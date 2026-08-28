Atlassian Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Atlassian Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $185.62 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol TEAM, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Atlassian Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Atlassian Corp (TEAM) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $185.62 Previous Close $185.62 Day's Range $168.73 – $185.73 Opening Price $169 Volume 6062701 shares Daily Change 17.15 (10.18%) 52-Week High $185.73 52-Week Low $56.01

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Atlassian Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $185.62 — reflecting a daily change of 17.15 (10.18%). Day's Range $168.73 – $185.73 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $56.01 – $185.73 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6062701 against 4749565 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 10.18% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Atlassian Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Atlassian Corp is experiencing a significant upward momentum today, rising by 10.18%. With the current price close to its 52-week high of $185.73, a breakout above this resistance could signal strong bullish trends, driven by enhanced market sentiment.

FAQ on Atlassian Corp Shares

Q1: What are Atlassian Corp shares?

Answer: Atlassian Corp shares represent ownership in Atlassian Corporation, a software company, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker TEAM.

Q2: How can I buy Atlassian Corp shares?

Answer: You can buy Atlassian Corp shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, searching for the ticker symbol TEAM, and placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Atlassian Corp shares?

Answer: The price of Atlassian Corp shares can be influenced by market demand, investor sentiment, the company's financial performance, and broader economic conditions.

Q4: Does Atlassian Corp pay dividends?

Answer: Atlassian Corp's dividend details aren't specified. Please refer to company filings or consult your brokerage for dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Atlassian Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your shares through your trading platform or brokerage account; they'll also provide dividend distribution updates if applicable.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Atlassian Corp share price?

Answer: Factors such as current market conditions, trading volume, and company announcements are currently affecting Atlassian Corp's share price.

Q7: Is Atlassian Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Assess Atlassian Corp's market performance, recent price appreciation and volatility before purchasing shares to determine its suitability for your investment strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Atlassian Corp shares today?

Answer: Given today's positive momentum and proximity to the 52-week high, further research on potential market movements is recommended before buying.

Q9: How much does one Atlassian Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $185.62.

Q10: How to sell Atlassian Corp shares?

Answer: To sell Atlassian Corp shares, access your brokerage account, place a sell order using the ticker symbol TEAM, and specify your desired price level or use a market order.

How to Buy Atlassian Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker TEAM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Atlassian Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Atlassian Corp's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $56.01 and $185.73. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.