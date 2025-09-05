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Bell Equipment Ltd. JSE: BEL
R39.97 ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
39.97
Prev close
39.97
Day range
39.97 - 39.97
Volume
1 000
52-wk range
37.94 – 41.99
Market cap
3.82bn
P/E Ratio
9.68
EPS (ZARc)
413.00
Dividend Yield
2.50%
DPS (ZARc)
100 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap3.82bn
EPS413.00
P/E ratio9.68
Div. yield2.50%
DPS 100 (cps)
Issued shares95.63m
52-week range
R 37.94 R 41.99
R39.97
Price overview
Open39.97
Previous close39.97
Day range39.97 - 39.97
Volume1 000
52-week range37.94 – 41.99
Change▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
P/E ratio9.68
EPS413.00
Dividend 100 (cps)
Dividend yield2.50%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Interim
    Released 5 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 30 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 1 ZAR
    Decl 30 Mar 2026, LDT 21 Apr 2026
  • Final Div 1 ZAR
    Decl 30 Mar 2026, Pay 28 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Co Estimate for 7 Sep
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 30 Mar
  • Next Expected Final Div 1 ZAR
    Decl 30 Mar 2027, LDT 21 Apr 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1 ZAR
    Decl 30 Mar 2027, Pay 28 Apr 2027
  • 4 Jun 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 11 152.30 11 696.70
Attributable Income 384 440.40
Market Cap (ZARm) 4 016.40 3 885.40
EPS (ZARc) 402 461
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 413 465
DPS (ZARc) 100 160
Latest SENS announcements
  • Bell - trading statement
    2026-06-26 14:18:41
    Bell issued a trading statement indicating that its earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ending 30 June 2026 are expected to be at least 50% lower than the 113 and 248 respectively reported for the same period in 2025. The decline is primarily due to reduced demand in key markets, global price pressures, and USA tariffs affecting profit margins. The company will release a further trading update once the extent of the decrease is clearer. The unaudited financial results are scheduled for announcement around 7 September 2026.
  • Bell - board committee changes
    2026-06-11 10:17:58
    Shareholders were advised that with immediate effect, Harish Ramsumer, an independent non-executive director and Audit Committee member, will serve as Chairperson of the Audit Committee, as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee. Rajendran Naidu, an independent non-executive director and a member of the Remuneration Committee will serve as the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and Shane Fitzpatrick, an independent non- executive director, will serve as a member of the Risk and Sustainability Committee.
  • Bell - changes to the CEO incumbent
    2026-06-11 10:11:59
    Ashley Bell has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer (CEO). Ashley will step down as CEO with effect from 31 August 2026. The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Izak Jacobus Marthinus van Niekerk has been appointed as the CEO designate with effect from 5 July 2026 and as CEO with effect from 01 September 2026
  • Bell - results of the annual general meeting
    2026-06-04 17:15:29
    At the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the shareholders of Bell Equipment Ltd. held on Thursday, 4 June 2026, the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were unaltered from that reflected in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
  • Bell - integrated annual report and AGM notice
    2026-04-30 12:40:32
    The integrated annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 ('integrated annual report'), which incorporates the summarised consolidated annual financial statements and the notice of the annual general meeting, will be distributed to Bell Equipment shareholders today, Thursday 30 April 2026. Notice of the annual general meeting The 58th annual general meeting ('AGM') of Bell Equipment will be held on Thursday, 4 June 2026 at 11h00, to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass with or without modification the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the notice of AGM. The AGM will only be accessible through electronic communication.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
GRINDROD (GND) R 24.50 +2.08%
SUPRGRP (SPG) R 18.00 +0.06%
BELL (BEL) R 39.97 -0.08%
SANTOVA (SNV) R 8.01 -2.32%
LABAT (LAB) R 0.03 +50%

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Bell Equipment Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bell Equipment Ltd. charts and the latest graph data point to measured growth rather than a runaway move, so the short-term price forecast stays cautious while still constructive. At a price today in rands of R40 per share, traders can assess whether to buy or sell based on the share code BEL, the live data, and the current cost on the JSE. If the stock is for sale near this level, investors focused on dividend income may also compare payout expectations with preference shares, while checking how to buy online through a trading account. The broad prediction leans on steady trading interest, with the graph suggesting support for patient growth as long as volumes hold.

Bell Equipment Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerBell Equipment Ltd. (BEL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryIndustrials / Construction & Engineering
Current PriceR40.00
Market CapitalizationR3.83bn
P/E Ratio9.69
Dividend Yield2.50%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Bell Equipment Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR40.00, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR3.83bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio9.69, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to earnings
Dividend Yield2.50%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the flat recent price change

Bell Equipment Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The unchanged R40.00 share price and a P/E of 9.69 leave room for valuation support if operating conditions stay stable. A 2.50% dividend yield adds defensive appeal, while a mid-cap profile can keep moves orderly. Any breakout would likely need stronger volume, improved sentiment, or clearer sector momentum.

FAQ on Bell Equipment Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Bell Equipment Ltd. shares?
Answer: Bell Equipment Ltd. shares are equity units in Bell Equipment Ltd. (BEL), listed on the JSE. At R40.00 per share, they represent ownership in a mid-cap industrial company with a market capitalization of R3.83bn and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Q2: How can I buy Bell Equipment Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Bell Equipment Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed trading account using ticker BEL. The current price is R40.00, so you’d place an order through your platform, then monitor execution against the live market and available trading volume.

Q3: What affects the price of Bell Equipment Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, the P/E ratio of 9.69, dividend yield of 2.50%, and broader JSE sentiment. With the price unchanged at R40.00, market cap and trading volume also matter for short-term moves.

Q4: Does Bell Equipment Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Bell Equipment Ltd. currently shows a dividend yield of 2.50%. At a price of R40.00 per share, that yield suggests income support for shareholders, although the actual payout depends on company policy and results reported to the market.

Q5: How can I track my Bell Equipment Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Bell Equipment Ltd. shares by watching BEL on the JSE and reviewing the live price of R40.00, market cap of R3.83bn, and any dividend updates. Your trading account should also show holdings, dividend credits, and execution history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bell Equipment Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by a flat recent change of 0, a P/E ratio of 9.69, and a dividend yield of 2.50%. As a mid-cap JSE industrial share, Bell Equipment Ltd. also responds to investor sentiment and order flow.

Q7: Is Bell Equipment Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the current data, Bell Equipment Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking value and income, since it trades at R40.00 with a P/E of 9.69 and a 2.50% dividend yield. Whether it’s a buy ultimately depends on your risk profile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bell Equipment Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a steady R40.00 price, no recent change, and a moderate valuation profile. That makes Bell Equipment Ltd. a possible purchase for investors who want exposure to a mid-cap JSE industrial share, but timing should match your strategy.

Q9: How much does one Bell Equipment Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Bell Equipment Ltd. share costs R40.00 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close and sits alongside a market capitalization of R3.83bn, which helps frame the stock’s current valuation on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Bell Equipment Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Bell Equipment Ltd. shares, use your trading account and place a sell order for BEL on the JSE. With the current price at R40.00, the execution will depend on market demand and available volume at the time.

How to Buy Bell Equipment Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for BEL.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your order and buy Bell Equipment Ltd. shares at the selected price per share.

Bell Equipment Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bell Equipment Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R40.00 and consider an exit or reduced exposure if they trade BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Bell Equipment Shares
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