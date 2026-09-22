The 5 Best High-Yield JSE Shares revealed. We have performed in-depth fundamental and technical research to identify the top JSE equities with a high yield of at least 5%. This is a complete guide to the 5 Best High-Yield JSE Shares.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What is a High-Yield Share?

5 Best High-Yield Shares on the JSE

How to choose High-Yield Dividend Stocks

The Best Share Brokers in South Africa

5 Best High Yield JSE Shares Revealed (2026):

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

1. Ninety-One Limited (JSE: NY1)

The Ninety-One Group, an independent global asset management company run by its founder, was formed in South Africa in 1991. It provides a range of high conviction, active approaches to an exclusive clientele all around the globe. To better serve its clients, The Ninety-One Group currently has two channels of distribution (Institutional and Advisor) as well as five regional teams (referred to as Client Groups) situated in Africa, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. Ninety-One Plc is now ranked as the 66th most valuable stock on the JSE with a market value of ZAR 36.8 billion, or around 0.185% of the stock market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R39.91 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R36.8 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 923 million 📊 52 week range R36.00 – R61.25 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R4.24 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 9.41 📊 Dividend Yield 7.39% 📊 Gross Turnover R13 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Dividend yield ~ 6.47%. Investment-manager business tends to be cyclical — performance depends on market conditions (equity markets, flows, etc.), which can lead to volatility. EPS & headline earnings growth — recent 6-month results show increases (attributable income + 11.5%). As a global manager, currency risk (rand vs. foreign currencies) may affect returns for domestic shareholders. Global investment manager with diversified global exposure (not solely SA economy), which can reduce country-specific risk. Less “blue-chip stability” compared with large banks or diversified industrials.

2. YeboYethu (RF) Ltd (JSE: YYLBEE)

YeboYethu (RF) Limited is based in South Africa and was founded specifically to have a direct share in Vodacom Proprietary Limited ("Vodacom SA") and promote Black Economic Empowerment ("BEE") in the mobile telecommunications sector. With a market value of ZAR 2.38 billion, YeboYethu (RF) Ltd is now the 201st most valuable stock on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, accounting for around 0.012% of the equities market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R45 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R2.38 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 52.9 million 📊 52 week range R40.00 – R52.00 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R67.28 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 0.67 📊 Dividend Yield 4.89% 📊 Gross Turnover R291,000 ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Pays a dividend (recent annual yield ~ 4.1%). Investment-manager business tends to be cyclical — performance depends on market conditions (equity markets, flows, etc.), which can lead to volatility. Historically linked to a stake in a major telecom operator (providing some underlying business linkage via shareholding). Balance sheet / margin metrics look unusual (some profitability/cash-flow metrics from public data may be misleading — e.g. extremely high “profit margin” stats). Smaller company — could offer upside if underlying assets appreciate or if corporate actions (e.g. restructuring) unlock value. Company seems small and potentially more illiquid; smaller firms tend to have higher risk (less diversified, more exposure to single assets/businesses).

3. Sygnia Limited (JSE: SYG)

The financial services company Sygnia Ltd. and its affiliates, which together are referred to as "the Firm," is based in South Africa and trade on the JSE and A2X Markets. Most of the institutional and retail clients of the Group are headquartered in South Africa, where they may benefit from the firm's specialist investment management, savings products, and administrative solutions. With a market value of ZAR 2.73 billion, Sygnia Limited is now the 193rd most valuable stock on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, accounting for around 0.014% of the equities market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R18.20 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R2.73 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 150 million 📊 52 week range R13.51 – R17.79 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R1.88 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 9.66 📊 Dividend Yield 8.79% 📊 Gross Turnover R41,000 ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Recently declared a dividend yield ~ 7.6%, above many peers. Dividend payout ratio reportedly high (~ 97%), which is near the limit of sustainability. Assets under management (AUM) are large and growing — institutional + retail AUM at R405.6 bn as of March 2026. Balance sheet / margin metrics look unusual (some profitability/cash-flow metrics from public data may be misleading — e.g. extremely high “profit margin” stats). EPS / profits improving: e.g. for half-year ended Mar 2026, attributable income +13.3%. Heavy reliance on markets / asset-management cycles: if equity or bond markets fall, fee income may drop, affecting dividends.

4. Standard Bank Group Ltd (JSE: SBK)

Standard Bank Group is a prominent financial institution in South Africa involved with wealth management, wire transfers, savings accounts, borrowing, lending, insurance, and consultancy, to name a few services. Standard Bank Group has customers all over the world, and it is primarily listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), with secondary listings on the A2X Markets and the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). With a market value of ZAR 268 billion or around 1.35% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equity market, Standard Bank Group Limited is now the 13th most valuable stock on the JSE.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R159.65 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R268 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 1.68 billion 📊 52 week range R120.23 – R187.98 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R15.73 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 10.15 📊 Dividend Yield 5.46% 📊 Gross Turnover R555 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established blue-chip bank with large scale, long history and broad footprint. Banking business remains sensitive to macroeconomic cycles — SA economic growth, interest rates, credit demand etc. drive performance; downturns can hit loan quality, credit losses. Solid financials: recent ROE 18.5%, efficient operations, and consistent headline earnings. Regional exposure across Africa introduces regulatory, country-risk and currency-risk — volatility from weaker economies or currency fluctuations. Dividend yield ~6% annually (semi-annual payments), with dividend growth over time. Dividend yield depends on profitability and payout ratio — adverse macro trends or credit cycles could pressure dividends.

