Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bank of America Corporation shares show a cautious setup as charts and historical graph data continue to frame the longer-term growth story, while the latest price forecast remains tied to near-term trading behavior. The price today in dollars is $61.17, leaving the buy or sell debate centered on whether BAC can reclaim momentum after today's pullback; the ticker symbol remains BAC, and the data suggest traders should watch the cost closely on any dip. For income-focused buyers, the dividend and payout profile still matters, and preferred shares may appeal to some holders, though the current move does not change the need to verify details online. If you're considering how to buy for sale shares through trading, opening a trading account and checking the live graph before any purchase can help you assess whether the setup supports a fresh prediction or just a range-bound trade.

Bank of America Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $61.17 Previous Close $61.17 Day's Range $61.1 – $62.02 Opening Price $61.75 Volume 44218760 shares Daily Change -1.06 (-1.7%) 52-Week High $65.22 52-Week Low $46.12 Data As Of Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Bank of America Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $61.17, reflecting a daily change of -1.06 (-1.7%). Day's Range $61.1 – $62.02, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $46.12 – $65.22, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 44218760 against 32598228, pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -1.7%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Bank of America Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

BAC is trading below the session open and near the middle of its yearly span, which keeps the short-term read neutral to slightly defensive. The key test is whether shares can stabilize above the $61 area; failure to hold that zone keeps attention on a drift toward the lower end of the range, while a move back toward $65.22 would require stronger volume and cleaner intraday momentum.

The 1.7% decline and elevated volume suggest active repositioning rather than a calm session, so traders may treat the current tape as a range trade until price confirms direction. With the stock still well above the 52-week low, the broader structure remains intact, but the burden is on buyers to prove demand near current levels.

FAQ on Bank of America Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Bank of America Corporation shares?

Answer: Bank of America Corporation shares are equity interests in BAC, listed on the NYSE and priced today at $61.17. They trade in USD, and the latest session shows a -1.7% move with volume of 44,218,760 shares.

Q2: How can I buy Bank of America Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy BAC shares through a brokerage that offers NYSE access. The current price per share is $61.17, and the share is traded under ticker BAC. Use a funded trading account and place a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Bank of America Corporation shares?

Answer: BAC shares are influenced by market sentiment, banking-sector conditions, interest-rate expectations, and trading volume. Today’s price is $61.17, the day’s range is $61.1 to $62.02, and the stock’s 1.7% decline shows active intraday pressure.

Q4: Does Bank of America Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Bank of America Corporation has a dividend policy, but the exact payout amount is not included in the live data here. The current share price is $61.17 on the NYSE, so investors should confirm dividend details through brokerage research or company filings.

Q5: How can I track my Bank of America Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BAC shares through your brokerage dashboard using ticker BAC on the NYSE. The live price is $61.17, and volume is 44,218,760 shares today. Dividend tracking depends on your brokerage records and any company announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bank of America Corporation share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by today’s -1.06 move, or -1.7%, plus the tight $61.1 to $62.02 range. BAC is also trading above its 52-week low of $46.12 but below its 52-week high of $65.22.

Q7: Is Bank of America Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether BAC is a good buy depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. At $61.17, the share sits closer to the upper half of its yearly range, while today’s negative move and elevated volume suggest cautious near-term sentiment.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bank of America Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show BAC at $61.17, down 1.7% with strong volume, so an immediate buy suits only traders comfortable with short-term volatility. Long-term buyers may prefer to watch for confirmation that the stock can hold above current support.

Q9: How much does one Bank of America Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Bank of America Corporation share costs $61.17 today on the NYSE. That matches the previous close, while the day’s range of $61.1 to $62.02 shows the price has stayed relatively contained so far.

Q10: How to sell Bank of America Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell BAC shares, log in to your trading account, search ticker BAC, and enter a sell order on the NYSE. The current price is $61.17, and today’s volume of 44,218,760 shares indicates active liquidity.

How to Buy Bank of America Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker BAC, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Bank of America Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bank of America Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $46.12 and $65.22. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.