10 Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Professionals (2026)

The Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Professionals (2026) feature highly liquid major pairs like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, offering tight spreads, deep market depth, and favorable volatility for consistent opportunities and efficient trade execution.

Here’s what you can expect from our guide: Identify top forex pairs favored by experienced traders.

favored by experienced traders. Understand how high liquidity ensures smooth trade execution.

Recognize favorable volatility that creates profit opportunities regularly.

that creates profit opportunities regularly. Analyze strong fundamental drivers impacting price movements.

price movements. Focus on major pairs like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD.

pairs like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD. Benefit from tight spreads that reduce trading costs significantly.

that reduce trading costs significantly. Utilize deep market depth to support large trade sizes.

depth to support large trade sizes. Execute trades efficiently with minimal slippage risk.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

The Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Professionals - A Comparison

🪙 Currency Pair 📈 Liquidity 📉 Volatility 📍 Key Considerations 🇪🇺💵 EUR/USD Very High Moderate Tight spreads, driven by Eurozone & US policies 🇺🇸🇯🇵 USD/JPY Very High High Safe haven, sensitive to geopolitical & economic events 🇬🇧💵 GBP/USD Very High High Brexit impact, high volatility for breakout trades 🇺🇸🇨🇭 USD/CHF High Moderate Defensive currency, strong in risk-off periods 🇦🇺💵 AUD/USD High Moderate-High Commodity-linked, sensitive to China & raw materials 🇺🇸🇨🇦 USD/CAD High Moderate-High Correlated with oil prices 🇳🇿💵 NZD/USD Moderate High Commodity exports, smaller liquidity 🇪🇺🇬🇧 EUR/GBP Moderate Moderate Intra-Europe exposure, Brexit-related factors 🇪🇺🇯🇵 EUR/JPY Moderate Moderate-High Combination of Eurozone & Japanese economic influences 🇬🇧🇯🇵 GBP/JPY Moderate Very High Very volatile, suited for experienced traders

What are Currency Pairs - A Definition

Currency pairs are the foundation of the forex market, representing the value of one currency relative to another. Each pair consists of a base currency (the first currency) and a quote currency (the second currency). When you trade a currency pair, you are simultaneously buying one currency and selling the other. For example, in the pair EUR/USD, the euro (EUR) is the base currency, and the US dollar (USD) is the quote currency. The price shows how much of the quote currency is needed to buy one unit of the base currency. Currency pairs fluctuate constantly due to factors like economic data, interest rates, geopolitical events, and market sentiment, offering traders opportunities to profit from changes in exchange rates.

10 Best Currency Pairs to Trade for Professionals (2026)

☑️EUR/USD - Euro / United States Dollar. ☑️USD/JPY - United States Dollar / Japanese Yen. ☑️GBP/USD - British Pound Sterling (GBP) / U.S. Dollar (USD). ☑️USD/CHF - United States Dollar / Swiss Franc. ☑️AUD/USD - Australian Dollar / United States Dollar. ☑️USD/CAD - United States Dollar / Canadian Dollar. ☑️NZD/USD - New Zealand Dollar (NZD) / United States Dollar (USD). ☑️EUR/GBP - New Zealand Dollar / United States Dollar. ☑️EUR/JPY - Euro / Japanese Yen. ☑️GBP/JPY - British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen.

1. EUR/USD

Overview of Euro/United States Dollar

The EUR/USD is the world’s most traded pair, popular with South African traders for its high liquidity, tight spreads, and predictable moves, supported by FSCA brokers and good alignment with local trading hours.

