims to bring people together for a better world, as the original social network has been bringing people together for thousands of years. Anheuser-Busch is committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers with the finest natural ingredients. Anheuser-Busch’s diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck’s, Castle®, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin and Skol.

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🍺 Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight ANH Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Global beverage leader with resilient cash flow and brand strength.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong global brand portfolio and market share. High debt levels due to acquisitions. Consistent cash flow and dividend payments. Currency fluctuations affect international earnings.

Why watch Anheuser-Busch InBev on the JSE?

As a global beverage leader, AB InBev generates stable cash flow and maintains market share. Investors watch it for income potential and resilience in consumer demand, even during market fluctuations in 2026.

Are there risks with investing in AB InBev?

Yes. High leverage, acquisitions, and foreign currency exposure can impact profits. Market volatility and consumer trends should be monitored before investing.

5. BHP GROUP PLC (BHP)

BHP is a world-leading resources company that extracts and processes minerals, oil, and gas, with more than 80,000 employees and contractors, mainly in Australia and the Americas. Its products are sold worldwide, with sales and marketing through Singapore and Houston, United States, and the global headquarters situated in Melbourne, Australia. The fortune of a mining company like BHP remains at the mercy of commodity cycles and its ability to obtain higher operational efficiency. BHP has traditionally boasted strong management and easily remains the second-largest miner in the world, in terms of revenues.

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⛏️ Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight BHP BHP Group PLC World-class diversified miner with exposure to copper, iron, and energy metals.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong commodity diversification: copper, iron ore, and coal. Prices of commodities are volatile and cyclical. Robust global operations and long-term contracts. Environmental and regulatory compliance can increase costs.

Why is BHP a top JSE stock to watch?

BHP offers exposure to key commodities essential for global infrastructure and energy. Investors watch it for growth potential as commodity demand rises in 2026.

What are BHP’s investment risks?

Commodity price volatility, regulatory costs, and operational risks can impact returns. Monitoring global market trends is essential for potential investors.

6. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (SA) (BAT), based in London, United Kingdom, is one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, with over 200 nicotine and tobacco brands that are sold in more than 200 markets around the world. BAT employs more than 55,000 people, partners with more than 90,000 farmers and has factories in 48 countries, with offices in more. British American Tobacco South Africa forms part of British American Tobacco’s Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, and the Southern Africa Area sub-region. The company, which represents the leading tobacco firm in South Africa, saw the sale of its products prohibited domestically due to lockdown legislation in 2026, but fortunately, the bulk of the group’s earnings are derived from outside of the country’s borders. Major shareholders include The Capital Group Companies, Inc., BlackRock, Inc., Spring Mountain Investments Ltd., and Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd.

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🚬 Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight BTI British American Tobacco PLC High-dividend, defensive stock with global brand recognition.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong global brand portfolio and consistent dividends. Tobacco regulation and health concerns can limit growth. Defensive stock during market volatility. Declining smoking trends in key markets may reduce revenues.

Why watch British American Tobacco on the JSE?

BTI is a high-dividend, defensive stock that performs steadily during market volatility. Investors watch it for income potential and brand strength in 2026.

What are the risks of investing in BTI?

Regulatory pressures, anti-smoking campaigns, and declining consumption trends may impact earnings. Investors should consider long-term income versus market limitations.

7. CLICKS GROUP LTD. (CLS)

The Clicks Group is a retail-led healthcare group that is listed under the Food and Drug Retailers sector on the JSE. The company has its headquarters in Cape Town and operates in southern Africa. Among its subsidiaries is the leading health and beauty retailer and its leading pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler, as well as other businesses. These retail brands include names such as Clicks, GNC, The Body Shop, Claire's, UPD, and Musica, which represent more than 743 stores across southern Africa. Clicks is a pharmacy, health, and beauty retailer with over 585 stores. Major shareholders include the Public Investment Corporation (SA), BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity Management & Research (US), RBC Global Asset Management, GIC Asset Management, BMO Financial Group, The Vanguard Group, and T Rowe Price.

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🛍️ Stock 🏢 Company Name 🌟 Key Highlight CLS Clicks Group Ltd. Fast-growing retail and healthcare chain with consistent earnings and expansion potential.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong retail and healthcare presence in South Africa. Highly competitive retail sector can pressure margins. Consistent growth and expansion opportunities. Vulnerable to economic downturns affecting consumer spending.

Why watch Clicks Group on the JSE?

Clicks combines retail and healthcare services, showing steady growth and expansion potential. Investors watch it for consistent earnings and long-term growth opportunities in South Africa’s consumer sector in 2026.

What are the risks of investing in Clicks Group?

Competition, economic slowdowns, and changing consumer trends may affect profitability. Investors should monitor performance and retail sector trends closely.

Conclusion Monitoring the best JSE stocks to watch in 2026 helps investors identify promising opportunities, track market trends, and make informed decisions. By focusing on strong-performing companies, high dividends, and commodity-linked stocks, traders can strategically plan investments while minimizing risks in South Africa’s dynamic market. Staying updated and reviewing your watchlist regularly ensures you capitalize on growth potential and market movements effectively.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does “JSE stocks to watch” mean?

“JSE stocks to watch” refers to shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that investors and traders should monitor due to potential price growth, strong dividends, market trends, or significant news affecting their performance in 2026.

Why should I watch JSE stocks instead of buying immediately?

Watching JSE stocks helps investors analyze performance, trends, and risks before investing. It allows monitoring of price movements, dividends, and news without committing capital immediately, reducing impulsive decisions and improving strategic timing for 2026 investments.

How do I identify the best JSE stocks to watch?

Look for stocks with strong financials, consistent earnings growth, high dividend yield, market leadership, and positive news flow. Tools like financial reports, analyst ratings, and market news help create a 2026 watchlist of promising JSE stocks.

Are JSE stocks to watch suitable for beginner investors?

Yes. Watching stocks first allows beginners to understand market behavior, volatility, and company fundamentals without immediate risk. It provides a learning period to evaluate performance before making investment decisions in 2026.

Can JSE stocks to watch change frequently?

Yes. Stocks on the watchlist can change due to earnings reports, economic news, commodity price fluctuations, or market trends. Investors should review and update their 2026 watchlist regularly to focus on the most promising opportunities.

Should I consider dividends when watching JSE stocks?

Absolutely. Dividend-paying stocks can provide steady income while offering growth potential. Monitoring high-yield JSE stocks ensures you balance income and capital appreciation when making 2026 investment decisions.

How does market news affect JSE stocks to watch?

News like economic data, political events, company earnings, and commodity prices can significantly influence stock prices. Tracking news helps investors predict trends and manage risk while observing JSE stocks for 2026 opportunities.

Are commodity-linked JSE stocks worth watching?

Yes. Companies like Anglo American, BHP, and AngloGold Ashanti are linked to commodities like gold, platinum, and iron ore. Price changes in these markets can create opportunities for gains or losses, making them important stocks to watch in 2026.

How often should I review my JSE stocks on to watch list?

Regularly, ideally weekly or monthly. Frequent review ensures your list reflects market changes, performance updates, and emerging opportunities, helping you stay prepared for strategic trading or investment decisions in 2026.

Can international investors watch JSE stocks too?

Yes. Many JSE-listed companies are accessible via international brokers or ETFs. Investors outside South Africa can monitor top-performing or high-dividend JSE stocks to watch in 2026 for potential portfolio diversification.”