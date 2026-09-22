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  Best discount Forex brokersaccording to research in South Africa much less than full-service brokers, but they offer limited services. In a nutshell, they execute your orders to buy or sell your investments. This is a complete listing of the 5 Best Discount Forex Brokers requiredIn this in-depth write-up, you will learn:  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • The Top 5 Discount Forex Brokers in South Africa
  • Who are the Best-regulated Forex Brokers
  • Best discount broker with MT4
  • Our recommended Forex Broker for Beginners
  • Pros and Cons of Discount Forex Brokers
  • FAQ for Discount Forex Brokers

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

5 Best Discount Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker👉Open Account💴 Minimum Dep.💵 Regulation💶 Leverage
🥉IC Markets👉 Open Account$200 USD / 3557 ZARASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCBUp to 1:500
🥇Pepperstone👉 Open Account$0 USD / 0 ZARASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCBAUp to 1:500
🥉XM👉 Open Account$5 USD / 88 ZARIFSC, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMAUp to 1:1000
🥇FBS👉 Open Account$5 USD / 88 ZARFSC, ASIC, CySECUp to 1:3000
🥈 HFM👉 Open Account $0 USD / 0 ZARFSCA, DFSA, FSC, CMA. FCAUp to 1:2000
 

What are Discount Forex Brokers

Best Discount Forex Brokers are known for compelling trading tools and platforms at lower costs without the additional charges of premium services such as detailed research, individualized advice, and progressive analytics. Their tight spreads usually come with low or zero commissions, making them appealing to traders with limited funds.  

5 Best Discount Forex Brokers in South Africa

  1. ☑️IC Markets –  the Best Discount Forex Broker in South Africa.
  2. ☑️Pepperstone – South African Forex broker regulated by the FSCA.
  3. ☑️XM – High User Trust Score 95/100 with ZAR support.
  4. ☑️FBS – Quality Educational Materials with a deposit bonus.
  5. ☑️HFM – High User Trust Score 95/100 with ZAR support

 

1. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  Discount forex broker IC Markets is a respected name because of its low trading costs and competitive rates. It offers low commission rates and tight spreads; therefore, it suits both retail traders and professionals at an economical price. For those who want to lower their trading costs and, at the same time, have access to advanced trading tools and platforms, IC Markets provides the best option due to its transparency and efficiency in executions. Additionally, this broker has strong liquidity, enabling quick trades, making it more appealing in the discount brokers field within the foreign exchange market.  

Featured

🔍 FeatureIC
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD / 0 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up BonusNone, IC does not offer bonus incentives
💸FeesRaw accounts: $3.5/side (MT4/5), $3.0/side (cTrader) Standard no commission
📉Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips (Raw) Standard: ~0.8 pips commission structure applied on Raw accounts
💳Deposit & Withdrawals15+ methods (cards, e‑wallets, wire, crypto)
 No fees from IC; speed varies by method
🖥️PlatformsMT4,
MT5,
cTrader,
TradingView integration desktop,
mobile
🛡️RegulationFSA (Seychelles),
🔐Trust Score9/10 based on performance and reviews (4.8/5 on Trustpilot),
 global oversight and transparency
⏱️Payout ScheduleCrypto/e‑wallet: within 1 business day cards: 1–3 days bank wire: 2–5 days
📝Sign upOpen Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers tight spreads and low commissionsOnly offers variable spreads
High-speed trade executionNot as robust in educational content
Overseen by reputable financial authoritiesLacks promotional offers
Advanced Platforms$200 Recommended Min Deposit
Fast ECN ExecutrionComplex for Beginners
Multiple Funding MethodsInactivty Fee
 

Our findings

IC Markets reveals that it is a highly competitive broker known for its low trading costs, featuring tight spreads and low commissions.  

Why is IC Markets considered one of the best discount forex brokers in South Africa?