Best Strategies for Euro/United States Dollar

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 💰 Interest Rate Differentials Trade on ECB vs. Fed policy rate gaps. 📈 Trend Momentum Follow strong price trends with momentum. 📊 Moving Averages Use MA crossovers to find trade signals. 📅 Economic Calendar Trade news like NFP, ECB meetings, CPI. ⚡ Volatility Filters Avoid or exploit high-volatility periods.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity & tight spreads Sensitive to major news shocks Predictable trends & patterns Requires constant market monitoring Strong broker support locally Can have sudden volatility spikes Good for various strategies Overtrading temptation is common Aligns with SA trading hours High competition among traders

2. USD/JPY

Overview of United States Dollar / Japanese Yen

USD/JPY is a major pair with deep liquidity and tight spreads. Popular for trend trading, it reacts to US data, Bank of Japan policy, and global risk sentiment. South Africans use it for carry trades and safe-haven market plays.

Best Strategies for United States Dollar / Japanese Yen

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 💵 Interest Rate Spreads Trade yield differences between USD & JPY. 🏦 Central Bank Policy Follow Fed & BOJ decisions and statements. 📈 Momentum Indicators Use RSI, MACD to catch trend strength. ⚖️ Risk Sentiment Watch market mood — safe haven flows impact. 🎯 Position Sizing Manage lot sizes to balance risk vs reward.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very high liquidity — easy execution Moderate to high volatility — riskier during events Tight spreads reduce trading costs Sensitive to geopolitical tensions Safe haven during market uncertainty Can experience sharp moves on news releases Influenced by two major economies (US & Japan) Carry trade exposure can lead to sudden reversals Good for both short-term and long-term strategies Interest rate differentials can fluctuate unpredictably

3. GBP/USD

Overview of GBP/USD — British Pound Sterling / United States Dollar

GBP/USD, nicknamed “Cable,” is popular for its volatility and strong moves during London/New York sessions. South African traders like its clear trends and reactions to UK and US economic data. News-driven spikes require tight risk management for short-term or swing trades.

Best Strategies for GBP/USD — British Pound Sterling / United States Dollar

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 📈 Rate Hike Expectations Trade on BoE vs. Fed interest rate outlooks. 📏 Trendlines Draw trendlines to spot breakouts & reversals. 📰 News Catalysts Watch UK/US economic news for sharp moves. ⚡ Technical Momentum Use RSI, MACD to confirm price action trends. 🛡️ Stop-Loss Management Place smart stops to limit potential losses.

Pros and Cons

Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity for smooth execution Higher volatility means increased risk Attractive for breakout and swing trades Wider spreads than EUR/USD can increase costs Influenced by UK and US economic data Sensitive to Brexit and political developments Offers strong trending opportunities Prone to sudden price spikes on news Good for both short and long-term trading Can experience gaps during major events

4. USD/CHF

Overview of United States Dollar / Swiss Franc

USD/CHF is favored for its stability and safe-haven status. It often moves inversely to EUR/USD. South African traders use it for hedging and safe-haven plays. It's lower volatility suits conservative strategies, but news from the Swiss National Bank can cause surprises.

Best Strategies United States Dollar / Swiss Franc

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 🏦 Safe-Haven Flows Trade shifts in global risk sentiment & safety. 💵 Interest Rate Gap Focus on Fed vs. SNB interest rate differences. 📏 Support/Resistance Identify key levels for entries & exits. 🔗 Correlation Analysis Check links with gold, EUR/USD, or risk assets. 📊 Fundamental Data Use economic releases (GDP, inflation) to plan.

Pros and Cons

Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity for reliable execution Moderate volatility may limit large moves Swiss franc is a safe haven currency Price can be influenced by global risk sentiment Tight spreads reduce trading costs Correlated with EUR/USD, reducing diversification Good for hedging during market uncertainty Sudden moves possible during geopolitical events Suitable for conservative and risk-averse traders Interest rate differentials can be narrow

5.AUD/USD

Overview of Australian Dollar / United States Dollar

AUD/USD is influenced by commodities, China’s economy, and global risk sentiment. Its clear trends and daily ranges attract South African traders for swing trading. It’s known for steady moves and predictable reactions to RBA decisions, making it suitable for technical and fundamental strategies.

