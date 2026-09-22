Overall, Axiory offers cashback Forex rebates on the Nano, Standard, Max, and Tera Accounts on MT4, MT5, and cTrader. In addition, rebates paid are up to $6 on the MT4 Max Account on Forex, Precious Metals, Indices, and Energies/Oil.
|💰 Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 MT4 Nano MT5 Tera
|📊 MT4 Standard
|📊 MT4 Max
|📊 cTrader Nano
|📊 cTrader Standard
|📊 cTrader Max
|ℹ️ Forex
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Energies
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
A Quick Overview of our Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates Review:☑️ Axiory Rebates System Overview ☑️ Axiory Rebates Payments ☑️ Axiory Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates ☑️ How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axiory (via SAShares) ☑️ Axiory Forex Rebates FAQ
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|$10
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Axiory Rebates System OverviewAxiory provides its partners with competitive packages, including up to $1,000 in CPA plans and rebate options. Furthermore, the Axiory program helps partners increase referrals through a variety of features, such as on-time payments, bonuses, and comprehensive marketing support to push campaigns, products, and promotions. With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with Axiory to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.
Axiory Rebates Payments
Those eligible for rebates can expect that payments will be credited and paid automatically to a corresponding account every 12th day of the month for rebates gathered during the first and last day of the previous month. Once Axiory pays its eligible partners, partners will distribute commissions to their clients according to their trading accounts, trading volumes, and financial instruments.
|💰 Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates
|📊 MT4 Nano MT5 Tera
|📊 MT4 Standard
|📊 MT4 Max
|📊 cTrader Nano
|📊 cTrader Standard
|📊 cTrader Max
|ℹ️ Forex
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Indices
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Precious Metals
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Energies
|$1.20 per lot
|$3 per lot
|$6 per lot
|$0.6 per lot
|$1.50 per lot
|$3 per lot
|ℹ️ Payment Frequency
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
|Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders
Axiory Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates
|✅ Customers from Canada, Europe, Iran, and other regions are not welcome on Axiory.
|✅ Traders with a Nano or Tera account on MetaTrader 4 can make $1.20 per lot on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices.
|✅ With the MT4 Standard Account, traders can earn $3 rebates per lot on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices.
|✅ On the MT4 Max Account, traders can make $6 per lot trading Forex, energy, commodities, and indices.
|✅ The cTrader Nano Account allows traders to make up to $0.6 per lot traded on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices.
|✅ On the cTrader Standard Account, traders can make up to $1.50 per lot traded on foreign exchange, energy, commodities, and indices.
|✅ Trading Forex, energy, commodities, and indices on the cTrader Max Account can yield profits of up to $3 per lot.
How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axiory (via SAShares)You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with Axiory via SAShares.
New AccountsIf you do not have an existing account with Axiory, you can easily obtain a cashback rebate in three easy steps.
Step 1Visit the Axiory website and click “Open Account.”
Step 2Submit your Trading ID to us: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New Axiory Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axiory Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.”
Step 3Wait for approval, which will be sent within [number of hours]. Once approval is given, you will automatically receive your cashback rebates from the Axiory system.
Existing Accounts
If you have an existing Axiory account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.
Step 1Send an email to Axiory: support@axiory.com Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID: [SAShares] For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: Account Transfer Request “Dear Axiory Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code [SAShares Code]. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”
Step 2Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from Axiory, you can create an additional trading account.
Step 3Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to [SAShares]. For Example: To: [SAShares] Subject: New Axiory Rebate Application “Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axiory Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.
Axiory Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions
What are forex rebates at Axiory?Forex rebates at Axiory refer to a portion of the transaction cost returned to the client on every trade executed. This results in a lower spread, leading to a higher success rate for the trader.
Who is eligible for forex rebates at Axiory?The eligibility criteria for forex rebates at Axiory may vary and is subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate eligibility is recommended.
How are forex rebates at Axiory credited to the trader’s account?Forex rebates at Axiory are automatically credited to the trader’s account after a trade is concluded. However, the exact process may vary, and contacting Axiory support for specific details is recommended.
Can forex rebates at Axiory be withdrawn?The withdrawal terms and conditions for forex rebates at Axiory may vary and are subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate withdrawal is recommended.
Can a maximum amount of forex rebates be earned at Axiory?The maximum amount of forex rebates earned at Axiory may vary and is subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate limits is recommended.
Where can I find my Axiory affiliate code?If you have signed up as an affiliate of Axiory, you will receive your unique code upon registration and account approval.
Where can I view the Axiory No-Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions?You can view the Axiory No-Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions on the website. However, the time for Axiory’s No-Deposit Bonus has passed, ending in October 2026.
What happens if I lose my Axiory cTrader login?You can request assistance from customer support or click on “forgot login or password” on the Axiory cTrader login page.
How long does an Axiory withdrawal take?Withdrawals can be instant on electronic portals or take up to 10 working days on bank transfers.
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