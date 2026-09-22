An AvaTrade Islamic Account is offered to Muslim Traders in South Africa. The minimum deposit is 100 USD / 1800 ZAR. Moreover, the account is void of special costs and fees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade Islamic Account

Overview

AvaTrade is regulated in South Africa, the EU, BVI, Australia, and Japan, and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

It offers user-friendly platforms, including AvaTradeGO, and caters to traders of all skill levels.

AvaTrade supports secure trading with competitive fees, multiple account types, and 24/5 support.

Why South African Traders Choose AvaTrade

Over the past decade, AvaTrade has become one of the most recognized global forex and CFD brokers.

Key reasons traders choose AvaTrade include:

Global brokerage with operations in multiple jurisdictions

Access to forex, commodities, indices, and stock CFDs

Multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO

Regulated broker operating under international regulatory authorities

Educational resources and trading tools for beginners and professionals

AvaTrade Islamic Account for South African Traders

Overview

The AvaTrade Islamic Account is designed specifically for Muslim traders who wish to trade online while adhering to Sharia-compliant financial principles. This account type removes overnight interest charges (swap fees), making it suitable for traders who follow Islamic finance rules.

South African traders can open an AvaTrade Islamic Account with a minimum deposit of $100 (approximately R1,800). The account offers access to multiple markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and stock CFDs, while maintaining a swap-free trading structure.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, AvaTrade is a globally recognized broker that provides access to advanced trading platforms, competitive spreads, and a wide range of trading instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade Islamic Account

The AvaTrade Islamic Account is structured to comply with Islamic finance principles, which prohibit earning or paying interest (known as Riba).

Instead of overnight interest charges, swap-free accounts operate under alternative fee structures that ensure trading remains Sharia-compliant.

🧩 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / approx. R1,800 💱 Account Type Swap-Free (Islamic) 📉 Spreads From 0.9 pips on major forex pairs 💸 Commissions None (spread-based trading) 📊 Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO 🌍 Markets Forex, commodities, indices, stocks 🪙 Crypto Trading Not available on Islamic accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

How to Open an Islamic Account step by step

traders can open an AvaTrade Islamic, Swap-Free trading account by clicking the “Open Trading Account” option

on the webpage. The following steps will need to be completed to register a Swap Free Option successfully:

Step 1 - Select Register

Go to the AvaTrade website and click "Register" in the upper right or bottom.

Step 2 - Complete Registration

Fill out the registration form with your Email address, Password, and Country.

Step 3 - Accept Terms and Conditions

Review and accept the terms and conditions before clicking the "Register" button to submit your application.

Step 4: Apply for an Islamic Account

You need to verify your account with all the relevant documentation.

You need to fund your Account.

Once you have verified and funded your account, you can then request Customer Services to apply for an Islamic account that operates under Sharia Law.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Islamic Account Terms and Conditions

The AvaTrade Islamic account has several important trading conditions that traders should understand.

Key Terms

Cryptocurrency trading is not available on Islamic accounts

Certain currency pairs may be restricted

Alternative administrative fees may apply for positions held for extended periods

Administration Fees After Several Days

In some cases, positions held for longer than a specified number of days may incur a small administrative charge instead of swap fees.

This ensures the account structure remains Sharia-compliant while covering operational costs.

📊 Asset Class 💱 Examples 📈 Availability Forex EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Available Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil Available Indices S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100 Available Stock CFDs Apple, Tesla, Amazon Available Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum Not Available

Benefits of an Islamic Account

The Islamic account offers several advantages for traders who require interest-free trading conditions.

⭐ Benefit 📊 Explanation 🕌 Sharia Compliance No overnight interest charges 💰 Low Minimum Deposit Start trading with $100 🌍 Global Market Access Trade forex, commodities, indices, and stocks 📊 Professional Platforms MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO supported 🛡️ Regulated Broker Operates under international regulatory oversight

AvaTrade at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated AvaTrade has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, Ava Capital Markets Pty – FSP 45984. However, some SA clients may be onboarded under Ava Trade Markets Ltd in the BVI. Check the Client Agreement. 🕖 Time to open an account 1 day 🗺️ Service Description Use a multi-asset CFD broker with 1,250+ assets available through MT5 🚀Bonus AvaTrade explicitly says bonuses may not apply in every jurisdiction.