Best Strategies for Australian Dollar / United States Dollar

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 🪙 Commodity Prices Impact Watch gold & iron ore trends that drive AUD. 🏦 RBA Rate Outlook Trade expectations for Reserve Bank decisions. ✅ Trend Confirmation Confirm trends with indicators like moving averages. 📉 Price Action Use candlestick patterns to time entries/exits. 📊 Volume Analysis Analyze volume spikes for breakout strength.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity with good market depth Moderate to high volatility can increase risk Strong correlation with commodity prices (gold, iron ore) Sensitive to China’s economic health Attractive for traders following commodity trends Can be affected by global risk sentiment Offers good opportunities for trend trading Spread can widen during off-hours Influenced by RBA and Fed monetary policies Sometimes less predictable during economic uncertainty

6.USD/CAD

Overview of United States Dollar / Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD is nicknamed the “Loonie” and is strongly tied to oil prices. It suits South African traders who watch commodities. It trends well, with moderate volatility and clean technical levels. Good for news trading, swing trading, and tracking oil-related correlations.

Best Strategies for United States Dollar / Canadian Dollar

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 🛢️ Oil Price Correlation Trade CAD’s link to crude oil prices. 💵 Interest Rate Spreads Watch Fed vs. BoC rate differentials for moves. 📈 Trend Strength Confirm trends with ADX or moving averages. 📐 Fibonacci Retracements Use Fib levels to find entry & exit zones. 📊 Economic Data Follow US/Canada jobs, GDP & inflation releases.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High liquidity ensures smooth trade execution Moderate to high volatility can increase risk Strong correlation with crude oil prices Oil price swings can cause unpredictable moves Tight spreads reduce trading costs Sensitive to US-Canada trade relations Good for both short-term and long-term trading Can be influenced by geopolitical events Central banks (Fed and Bank of Canada) impact price trends Sudden volatility spikes during economic reports

7. NZD/USD

Overview of New Zealand Dollar / United States Dollar

NZD/USD is commodity-linked and sensitive to global dairy prices and China’s demand. South Africans trade it for range or breakout setups. Known for smooth trends during the Asian session, it’s popular with swing and carry traders watching the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decisions.

Best Strategies for New Zealand Dollar / United States Dollar

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 🪙 Commodity-Linked Rates Trade NZD’s tie to dairy & commodity price trends. ⚖️ Risk-On/Risk-Off Watch global sentiment — NZD loves risk appetite. 📈 Trend Momentum Confirm trends with MACD, RSI or moving averages. 🔄 Swing Points Identify key highs/lows for reversals or breakouts. 💹 Carry Trade Swaps Benefit from rate differentials if holding positions.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Good liquidity for a minor currency pair Moderate to high volatility increases risk Strong ties to commodity exports (dairy, agriculture) Smaller market size means less depth Attractive for diversification in portfolios Sensitive to New Zealand and US economic data Offers opportunities for trend and swing trading Prone to gaps during major news events Correlated with global risk sentiment Spread can widen during low trading hours

8. EUR/GBP

Overview of Euro / British Pound Sterling

EUR/GBP reflects the economic relationship between the EU and the UK. It’s less volatile than majors like EUR/USD but shows strong technical ranges. South Africans use it for range trading and hedging Brexit-related news. It responds well to economic releases and monetary policy shifts.

Best Strategies for Euro / British Pound Sterling

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 💶 Interest Rate Divergence Trade ECB vs. BoE policy gaps and forward guidance. 📉 Range Breakout Spot consolidations, trade breakouts on volume spikes. 📈 Trend Strength Confirm trends with ADX, moving averages, RSI. 📰 News Releases React to UK & EU GDP, inflation, and policy news. 🛡️ Hedging Tactics Hedge GBP exposure with EUR to manage risk.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Moderate liquidity with decent market depth Lower volatility limits large profit potential Good for traders focused on European markets Influenced heavily by Brexit-related news Tight spreads compared to other crosses Less responsive to global market moves Useful for hedging Eurozone and UK exposure Price can be impacted by political uncertainty Typically less volatile, suitable for conservative traders May have slower price movements

9. EUR/JPY

Overview of Euro / Japanese Yen

EUR/JPY combines the Euro’s strength with the Yen’s safe-haven status. It’s volatile, trends well, and suits breakouts and carry trades. South African traders watch ECB and BoJ policy, and global risk sentiment, making it ideal for advanced technical and fundamental analysis.

