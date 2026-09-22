💰 Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 MT4 Nano MT5 Tera 📊 MT4 Standard 📊 MT4 Max 📊 cTrader Nano 📊 cTrader Standard 📊 cTrader Max ℹ️ Forex $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Indices $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Energies $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders

A Quick Overview of our Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Axiory Rebates System Overview

Axiory Rebates Payments

💰 Axiory Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 MT4 Nano MT5 Tera 📊 MT4 Standard 📊 MT4 Max 📊 cTrader Nano 📊 cTrader Standard 📊 cTrader Max ℹ️ Forex $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Indices $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Energies $1.20 per lot $3 per lot $6 per lot $0.6 per lot $1.50 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders Axiory pays a monthly cashback to traders

Axiory Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Customers from Canada, Europe, Iran, and other regions are not welcome on Axiory. ✅ Traders with a Nano or Tera account on MetaTrader 4 can make $1.20 per lot on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices. ✅ With the MT4 Standard Account, traders can earn $3 rebates per lot on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices. ✅ On the MT4 Max Account, traders can make $6 per lot trading Forex, energy, commodities, and indices. ✅ The cTrader Nano Account allows traders to make up to $0.6 per lot traded on Forex, energy, commodities, and indices. ✅ On the cTrader Standard Account, traders can make up to $1.50 per lot traded on foreign exchange, energy, commodities, and indices. ✅ Trading Forex, energy, commodities, and indices on the cTrader Max Account can yield profits of up to $3 per lot.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Axiory (via SAShares)

New Accounts

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Existing Accounts

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Axiory Forex Rebates Frequently asked questions

What are forex rebates at Axiory?

Who is eligible for forex rebates at Axiory?

How are forex rebates at Axiory credited to the trader’s account?

Can forex rebates at Axiory be withdrawn?

Can a maximum amount of forex rebates be earned at Axiory?

Where can I find my Axiory affiliate code?

Where can I view the Axiory No-Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions?

What happens if I lose my Axiory cTrader login?

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Recommended brokers

If you have an existing Axiory account, you can get a cashback rebate by following these easy steps.Send an email to Axiory:Request that the broker transfer the trading account under the following SAShares Affiliate ID:“Dear Axiory Partner/Affiliate Team, I would hereby like to request that my account be transferred to IB/Partner/Affiliate code. Furthermore, I would hereby like to request to be assigned under mentioned IB regardless of whether my account falls under an umbrella or parent IB.”Once you receive confirmation of the transfer from Axiory, you can create an additional trading account.Lastly, you can send your Trading or Client ID to“Dear SAShares Team, Please view my Axiory Client ID: 12345 (Your Account, Client, or Trading ID] and inform me whether my rebate application has been accepted.Forex rebates at Axiory refer to a portion of the transaction cost returned to the client on every trade executed. This results in a lower spread, leading to a higher success rate for the trader.The eligibility criteria for forex rebates at Axiory may vary and is subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate eligibility is recommended.Forex rebates at Axiory are automatically credited to the trader’s account after a trade is concluded. However, the exact process may vary, and contacting Axiory support for specific details is recommended.The withdrawal terms and conditions for forex rebates at Axiory may vary and are subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate withdrawal is recommended.The maximum amount of forex rebates earned at Axiory may vary and is subject to change. Therefore, contacting Axiory support for the most up-to-date information on rebate limits is recommended.If you have signed up as an affiliate of Axiory, you will receive your unique code upon registration and account approval.You can view the Axiory No-Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions on the website. However, the time for Axiory’s No-Deposit Bonus has passed, ending in October 2026.You can request assistance from customer support or click on “forgot login or password” on the Axiory cTrader login page.Withdrawals can be instant on electronic portals or take up to 10 working days on bank transfers.