🎁 Sign Up Bonus Promotions may be available depending on jurisdiction and current campaign 🗺️ Country of regulation Ireland,

Australia,

Japan,

South Africa,

Abu Dhabi,

British Virgin Islands,

European Union,

Polish Branch. 🔥Trust Score 97% 🔥Live support Multilingual support via phone, email, WhatsApp, and live chat.

AvaTrade confirms 14+ languages 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes, positions held more than five days can incur swaps even on swap-free accounts. 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 🎮 Demo Trading Account Free demo account available 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5 💰 Spreads EUR/USD from 0.9 pips 💰Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on the entity;

Stricter retail jurisdictions can be limited to 1:30. 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low 💰 Minimum deposit $100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Yes ✔️Apple iOS App Yes ✔️Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees 300+ 🔢 Number of clients 10M+ traders/users. 📙 Website Languages Arabic,

Simplified Chinese,

Traditional Chinese,

Dutch,

English,

Finnish 💵 Account currencies USD ,

EUR ,

AUD ,

CHF ,

CAD ,

GBP ,

ZAR ,

PLN 📙 PAMM MAM/Mirror (depending on GEO) ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Millisecond trading 🗺️ Hedging Open Buy & Sell positions simultaneously 🥇 Instruments Offered 1,250+ assets through MT5 / product availability varies by platform and entity. 🥇 Trading Instruments Metals,

Commodities,

Stocks,

FX Options,

Oil,

ETFs,

Options,

Crypto currencies 🥇 Total offered per instrument Real Account,

Demo Account,

Islamic Account

Options Account ✔️Safety of Funds segregated accounts and negative balance protection 📍Sponsorship Currently with Bolt 📍 Partnership Trading Central 📙 Education Sharp Trader,

Videos,

Articles,

Webinars,

eBook. 💰 Fees and Commissions Forex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise) 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaOptions,

DupliTrade,

AvaTrade app,

WebTrader 📈 Mobile trading MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaProtect 📈Social Trading Yes, Ava social trading 📍 South African Office Address 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 ❌ Banned Countries US,

North Korea,

New Zealand,

Iran,

Belgium 💰 Withdrawal processing Deposit wires may take up to 7 days, but withdrawal timing is separate. 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts 🎓Affiliate Program Yes, up to 50% + commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

The broker holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 , based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.

, based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. The broker is recognized for its attentive customer service, which contributes to its positive reputation among traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating (4.8/5) based on over 8,500 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction High level of satisfaction among users. 📞Customer Service Attentive service contributes to a positive reputation.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating High user satisfaction Trusted and reputable ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Many users praise the broker’s diverse instruments, tight spreads, and solid trading platform. Some report poor customer support, hidden fees, and account management issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users like the easy-to-use interface, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. Many also appreciate the variety of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, and commodities. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Traders appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Some users report issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and occasional technical glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate platform. Some traders report withdrawal delays, high spreads, and inconsistent customer support, leading to mixed reviews. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent bonuses, high leverage, immediate execution, tight spreads, 24/5 support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Conclusion The AvaTrade Islamic Account offers Muslim traders in South Africa a Sharia-compliant trading environment without overnight interest charges. With a low minimum deposit, multiple trading platforms, and access to global financial markets, the account provides a practical solution for traders seeking ethical and interest-free trading conditions. For traders who require swap-free trading, the AvaTrade Islamic account offers a balanced combination of accessibility, flexibility, and regulatory oversight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does AvaTrade have an Islamic Account?

Yes,

AvaTrade

offers an Islamic account designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law. The account requires a minimum deposit of 100 USD (approximately 1860 ZAR), and it is free from overnight interest charges.

What are the spread costs on the AvaTrade Islamic account?

Spreads on

AvaTrade’s

Islamic account start from 0.3 pips, similar to standard accounts. Traders enjoy the same competitive pricing and no swap fees, ensuring fair and transparent trading conditions that comply with Islamic finance principles.

Are there any fees on the AvaTrade Islamic account?

While the

AvaTrade

Islamic account is free from overnight swap fees, it is still subject to regular trading and non-trading fees like spreads or inactivity charges. All other standard account conditions and costs still apply.

Does AvaTrade offer leverage?

Yes,

AvaTrade

provides maximum leverage of up to 1:400, depending on the instrument and regulatory region. This allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, increasing both potential gains and risks.

Is AvaTrade regulated in South Africa?

Yes,

AvaTrade

is authorized and regulated by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), ensuring local traders have access to a secure and compliant trading environment backed by strong regulatory oversight.