Best Strategies for Euro / Japanese Yen

📌 Strategy 💡 Description 💱 Rate Differential Trade ECB vs. BOJ yield gaps and policy shifts. 📈 Trend Identification Use moving averages & trendlines to spot direction. 🔄 Momentum Oscillators Confirm setups with RSI, Stochastics, or MACD. 🏦 Central Bank Announcements Watch ECB & BOJ statements for big moves. ⚖️ Risk Appetite Monitor global risk-on/risk-off for yen flows.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Good liquidity with decent market depth Moderate to high volatility increases risk Combines Eurozone and Japanese economic factors Sensitive to geopolitical and economic news Offers diverse trading opportunities Can experience sudden spikes on major news Popular for swing and trend trading Spread can widen during off-peak hours Correlated with risk sentiment and global markets Less suitable for very short-term scalping

10. GBP/JPY

Overview of British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen

GBP/JPY, nicknamed “The Beast,” is highly volatile and trends aggressively. It’s popular among experienced South African traders seeking big moves. It’s sensitive to both UK economic data and global risk sentiment. Good for breakouts and swing trading, but demands disciplined risk management.

Best Strategies for British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen

📌 Strategy 💡 Description ⚡ High Volatility Trends Trade strong GBP/JPY moves during volatile sessions. 💹 Carry Trade Swaps Exploit rate differences — GBP often yields more than JPY. 📈 Trend Patterns Use trendlines, channels, and breakouts to trade swings. 📰 Economic Events Watch UK & Japan data — GDP, BoE & BOJ meetings. 🎚️ Volatility Filters Filter trades by ATR or news to avoid whipsaws.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very high volatility offers big profit potential High risk due to sharp price swings Good liquidity for a cross currency pair Can be unpredictable during geopolitical events Attractive for experienced traders using breakout strategies Wider spreads increase trading costs Combines UK and Japanese economic influences Sudden gaps common around news releases Popular for swing and day trading Requires strong risk management discipline

The Best Currency to Trade Right Now

As of July 2026, EUR/USD remains the top choice for professional traders due to its high liquidity, tight spreads, and steady volatility, ideal for both short- and long-term strategies. USD/JPY and GBP/USD are also popular, influenced by trade relations and economic policies. For South African traders, USD/ZAR shows increased volatility from geopolitical tensions, requiring careful monitoring. Overall, EUR/USD offers the best balance of opportunity and stability, though traders should tailor choices to their risk tolerance and strategy.

Benefit:

The main benefit of trading the EUR/USD pair is its combination of high liquidity and tight spreads, which means trades can be executed quickly and cost-effectively with minimal slippage. It's consistent volatility provides enough price movement to create profitable opportunities without excessive risk. Additionally, the pair is influenced by well-known economic factors and central bank policies, making it easier for traders to analyze and predict price trends, supporting both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

Key Considerations:

Central Bank Policies: Decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve heavily influence price movements.

Economic Data: Reports like GDP, employment, inflation, and trade balances from both the Eurozone and the US impact the pair’s volatility.

Political Events: Elections, geopolitical tensions, and policy changes in either region can cause sudden market shifts.

Market Sentiment: Risk appetite or aversion globally affects demand for the euro and the dollar.

Interest Rate Differentials: Differences in interest rates between the US and the Eurozone affect carry trade flows and exchange rates.

