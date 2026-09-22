Best discount Forex brokers, according to research in South Africa much less than full-service brokers, but they offer limited services. In a nutshell, they execute your orders to buy or sell your investments. This is a complete listing of the 5 Best Discount Forex Brokers required. In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
- The Top 5 Discount Forex Brokers in South Africa
- Who are the Best-regulated Forex Brokers
- Best discount broker with MT4
- Our recommended Forex Broker for Beginners
- Pros and Cons of Discount Forex Brokers
- FAQ for Discount Forex Brokers
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
5 Best Discount Forex Brokers
|🔎 Broker
|👉Open Account
|💴 Minimum Dep.
|💵 Regulation
|💶 Leverage
|🥉IC Markets
|👉 Open Account
|$200 USD / 3557 ZAR
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|Up to 1:500
|🥇Pepperstone
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD / 0 ZAR
|ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCBA
|Up to 1:500
|🥉XM
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD / 88 ZAR
|IFSC, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA
|Up to 1:1000
|🥇FBS
|👉 Open Account
|$5 USD / 88 ZAR
|FSC, ASIC, CySEC
|Up to 1:3000
|🥈 HFM
|👉 Open Account
|$0 USD / 0 ZAR
|FSCA, DFSA, FSC, CMA. FCA
|Up to 1:2000
What are Discount Forex Brokers
Best Discount Forex Brokers are known for compelling trading tools and platforms at lower costs without the additional charges of premium services such as detailed research, individualized advice, and progressive analytics. Their tight spreads usually come with low or zero commissions, making them appealing to traders with limited funds.
5 Best Discount Forex Brokers in South Africa
- ☑️IC Markets – the Best Discount Forex Broker in South Africa.
- ☑️Pepperstone – South African Forex broker regulated by the FSCA.
- ☑️XM – High User Trust Score 95/100 with ZAR support.
- ☑️FBS – Quality Educational Materials with a deposit bonus.
- ☑️HFM – High User Trust Score 95/100 with ZAR support
1. IC Markets
Featured
|🔍 Feature
|IC
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD / 0 ZAR
|🎁Sign-Up Bonus
|None, IC does not offer bonus incentives
|💸Fees
|Raw accounts: $3.5/side (MT4/5), $3.0/side (cTrader) Standard no commission
|📉Spreads & Commissions
|Spreads from 0.0 pips (Raw) Standard: ~0.8 pips commission structure applied on Raw accounts
|💳Deposit & Withdrawals
|15+ methods
(cards, e‑wallets, wire, crypto)
No fees from IC; speed varies by method
|🖥️Platforms
|MT4,
MT5,
cTrader,
TradingView integration desktop,
mobile
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA (Seychelles),
|🔐Trust Score
|9/10 based on performance and reviews
(4.8/5 on Trustpilot),
global oversight and transparency
|⏱️Payout Schedule
|Crypto/e‑wallet: within 1 business day cards: 1–3 days bank wire: 2–5 days
|📝Sign up
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers tight spreads and low commissions
|Only offers variable spreads
|High-speed trade execution
|Not as robust in educational content
|Overseen by reputable financial authorities
|Lacks promotional offers
|Advanced Platforms
|$200 Recommended Min Deposit
|Fast ECN Executrion
|Complex for Beginners
|Multiple Funding Methods
|Inactivty Fee
Our findings
IC Markets reveals that it is a highly competitive broker known for its low trading costs, featuring tight spreads and low commissions.
Why is IC Markets considered one of the best discount forex brokers in South Africa?
IC Markets offers ultra-tight spreads, low commissions, and fast execution on major platforms like MetaTrader and cTrader, making it ideal for cost-conscious South African traders seeking affordable and reliable trading conditions.
Does IC Markets support ZAR accounts for South African traders?
Yes, IC Markets allows South African traders to open ZAR-based accounts, reducing currency conversion fees and making deposits and withdrawals more convenient through local payment options and instant processing systems.
2. Pepperstone
Featured
|🔎Broker
|📅Year Founded
|2010
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|300+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,000+
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|🛡️Regulation
|ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
|🌎Country of regulation
|Australia, UK, Dubai, Bahamas, Kenya
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|FSCS (UK clients)
|💳Institutional Accounts
|No
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes (MAM/PAMM)
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CHF
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|No fees
|📊Spreads from
|0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|From $3.50 per lot (Razor Account)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|10+
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable (except Islamic accounts)
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies by asset
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|30ms
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|1,200+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|15+
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|25+
|📜CFD Shares
|900+
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Smart Trader Tools, Autochartist, VPS
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@pepperstone.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+44 203 097 8755
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive pricing with tight spreads
|Not as extensive in research and analysis tools
|Quick trade execution
|Relies on third-party platforms
|Supports a variety of platforms
|Lacks promotional offers
Our findings
Pepperstone shows that it stands out as a discount broker with low fees, tight spreads, and competitive commissions, making it appealing for traders focused on cost efficiency.
What makes Pepperstone a top discount forex broker in South Africa?
Pepperstone is known for its low-cost trading environment, razor-sharp spreads, and no hidden fees, providing South African traders with affordable access to forex, indices, and commodities through MetaTrader and TradingView platforms.
Does Pepperstone charge inactivity or withdrawal fees?
No, Pepperstone doesn’t charge inactivity or withdrawal fees, making it an appealing choice for traders in South Africa looking for a transparent and budget-friendly broker experience.
