5 BPay is a popular online payment solution based in Australia. BPay is a popular choice amongst not only Australian forex and CFD trading brokers, but banks, building societies and merchants alike. In fact, over 60,000 businesses offer BPAY as an online transaction option.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers in South Africa that accept BPAY deposits

Regulated BPAY forex brokers for South African traders

How to deposit forex trading funds using BPAY in South Africa

Low minimum deposit BPAY forex brokers in South Africa

Fast BPAY deposit for forex brokers for South African clients

Safe and trusted BPAY forex trading platforms in South Africa

5 Best BPay Forex Brokers in South Africa

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up 💳 Payment Option (BPay) 🛡️ Regulation 🦈 Eightcap 👉Open Account Supports BPay for fast deposits ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB 💼 IC Markets 👉Open Account BPay available for Australian clients ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 📊 Trade Nation 👉Open Account BPay accepted for easy local funding FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB ⚡ Pepperstone 👉Open Account Instant BPay transactions supported ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 🚀 Vantage 👉Open Account BPay deposits processed securely VFSC, CIMA, FCA, ASIC

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are BPay Forex Brokers?

BPay

Forex Brokers are forex trading platforms that allow traders to deposit and withdraw funds using

BPay

, a secure Australian online payment system.

Best BPay Forex Brokers - 5 Key Points Quick Overview

☑️ Eightcap - Is an ASIC and FCA-regulated broker. ☑️ IC Markets - Is a top-rated broker known for ultra-low spreads. ☑️ Trade Nation - Provides a user-friendly trading experience. ☑️ Pepperstone - Offers advanced platforms, fast execution. ☑️ Vantage - Is a versatile broker with MT4/MT5 access

1. Eightcap

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Eightcap is an ASIC and FCA-regulated forex broker offering MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Traders benefit from competitive spreads, fast execution, and secure BPay deposits, making it a reliable choice for Australian traders seeking low-cost, efficient trading.

Featured

🌐 Feature 💡 Details 🏢 Founded 2009 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB 💳 Payment Method Supports BPay for fast local transfers ⚙️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 💰 Minimum Deposit R1800 ZAR / $100 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Account) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast BPay deposits Limited educational resources Regulated by ASIC & FCA No proprietary platform Competitive spreads Limited crypto trading options

Can Australian traders use BPay with Eightcap ?

Yes, Australian traders can deposit via BPay, ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transfers directly from their bank account to trade forex efficiently.

What platforms does Eightcap support?

Eightcap supports both MT4 and MT5, offering advanced charting, automated trading options, and compatibility with BPay for convenient funding.

2. IC Markets

IC Markets is a global broker regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSA.

Known for ultra-low spreads and high liquidity, it supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

Australian traders can deposit via BPay for fast, secure funding.

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🌐 Feature 💡 Details 🏢 Founded 2007 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 💳 Payment Method BPay available for Australian clients ⚙️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads Higher minimum deposit $200 High liquidity Limited local customer support

Is BPay safe with IC Markets?

Yes, BPay is secure and allows Australian clients to fund accounts directly from their bank, ensuring safe, regulated transactions.

Which trading platforms are supported?

IC Markets offers MT4, MT5, and cTrader, providing advanced charting, automated trading, and flexible account options for BPay users.

3. Trade Nation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation is a regulated broker under ASIC, FCA, and FSCA.

It offers MT4 and its proprietary platform with a zero minimum deposit.

BPay funding is available, making it ideal for Australian traders seeking simplicity and security.

Featured

🌐 Feature 💡 Details 🏢 Founded 2014 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB 💳 Payment Method BPay supported for Australian users ⚙️ Trading Platforms MT4, Trade Nation Platform 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💹 Spreads From 0.6 pips 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero minimum deposit Limited third-party integrations Supports BPay Fewer advanced trading tools

Can I deposit via BPay with Trade Nation?

Yes, Trade Nation allows Australian clients to fund accounts via BPay, offering quick, secure deposits with no additional fees.

Does Trade Nation offer MT4?

Yes, traders can use MT4 or the Trade Nation proprietary platform, both compatible with BPay for convenient account funding.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an ASIC, FCA, and DFSA-regulated broker offering MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

It provides fast execution, low spreads, and secure BPay deposits, making it ideal for both beginner and professional Australian traders.

Featured

🌐 Feature 💡 Details 🏢 Founded 2010 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 💳 Payment Method BPay deposits accepted ⚙️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple platforms supported Limited educational content BPay deposits available No guaranteed stop-loss

Is BPay available for Pepperstone accounts?

Yes, Australian clients can fund their accounts using BPay for secure and fast bank transfers.

Which platforms can I use with Pepperstone ?

Pepperstone supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, all compatible with BPay deposits for easy trading.

5. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and VFSC.

It offers MT4, MT5, and TradingView platforms, low minimum deposits, and secure BPay funding, making it convenient for Australian traders seeking fast, reliable, and flexible forex trading options.

Featured

🌐 Feature 💡 Details 🏢 Founded 2009 🛡️ Regulation VFSC, CIMA, FCA, ASIC 💳 Payment Method BPay supported for Australian traders ⚙️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, TradingView 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit Limited proprietary tools BPay supported Few advanced features for pros

Can I use BPay to deposit with Vantage?

Yes, Vantage supports BPay for Australian traders, offering secure, fast, and convenient bank deposits.

Which platforms does Vantage support?

Vantage supports MT4, MT5, and TradingView, all compatible with BPay deposits for seamless trading.

Conclusion BPay proves to be a well-established, fast, and secure online payment transfer system. Unfortunately, there is limited customer service or support made available to clients.

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Frequently asked questions

What is BPay?

BPAY offers users a trusted, secure online payment service.

Is BPAY safe?

Yes. All BPAY payments will be made through a secure mobile app or online banking devices. No personal or account details will ever be made visible during the payment process.

Can clients make payments via BPAY to a bank account?

Yes. Clients can log in to online banking, select BPAY, select their account, and enter their payment details in order to make a payment to their chosen bank account.

What is a BPAY biller and a CRN code?

to a unique reference number that is used by businesses in order to identify a client's account or the invoice a client is paying, 2-19 numerical length. Biller codes are simply merchant identification code names.

Can I use BPAY from my credit card?

Yes, but you should check whether you are being charged as a purchase or a cash advance.

What are the benefits of using BPAY vs bank transfer?

BPAY payments generally clear faster and within a single business day.

Can direct debit installments be set up with BPAY?

Yes. BPay is suitable for regular set payments.