Technical Factors: Key support and resistance levels, chart patterns, and indicators help time entries and exits.

Cheapest Forex Pairs to Trade in South Africa

To maximize your profitability as a South African trader, focus on affordable currency pairs, considering the exchange rate between the South African Rand and other major currencies like EUR, USD, GBP, etc. Affordability in forex can be determined by evaluating the spreads (the difference between the buy and sell price of a currency pair) and the commissions (a flat fee you pay per trade; the lower the spreads, the more likely you are to pay a commission fee, and vice versa). Several currency pairs will be cost-effective options for South African traders. Below is a table detailing the average spreads for selected currency pairs and their approximate costs translated into South African Rand (ZAR), based on a standard lot size of 100,000 units. Please note that spreads can vary depending on the broker and market conditions.

🌍 Currency Pair 💱 Exchange Rate (2026) 📉 Average Spread (Pips) 🇿🇦 Approx. Cost in ZAR 💡 Why It’s the Cheapest Right Now 🇪🇺💵 EUR/USD 1 EUR = 1.12 USD 0.8 – 1.2 pips ZAR 170 per lot Tightest spreads, highest liquidity globally 🇺🇸🇯🇵 USD/JPY 1 USD = 148 JPY 0.9 – 1.5 pips ZAR 180 per lot Deep liquidity, low spreads, stable pair 🇬🇧💵 GBP/USD 1 GBP = 1.28 USD 1.2 – 1.8 pips ZAR 210 per lot Volatile but tight spreads, strong volume 🇦🇺💵 AUD/USD 1 AUD = 0.67 USD 1.0 – 1.6 pips ZAR 190 per lot Commodity pair, good liquidity, low cost 🇨🇭💵 USD/CHF 1 USD = 0.89 CHF 1.1 – 1.7 pips ZAR 200 per lot Safe haven, tight spreads, reliable movement 🇺🇸🇿🇦 USD/ZAR 1 USD = 18.20 ZAR 15 – 25 pips ZAR 320 per lot Popular locally but wider spread due to volatility

Which Currency Pair is Most Profitable in Forex?

ZAR cost is an approximate average for 1 standard lot (100,000 units), converted at R18.20 per USD. Costs can vary by broker, account type (ECN or standard), and market conditions. Major pairs (EUR/USD, USD/JPY) always have the lowest trading costs for South Africans.

In 2026, the EUR/USD pair remains the most profitable choice for many South African traders. Its high liquidity keeps spreads extremely tight, often as low as 0.0 to 0.1 pips on top-tier ECN accounts, depending on the broker. This helps minimize trading costs, which is especially useful for beginners. The pair’s average daily volatility of around 80 pips creates steady opportunities for profit. Plus, EUR/USD is widely available as a CFD with most South African brokers, who typically offer detailed market analysis, trading tools, and educational resources to help traders study the pair and build profitable strategies.

The Best Forex Pairs to Trade During Each Session

Asian Session (2:00 AM – 11:00 AM SAST)

USD/JPY: High activity driven by Tokyo market operations.

AUD/JPY: Moves well on economic updates from Australia and Japan.

London Session (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM SAST)

EUR/USD: Strong volatility when European markets open.

GBP/USD: High trading volume aligns with London hours.

New York Session (3:00 PM – 12:00 AM SAST)

USD/CAD: Reacts to U.S. and Canadian economic news.

GBP/USD: Remains active thanks to the London/New York overlap.

London/New York Overlap (3:00 PM – 6:00 PM SAST)

EUR/USD: Maximum liquidity and sharp price swings.

USD/CHF: Good volatility as U.S. and European traders overlap.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade with a Small Account

A small forex account is simply a trading account funded with limited capital, often starting with a minimal deposit. To protect your capital and grow it steadily, it’s smart to trade forex pairs with low spreads and manageable volatility. Best pairs for small accounts include:

EUR/USD: Highly liquid with the tightest spreads in the market, making trading costs very low.

