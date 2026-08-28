Baker Hughes Co Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Baker Hughes Co performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $62.11 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol BKR, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Baker Hughes Co Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $62.11 Previous Close $62.11 Day's Range $60.87 – $63.09 Opening Price $61.7 Volume 8509782 shares Daily Change 0.11 (0.18%) 52-Week High $70.41 52-Week Low $43.92 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Baker Hughes Co Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $62.11 — reflecting a daily change of 0.11 (0.18%). Day's Range $60.87 – $63.09 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $43.92 – $70.41 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 8509782 against 8076577 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 0.18% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Baker Hughes Co Limited Forecast Insights

With today's modest 0.18% movement and $62.11 positioning between its 52-week high and low, Baker Hughes currently holds a bullish outlook. It's worth monitoring whether it breaches the $70.41 resistance or reverts to support levels around $43.92, influenced by broader market sentiment and sector performance.

FAQ on Baker Hughes Co Shares

Q1: What are Baker Hughes Co shares?

Answer: Baker Hughes Co shares represent ownership in a major player within the oilfield services industry, symbolized by BKR on NYSE, valued at $62.11 today.

Q2: How can I buy Baker Hughes Co shares?

Answer: You can buy shares of Baker Hughes Co through a brokerage account. Look for the ticker symbol BKR on the NYSE, then place your order.

Q3: What affects the price of Baker Hughes Co shares?

Answer: Various factors influence Baker Hughes Co's share price, including sector trends, macroeconomic conditions, and the company's own performance, with its value today at $62.11.

Q4: Does Baker Hughes Co pay dividends?

Answer: While specific dividends weren't listed in the data, Baker Hughes Co is known to distribute dividends, with details available through brokerage resources or company filings.

Q5: How can I track my Baker Hughes Co shares and dividends?

Answer: Monitor your Baker Hughes Co shares and potential dividends via your trading platform, keeping an eye on the current price at $62.11.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Baker Hughes Co share price?

Answer: Share price is impacted by industry performance, market conditions, and the company's business operations, with today's price at $62.11.

Q7: Is Baker Hughes Co a good share to buy?

Answer: With today's price per share standing at $62.11 and active trading volumes, Baker Hughes Co presents opportunities based on industry dynamics and financial health.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Baker Hughes Co shares today?

Answer: Considerations for buying might include today's stable price of $62.11, but evaluate it against market trends and personal financial goals.

Q9: How much does one Baker Hughes Co share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $62.11.

Q10: How to sell Baker Hughes Co shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, enter the ticker BKR, set your sales parameters, and execute the sale order.

How to Buy Baker Hughes Co Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker BKR, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Baker Hughes Co Actionable Financial Advice

Given Baker Hughes Co's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $43.92 and $70.41. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.