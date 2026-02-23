The Board of Aveng ('Board') announced the appointment of Naidene Ford-Hoon as an Independent Non-executive Director and Graeme Francis Bevans as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman Designate with effect from today, 30 March 2026. Changes to the composition of Board Committees Graeme has been appointed as a member of the Risk Committee, Remuneration and Nominations Committee, Investment Committee, and the Tender Risk Committee. In addition, Naidene has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee, a member of the Risk Committee, Investment Committee and the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee.

Aveng has appointed Murray Leslie Coleman OAM as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective 4 June 2026. He will serve on the Risk, Safety, Health and Environment, Audit, and Tender Risk Committees. The Board also announced that Philip Hourquebie will step down as Chairman in August 2026, to be succeeded by Graeme Bevans, while Nicholas Bowen will retire from the Board.

The Group advises that it is reasonably certain that the results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will reflect an improved performance within the following ranges: Expected 30 June 2026: AUD cents and % change; Reported 30 June 2025 AUD cents Basic loss per share: (13.4) - (11.0); 81.0% - 84.4%; (70.4) Diluted loss per share: (13.4) - (11.0); 81.0% - 84.4%; (70.4) Headline loss per share: (4.2) - (2.3); 93.5% - 96.4%; (64.6) Diluted headline loss per share: (4.2) - (2.3); 93.5% - 96.4%; (64.6) The Group expects to release its audited results on or about 24 August 2026.

Continuing operations Revenue for the year dipped to AUD2.3 billion (AUD2.6 billion), however gross earnings was up at AUD150.6 million (AUD79.3 million). Operating earnings after capital items recovered to AUD4.5 million (loss of AUD68.2 million). Loss from continuing operations improved to AUD15.7 million (loss of AUD92.3 million). In addition, headline loss per share was reported at AUD3.0 cents per share (loss of AUD64.6 cents per share).

The Board announced the appointment of Fraser Wyllie, as CEO designate of the Company. Fraser will assume his role as CEO and will be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2026. Shareholders are referred to the Company’s previous SENS announcement on 4 June 2026, noting the intended retirement from the Board of Philip Hourquebie and Nicolas Bowen. These retirements form part of a broader Board refresh programme. Both Philip and Nick retired from the Board on 21 August 2026. Following the resignation of Philip from the Board, Graeme Bevans has been appointed as Chairman with effect from 21 August 2026.

Aveng Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Aveng Ltd. share price today in rands is R4.32, and the latest data, charts, and graph point to a market that’s still searching for cleaner direction. The price forecast leans cautiously constructive, but the buy or sell decision depends on whether today’s trading holds above nearby support. For investors comparing dividend payout potential, preference shares, and ordinary shares for sale, the current cost remains manageable. If you want to know how to buy, the share code AEG on the jse can be accessed online through a trading account, where trading and price prediction tools help frame the growth outlook and overall buy or sell setup.

Aveng Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Aveng Ltd. (AEG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Construction / Engineering & Construction Current Price 4.32 Market Capitalization 546.68m P/E Ratio -12.65 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 9 302 Recent Price Change 0.47 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:51:49

Aveng Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 4.32, reflecting a 0.47 from the previous close. Market Cap 546.68m — indicating small market presence. P/E Ratio -12.65 — suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield – — attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate volatility.

Aveng Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup is cautious but not broken. Aveng Ltd. is trading in a narrow band around R4.32, with volume at 9 302 and a recent gain of 0.47 supporting near-term momentum. A sustained close above current levels could keep sentiment constructive, while weaker participation would argue for a more defensive stance.

FAQ on Aveng Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Aveng Ltd. shares?

Answer: Aveng Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in Aveng Ltd. on the JSE under AEG. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R4.32, market capitalization is 546.68m, and the latest trading volume is 9 302 shares.

Q2: How can I buy Aveng Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Aveng Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account by searching for AEG. Today’s price per share is R4.32, so your purchase need depends on the number of shares you want and the platform’s dealing costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Aveng Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Aveng Ltd. shares is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and expectations around profitability. Today the shares trade at R4.32, with a recent change of 0.47 and a negative P/E of -12.65, which can shape investor views.

Q4: Does Aveng Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no indicated dividend income in today’s snapshot. Investors focused on dividend payments should rely on the current JSE data for AEG and not assume any payout from the listed shares.

Q5: How can I track my Aveng Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Aveng Ltd. shares by monitoring AEG on the JSE, where today’s price is R4.32 and volume is 9 302. Because the dividend yield is –, there is no current dividend stream to follow in the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Aveng Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Aveng Ltd. share price is being shaped by the current price of R4.32, the latest rise of 0.47, and a market cap of 546.68m. The negative P/E ratio of -12.65 also signals that earnings expectations remain important.

Q7: Is Aveng Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Aveng Ltd. is a good share to buy depends on your risk tolerance. At R4.32 with a P/E of -12.65 and no dividend yield shown, the shares suit investors who can accept uncertainty and watch the JSE tape closely.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Aveng Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may appeal to traders noting the 0.47 move and 9 302 shares traded, but the lack of dividend yield and negative P/E call for caution. The current price today in rands is R4.32, so timing matters.

Q9: How much does one Aveng Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Aveng Ltd. share costs R4.32 today. That price per share reflects the latest JSE data for AEG, alongside a market capitalization of 546.68m and a recent price change of 0.47.

Q10: How to sell Aveng Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Aveng Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate AEG, and place a sell order at or near the current market price. Today’s quoted price is R4.32, with live volume at 9 302 shares.

How to Buy Aveng Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Aveng Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Aveng Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R4.32 and SELL the shares if prices move BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.