5. Combined Motor Holdings Ltd (JSE: CMH)

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd. is a diversified investment holding company whose subsidiaries operate in the retail motor, automotive rental, and financial services sectors. Since it does not participate in trade activities directly, Combined Motor Holdings delegates all business operations to its subsidiaries. With a market value of ZAR 1.93 billion or around 0.0097% of the equity market on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Combined Motor Holdings Ltd is the 215th most valuable stock currently.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R25.85 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R1.93 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 74.8 million 📊 52 week range R18.61 – 33.24 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R5.01 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 5.16 📊 Dividend Yield 13% 📊 Gross Turnover R258,500 ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operating in motor retail, distribution, car hire & related services — a diversified business in the automotive value-chain (not just vehicle sales) offering multiple revenue streams. Recent performance is weak: for year ended Feb 2026 — net profit down ~26.2%, headline earnings per share down ~25.6%. Low valuation metrics as of 2026 (P/E and forward P/E appear modest). Dividend recently cut: 2026 dividend per share lower vs prior year. Positive free cash flow + some cash resources on balance sheet, which indicates some capacity to weather weaker demand cycles. Business sensitive to economic conditions (consumer spending, interest rates, auto-finance availability). Especially in tough economic times demand for new cars declines, which can hit revenues and margins.

What is a High-Yield Share?

A high-yield stock is one whose dividend yield is more than the benchmark average yield. The categorization of a high-yield stock depends on the criteria of a particular analyst. A high dividend yield suggests that the company is undervalued since the payout is greater than the firm's price, and high dividend yields are sought after by income and value investors. During downturn markets, high-yield companies often beat low-yield and no-yield equities because many investors see dividend-paying firms as less risky.

How to choose High-Yield Dividend Stocks

When investors acquire shares, they become partners in the profits made by the firm through its operations. The company can choose to either disperse these earnings or reinvest them totally or in part to enhance production or grow. The gains given to shareholders are termed a dividend, and this is a wonderful approach to making a stable income via stock investing. However, not all corporations declare huge dividends. Hence, if investors are searching for a regular income source via stocks, then they must look for firms that have a history of paying significant dividends. The dividend yield is a statistic that measures the annual dividend paid out by a firm as a percentage of the current stock price. The formula is simple:

Dividend Yield = Annual Dividend × 100 / Share Price

Considerations for choosing High Dividend Yield Stocks in South Africa

The dividend yield alone is not sufficient information for investors to base their judgments on. Since dividend yield is a ratio of dividends to stock price, it rises when share prices fall. If you invest in these stocks without investigating the cause of the price reduction, you could lose money. Therefore, while selecting high dividend yield companies, investors should consider the following:

The firm must have a record of accomplishment of regular dividend payments.

The dividend yield of the stock should increase annually.

Companies with high dividend yields are more likely to be stable and increase if certain conditions are met. When assessing high dividend yield firms, investors should think about the following criteria.

Ensure that the dividend yield increases yearly.

A sustainable payout ratio refers to the ratio of the company's yearly income to its annual dividends. This must be compared to other businesses in the same industry. A lower payout ratio often signals dividend sustainability.

Investors must consider the cash dividend payout ratio to analyze the sustainability of overall payouts. This is the proportion of operational cash flows subtracted from capital expenditures paid out as dividends by the corporation.

The overall return since the most recent dividend payment.

Examine the earnings per share (EPS). This is the company's net income divided by the total number of outstanding shares. It provides a view of the company's profitability to its stockholders. A corporation with a high dividend yield ratio and continuous earnings per share growth is often seen as a solid investment.

Investors must consider the company's Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio. This might assist them in determining if the present market price of the company's shares is overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, they will be more equipped to evaluate the stock's dividend yield.

Conclusion As an investor, you should always remember that a single metric cannot show how strong a business or its stock is. Before investing, dividend investors need to find out about the company's financial health, growth plan, position in the market, how well it manages its business, etc. Stocks that pay out a lot of dividends are great for any investor's portfolio. But people should make sure that the company is worth investing in and not buy stocks based on dividend yield alone.

Frequently asked questions

Is it a wise decision to purchase high-dividend stocks?

Yes, it is possible. Dividend investments have the potential to provide extremely high returns. Dividend-paying stocks have often outperformed the market overall.

What kind of stock has a high dividend yield?

Stocks that have dividend yields of 5% or more are referred to be high yields. Buying high-yield stocks might be a great method to guarantee a consistent income in retirement.

Should I buy dividend-paying JSE stocks?

You should consider buying dividend-paying companies when you first begin investing so that you may benefit from their long-term benefits. Stocks that pay dividends have outperformed the market and been less volatile, especially those of companies that keep or increase their pay-outs.

Which is preferable, growth or dividends?

Overall, dividend companies outperformed growth stocks and the overall market. There is a significant chance that dividend firms will beat growth equities in terms of return.

What is the average rate of dividend growth?

Global dividend growth has also picked up speed, rising from 28% over five years to 32.63% over the last three years, including a 31% increase in 2026.