3. XM
Featured
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2009
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|450+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 5 million
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|IFSC, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Australia, Cyprus, Belize
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|ICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$5 / R89
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|None
|📊Spreads from
|0.6 pips
|💸Commissions
|None
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|11
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies by asset and region
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|0.01 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|1,000+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|30+
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|15+
|📜CFD Shares
|1,200+
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, XM WebTrader
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Trading signals, indicators, VPS
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@xm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+357 25029933
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|25+
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes (in multiple languages)
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, tutorials, videos, webinars
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Over 5,000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers a low entry barrier
|Charges inactivity fees
|Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
|Does not offer fixed spreads
|Offers extensive educational content
|Lacks some advanced trading tools
Our findings
XM highlights it as a well-rounded broker with competitive pricing and low entry barriers, making it accessible to traders of all levels.
What are XM’s minimum deposit and spread conditions for South African traders?
XM offers accounts from as low as USD 5 (≈ ZAR 90–100). Spreads on their Ultra-Low account start around 0.6 pips on major pairs, with no extra commission.
How does XM handle local payments, withdrawals, and regulation for South Africa?
XM supports ZAR-denominated base currency and allows instant rand deposits/withdrawals via Ozow & SnapScan EFT. They are regulated internationally (ASIC, CySEC, IFSC), though not directly by FSCA for all entities.
4. FBS
Featured
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2009
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|150+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|16 million+
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSC, ASIC, CySEC
|🌎Country of regulation
|Belize, Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|ICF (for EU clients)
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|cTrader, Raw Spread, standard
|💳Institutional Accounts
|No
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes (PAMM)
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, THB
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$5 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|15 minutes to 24 hours
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Varies based on payment method
|📊Spreads from
|From 0.0 pips
|💸Commissions
|From $6 per lot (ECN Account)
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|6
|🚀Swap Fees
|Applicable (except Islamic accounts)
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:3000
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies based on asset
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|0.2 seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|200+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|5
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|6
|📜CFD Shares
|100+
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@fbs.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+357 25 313540
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|18+ Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|18,000+
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers accounts with a very low minimum deposit
|High leverage can also increase risk
|Provides a wide range of account options
|Spreads can widen during market volatility
|Regular bonuses and promotions
|Lacks some advanced trading tools
Our findings
FBS reveals that it is a flexible broker offering low-cost trading and a wide range of account types, including Cent and Micro accounts, making it accessible to beginners.
Why is FBS popular among South African discount forex traders?
FBS provides tight spreads, commission-free accounts, and regular bonuses, allowing South African traders to start trading affordably while benefiting from high leverage and reliable mobile platforms.
Are there low deposit requirements with FBS?
Yes, FBS offers very low minimum deposits, making it accessible for beginner traders in South Africa who want to start trading forex with minimal financial commitment.
5. HFM
Featured
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2010
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|500+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,500 000 mil
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA, DFSA, FSC, CMA. FCA
|🌎Country of regulation
|UK, South Africa, Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Not offered
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$0 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free up to a certain amount
|📊Spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💸Commissions
|No
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|1:30
|📏Margin requirements
|0.50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes, available upon request
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 500+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes, HFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more.
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others.
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers.
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|HFM Platform, MT4
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/5
|📱Customer Support email address
|support.za@hfm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+27-104 439 924
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|27 languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support.
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|41 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients.
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|South African Trader Specific Information
|Does HFM Accept South African Traders?
|Yes, HFM accepts South African traders.
|Is HFM regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?
|Yes, HFM is regulated by the South African regulatory body, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
|Does HFM offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?
|Yes, HFM offers an Affiliate Program that is likely available to South African traders.
|Does HFM allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?
|Yes, HFM allows opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand).
|👉Open Account
|Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers multiple account options
|High leverage can increase risk
|Provides tight spreads and low commissions
|Lacking its own trading platform.
|Offers comprehensive educational content
|Support may be limited
Our findings
HFM shows that it is a versatile broker with a variety of account types and low trading costs, particularly through its zero-spread accounts.
What makes HFM one of the best discount brokers in South Africa?
HFM offers competitive spreads, zero commission options, and frequent promotions. Its multi-account types and ZAR support give South African traders flexibility and cost-effective trading solutions.
Does HFM provide local funding methods for South Africans?
Yes, HFM supports several local funding options, including instant deposits and withdrawals via South African banks, making transactions smooth and affordable for traders in the region.
ConclusionThe best discount forex brokers stand out by offering competitive spreads, low trading fees, and efficient trading platforms without compromising reliability or security. These brokers cater especially well to cost-conscious traders who seek maximum value for every trade. Whether you’re a beginner building your portfolio or an experienced trader scaling positions, discount brokers provide access to global markets with transparent pricing and minimal overhead.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are discount forex brokers?
Brokers that buy or sell your investments at a lower cost than a full-service broker.
Should a beginner make use of a discount forex broker?
It will cost you less, but remember that they do not provide advice.
Do discount brokers offer customer support?
Most of them do.
What are the things to look out for in discount brokers?
Fees, minimum deposit, customer support, tools, and education.
Which forex broker is the cheapest in SA?
The cheapest Brokers are Trade Nation, Capital.com, IG, Global Prime, and Pepperstone. Vantage GO Markets.
What Are Forex Brokers for Beginners?
The best brokers for beginners are AvaTrade, Octa, FP Markets, Pepperstone, and Exness.
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