IC Markets offers ultra-tight spreads, low commissions, and fast execution on major platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader, making it ideal for cost-conscious South African traders seeking affordable and reliable trading conditions.

 

Does IC Markets support ZAR accounts for South African traders?

Yes, IC Markets allows South African traders to open ZAR-based accounts, reducing currency conversion fees and making deposits and withdrawals more convenient through local payment options and instant processing systems.

 

2. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Established towards affordable trading solutions and tight spreads, it is a well-known discount forex broker. It offers competitive pricing with very few commissions, which makes it appealing to traders who want to cut down on trading costs. Pepperstone provides advanced trading platforms and tools that benefit both retail as well as institutional traders with a major focus on fast execution rates and reliable customer service. Transparency in costs, along with a commitment towards efficiency, rank Pepperstone among those who prefer an inexpensive form of making money through currency exchange transactions on such platforms.  

Featured

🔎BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff300+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, UK, Dubai, Bahamas, Kenya
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesFSCS (UK clients)
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (MAM/PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $3.50 per lot (Razor Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported10+
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30ms
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered1,200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices15+
⚖️CFD Commodities25+
📜CFD Shares900+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsSmart Trader Tools, Autochartist, VPS
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 097 8755
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive pricing with tight spreadsNot as extensive in research and analysis tools
Quick trade execution Relies on third-party platforms
Supports a variety of platformsLacks promotional offers
 

Our findings

Pepperstone shows that it stands out as a discount broker with low fees, tight spreads, and competitive commissions, making it appealing for traders focused on cost efficiency.  

What makes Pepperstone a top discount forex broker in South Africa?

Pepperstone is known for its low-cost trading environment, razor-sharp spreads, and no hidden fees, providing South African traders with affordable access to forex, indices, and commodities through MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.

 

Does Pepperstone charge inactivity or withdrawal fees?

No, Pepperstone doesn’t charge inactivity or withdrawal fees, making it an appealing choice for traders in South Africa looking for a transparent and budget-friendly broker experience.

 

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM is popular among discount forex brokers mainly because of its low trading costs and narrow spreads. There are several types of accounts offered by XM, which cater to various trading styles; most of them come with minimal commissions and fees. Apart from this, XM has earned itself a positive reputation among users who want to engage in online trading activities due to its easy-to-use platforms, along with educational material required by starters or those who have been doing it for long periods. Furthermore, what enhances the image of such an organization like this one as safe enough when compared to others is their cheap rates policy, as well as good customer service.  

Featured

Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff450+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 5 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationIFSC, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Belize
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$5 / R89
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported11
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset and region
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
🗠CFD Stock Indices30+
⚖️CFD Commodities15+
📜CFD Shares1,200+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, XM WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, indicators, VPS
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@xm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25029933
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website25+
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes (in multiple languages)
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, tutorials, videos, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 5,000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers a low entry barrierCharges inactivity fees
Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5Does not offer fixed spreads
Offers extensive educational contentLacks some advanced trading tools
 

Our findings

XM highlights it as a well-rounded broker with competitive pricing and low entry barriers, making it accessible to traders of all levels.  

What are XM’s minimum deposit and spread conditions for South African traders?

XM offers accounts from as low as USD 5 ( ZAR 90–100). Spreads on their Ultra-Low account start around 0.6 pips on major pairs, with no extra commission.

 

How does XM handle local payments, withdrawals, and regulation for South Africa?

XM supports ZAR-denominated base currency and allows instant rand deposits/withdrawals via Ozow & SnapScan EFT. They are regulated internationally (ASIC, CySEC, IFSC), though not directly by FSCA for all entities.

 

4. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
  FBS is a well-known discount forex broker that attracts traders through its cheap margins and competitive spreads. There are various types of accounts for different trading preferences at FBS, all with very low commission rates. The company provides access to a wide range of financial instruments and trading tools, together with an easy-to-use trading platform. The company’s focus on cost-efficiency and all-inclusive support services makes it perfect for those who want to get more by paying less when it comes to investment in this field.  