USD/JPY: Known for stable price action and consistently low spreads, offering predictable opportunities.

AUD/USD: Offers relatively low spreads and adds diversification since commodity prices influence it.

Tip: Combine tight spreads with strong risk management — this keeps costs down and helps protect your small account from big losses.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade in the Morning

In South Africa, the forex market’s morning hours (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM SAST) align with the opening of the London session, which is known for high liquidity and strong price movements. This overlap creates excellent trading opportunities as European markets open and economic news drives volatility. The top pairs for morning trading are:

EUR/USD: Offers high liquidity and the tightest spreads during London hours.

GBP/USD: Experiences increased volatility as the UK market opens.

USD/JPY: Remains active as European flows impact the yen alongside the dollar.

Best Currency Pairs to Trade at Night

Night trading in South Africa (9:00 PM to 5:00 AM SAST) lines up with the Asian session, which is quieter than London or New York but still provides pockets of opportunity, especially for pairs tied to Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Popular pairs for night trading include:

AUD/JPY: Active due to economic updates from Australia and Japan.

NZD/USD: Moves on economic data and developments in New Zealand and the US.

USD/JPY: Keeps moving thanks to the Tokyo market’s overnight activity.

Conclusion Beginner traders in South Africa should choose pairs that balance liquidity, spread costs, and manageable volatility. While some pairs offer bigger price swings, others keep costs low with tight spreads. Timing your trades to match the most active sessions can help you find better setups and improve your trading results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which forex pairs do professional traders prefer and why?

Professionals prefer majors like EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD because they offer high liquidity, tight spreads, and consistent volatility. These factors create reliable trading conditions, enabling effective analysis and smoother execution of large trades with minimal slippage.

How does liquidity affect forex trading for professionals?

High liquidity means many buyers and sellers are active, enabling traders to enter and exit positions quickly at expected prices. This reduces slippage and trading costs, which is essential for professionals managing large volumes or employing fast-paced trading strategies.

Why is volatility important when choosing currency pairs?

Volatility provides the price movement needed for profit opportunities. Favorable volatility means prices fluctuate enough to make gains possible, but not so wildly that risks become unmanageable. This balance is crucial for professionals seeking consistent returns.

What fundamental factors influence major currency pairs?

Key factors include economic data releases, central bank interest rate decisions, geopolitical events, and trade balances. These fundamentals drive supply and demand, causing price fluctuations in major pairs like EUR/USD, making them attractive for professional traders.

Why are tight spreads crucial for professional traders?

Tight spreads reduce the cost of opening and closing trades, which is vital when trading large volumes or frequently. Lower spreads increase profitability by minimizing transaction costs, allowing professional traders to optimize their risk-to-reward ratios.

How does market depth benefit professional forex traders?

Deep market depth means there’s a large volume of buy and sell orders at various price levels. This allows professionals to execute big trades without causing significant price changes, helping maintain market stability and reducing slippage risks.

What is slippage, and how do professional traders minimize it?

Slippage occurs when a trade executes at a different price than expected, often during high volatility. Professionals minimize slippage by trading liquid pairs during peak hours, using limit orders, and selecting brokers with fast execution speeds.

Are there specific times when professional traders prefer to trade certain pairs?

Yes, professionals often trade pairs during sessions when liquidity and volatility peak. For example, EUR/USD during the London and New York sessions or USD/JPY during the Asian session, to capitalize on stronger market movements.

How do strong fundamental drivers impact price movements?

Strong fundamentals like interest rate changes or political stability influence trader sentiment and capital flows. These drivers create trends and reversals in currency pairs, enabling professionals to predict price action more accurately and develop effective strategies.

Why focus on major currency pairs instead of minors or exotics?

Majors offer better liquidity, tighter spreads, and more predictable price action compared to minors or exotics. These features reduce trading costs and risks, making majors the preferred choice for professionals seeking consistent, scalable trading opportunities.