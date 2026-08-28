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Atlassian Corporation Plc

 NASDAQ: TEAM
$190.42 ▲ +4.80 (+2.59%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$185.00
Prev close
$185.62
Day range
185.00 – 194.96
Volume
5,205,975
52-wk range
$56.01 – $194.96
Industry
52-Week High
$194.96
52-Week Low
$56.01
Volume
5,205,975
Prev Close
$185.62
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$185.00
Prev close$185.62
Volume5,205,975
52-wk high$194.96
52-wk low$56.01
52-week range
$56.01 $194.96
$190.42
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$185.00
Previous close$185.62
Day range185.00 – 194.96
Volume5,205,975
Change ▲ +4.80 (+2.59%)
52-week high$194.96
52-week low$56.01

Atlassian Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Atlassian Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $185.62 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol TEAM, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Atlassian Corp Live Share Data

Label Value
Share Name & Ticker Atlassian Corp (TEAM)
Exchange NASDAQ
Currency USD ($)
Current Price $185.62
Previous Close $185.62
Day's Range $168.73 – $185.73
Opening Price $169
Volume 6062701 shares
Daily Change 17.15 (10.18%)
52-Week High $185.73
52-Week Low $56.01

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Atlassian Corp Key Highlights

Label Value
Current Price $185.62 — reflecting a daily change of 17.15 (10.18%).
Day's Range $168.73 – $185.73 — indicating a wide intraday band.
52-Week Range $56.01 – $185.73 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average 6062701 against 4749565 — pointing to above average trading activity.
Momentum 10.18% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Atlassian Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Atlassian Corp is experiencing a significant upward momentum today, rising by 10.18%. With the current price close to its 52-week high of $185.73, a breakout above this resistance could signal strong bullish trends, driven by enhanced market sentiment.

FAQ on Atlassian Corp Shares

Q1: What are Atlassian Corp shares?
Answer: Atlassian Corp shares represent ownership in Atlassian Corporation, a software company, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker TEAM.

Q2: How can I buy Atlassian Corp shares?
Answer: You can buy Atlassian Corp shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, searching for the ticker symbol TEAM, and placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Atlassian Corp shares?
Answer: The price of Atlassian Corp shares can be influenced by market demand, investor sentiment, the company's financial performance, and broader economic conditions.

Q4: Does Atlassian Corp pay dividends?
Answer: Atlassian Corp's dividend details aren't specified. Please refer to company filings or consult your brokerage for dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Atlassian Corp shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track your shares through your trading platform or brokerage account; they'll also provide dividend distribution updates if applicable.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Atlassian Corp share price?
Answer: Factors such as current market conditions, trading volume, and company announcements are currently affecting Atlassian Corp's share price.

Q7: Is Atlassian Corp a good share to buy?
Answer: Assess Atlassian Corp's market performance, recent price appreciation and volatility before purchasing shares to determine its suitability for your investment strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Atlassian Corp shares today?
Answer: Given today's positive momentum and proximity to the 52-week high, further research on potential market movements is recommended before buying.

Q9: How much does one Atlassian Corp share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $185.62.

Q10: How to sell Atlassian Corp shares?
Answer: To sell Atlassian Corp shares, access your brokerage account, place a sell order using the ticker symbol TEAM, and specify your desired price level or use a market order.

How to Buy Atlassian Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker TEAM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Atlassian Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Atlassian Corp's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $56.01 and $185.73. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Atlassian Shares
  • Why Are Atlassian (TEAM) Shares Soaring Today

    Why Are Atlassian (TEAM) Shares Soaring Today

    Shares of collaboration software company Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) jumped 15.4% in the afternoon session after a two-day wave of AI conviction, sparked by Snowflake's best single-session day on record and extended by Dell's blowout earnings continued to weaken the narrative that weighed on the software sector.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Why Did Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Stumble Today

    Why Did Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Stumble Today

    Atlassian (TEAM) stock experienced a dip today, continuing a trend of significant volatility. The shares are trading near a 52-week low, down over 75% from their peak. This decline is largely attributed to the growing threat from AI agents challenging Atlassian's collaboration tools.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Up, What You Need To Know

    Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Up, What You Need To Know

    Detailed price information for Atlassian Corp (TEAM-Q) from The Globe and Mail including charting and trades.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing Atlassian (TEAM) Valuation After A Sharp Disconnect In Recent And 1-Year Share Returns

    Assessing Atlassian (TEAM) Valuation After A Sharp Disconnect In Recent And 1-Year Share Returns

    Recent share performance puts Atlassian (TEAM) under the microscope Recent volatility in Atlassian (TEAM) has pushed the stock into focus, with a near 19% gain over the past month contrasting with a year to date decline of about 45% and a 1 year total return drop of roughly 60%. See our latest analysis for Atlassian. Atlassian’s recent 19.4% 30 day share price return and 16.7% 90 day share price return contrast sharply with its 59.5% 1 year total shareholder return decline, suggesting short...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Soars As AI And Q3 Beat Reset Expectations

    Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Soars As AI And Q3 Beat Reset Expectations

    Atlassian Corporation stocks have been trading up by 15.35 percent after upbeat earnings and robust cloud growth fueled investor optimism. Key Takeaways For TEA

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Atlassian (TEAM) Soars 15% Ahead of Business Updates

    Atlassian (TEAM) Soars 15% Ahead of Business Updates

    Atlassian saw its share prices climb by 15.35 percent on Friday to finish at $107.61 apiece, as investor funds poured back into software stocks amid a flurry of strong earnings from its peers, while loading...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Barclays Hikes Atlassian Price Target to $112: Annual Recurring Revenue Disclosure Validates the Enterprise Bull Case

    Barclays Hikes Atlassian Price Target to $112: Annual Recurring Revenue Disclosure Validates the Enterprise Bull Case

    Barclays raised its price target on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock to $112 from $106 while keeping an Overweight rating, declaring that the company’s new annual recurring revenue (ARR) disclosure validates the improving trajectory of its growth algorithm. The price target raise follows Atlassian’s investor forum, where management spotlighted clear enterprise momentum behind the Jira and Confluence ... Barclays Hikes Atlassian Price Target to $112: Annual Recurring Revenue Disclosure Validates the

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Surges After Powerful AI-Driven Q3 Beat

    Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Surges After Powerful AI-Driven Q3 Beat

    Atlassian Corporation stocks have been trading up by 15.54 percent amid strong investor optimism on its expanding cloud software adoption. Key Takeaways For TEAM Traders Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.75 crushed roughly $1.33–$1.34 expectations on revenue of about $1.79B versus $1.7B, with total revenue up 32% year-over-year. Shares of TEAM ripped roughly 28%–30% after the […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Atlassian (TEAM) Soars 15% Ahead of Business Updates

    Atlassian (TEAM) Soars 15% Ahead of Business Updates

    Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is one of the 10 Stocks With Explosive Returns. Atlassian saw its share prices climb by 15.35 percent on Friday to finish at $107.61 apiece, as investor funds poured back into software stocks amid a flurry of strong earnings from its peers, while loading portfolios ahead of business updates next week. In […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026