Featured

🔎BrokerFBS CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff150+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders16 million+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSC, ASIC, CySEC
🌎Country of regulationBelize, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (for EU clients)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader, Raw Spread, standard
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, THB
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time15 minutes to 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries based on payment method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $6 per lot (ECN Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:3000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.2 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices5
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fbs.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25 313540
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website18+ Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, videos, tutorials, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners18,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FBS  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers accounts with a very low minimum depositHigh leverage can also increase risk
Provides a wide range of account optionsSpreads can widen during market volatility
Regular bonuses and promotionsLacks some advanced trading tools
 

Our findings

FBS reveals that it is a flexible broker offering low-cost trading and a wide range of account types, including Cent and Micro accounts, making it accessible to beginners.  

Why is FBS popular among South African discount forex traders?

FBS provides tight spreads, commission-free accounts, and regular bonuses, allowing South African traders to start trading affordably while benefiting from high leverage and reliable mobile platforms.

 

Are there low deposit requirements with FBS?

Yes, FBS offers very low minimum deposits, making it accessible for beginner traders in South Africa who want to start trading forex with minimal financial commitment.

 

5. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM bears a remarkable record as a discount forex broker, once referred to as HotForex, characterized by pricing competitiveness and low trading costs. This company provides narrow spreads and tiny commissions in its several account categories, serving both private and institutional investors. The platforms of HFM involve sophisticated tools for improved trading efficiency. HFM is an attractive option for traders aiming at reducing costs while having multiple forex actions available; this is due to its emphasis on providing cheap solutions and dependable customer service.  

Featured

Company Information
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA, DFSA, FSC, CMA. FCA
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes, HFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more.
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others.
📜CFD SharesYes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers.
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport.za@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27-104 439 924
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support.
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does HFM Accept South African Traders?Yes, HFM accepts South African traders.
Is HFM regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes, HFM is regulated by the South African regulatory body, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
Does HFM offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes, HFM offers an Affiliate Program that is likely available to South African traders.
Does HFM allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes, HFM allows opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand).
👉Open AccountOpen Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers multiple account optionsHigh leverage can increase risk
Provides tight spreads and low commissionsLacking its own trading platform.
Offers comprehensive educational contentSupport may be limited
 

Our findings

HFM shows that it is a versatile broker with a variety of account types and low trading costs, particularly through its zero-spread accounts.  

What makes HFM one of the best discount brokers in South Africa?

HFM offers competitive spreads, zero commission options, and frequent promotions. Its multi-account types and ZAR support give South African traders flexibility and cost-effective trading solutions.

 

Does HFM provide local funding methods for South Africans?

Yes, HFM supports several local funding options, including instant deposits and withdrawals via South African banks, making transactions smooth and affordable for traders in the region.

 

Conclusion

The best discount forex brokers stand out by offering competitive spreads, low trading fees, and efficient trading platforms without compromising reliability or security. These brokers cater especially well to cost-conscious traders who seek maximum value for every trade. Whether you’re a beginner building your portfolio or an experienced trader scaling positions, discount brokers provide access to global markets with transparent pricing and minimal overhead.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are discount forex brokers?

Brokers that buy or sell your investments at a lower cost than a full-service broker.  

Should a beginner make use of a discount forex broker?

It will cost you less, but remember that they do not provide advice.  

Do discount brokers offer customer support?

Most of them do.  

What are the things to look out for in discount brokers?

Fees, minimum deposit, customer support, tools, and education.  

Which forex broker is the cheapest in SA?

The cheapest Brokers are Trade Nation, Capital.com, IG, Global Prime, and Pepperstone. Vantage GO Markets.  

What Are Forex Brokers for Beginners?

The best brokers for beginners are AvaTrade, Octa, FP Markets, Pepperstone, and Exness.  

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