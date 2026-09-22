Overall, ATC Brokers is considered a low-risk, safe, and trustworthy broker with an overall Trust Score of 94 out of 99. With 200:1 maximum leverage, 500 maximum lot size, 0.03 average spread, with a minimum deposit of $5000 / R 80 000 ZAR

Is ATC Brokers actually legit and regulated?

ATC Brokers – they're regulated, but honestly, it's not ASIC or FCA level. Look, verify independently. Don't just take their word. They operate through multiple jurisdictions. Check their licensing yourself on official registers. You need to know what you're actually dealing with before handing them cash.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads like at ATC Brokers?

They've got low minimums, around $100 or so. Spreads are competitive enough. Nothing is jumping out at you as amazing or terrible. Pretty standard, honestly. It's fine. Do the math yourself, though. Add up what you'd actually pay in spreads and commissions over a month. That's what matters.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $2,000 for individual accounts; higher than average for retail brokers . 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up, deposit, or welcome bonuses offered . 💸Fees Bank wire deposits are free; debit/credit card and Skrill deposits incur a 2.9% fee . Withdrawal fees: $30 (EUR), $40 (USD), $40 (CAD); cryptocurrency withdrawals have a 0.20% fee after 30 days . 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.03 pips; commissions: $0.60 per mini lot, $6 per standard lot . 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank wire, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and UnionPay; limited to USD, EUR, GBP . 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) with MT Pro plugin offering advanced order types and automation . 🛡️Regulation Regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) . 🔐Trust Score Trustpilot rating of 3.5/5 based on 7 reviews; limited customer feedback . ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–3 business days; fees may apply . 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATC Brokers Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trade features provided through the MT Pro platform High minimum deposit Competitive commissions High withdrawal fees Tight spreads Low leverage Well-regulated broker No Islamic Account available

Overview

According to research in South Africa, ATC Brokers is a brokerage firm that provides an online trading solution with the vision that trading should always be transparent. With that vision, it has established a pure agency model to provide clients with services that are free of manipulation. The FCA aims to protect consumers by placing rules and regulations to set high standards and protocols for firms to conduct their business within the financial industry in the UK. Multiple products giving access to trade FX, metals, and CFDs from one account are offered with narrow spreads.

What's ATC Brokers actually about, and what do they offer?

ATC Brokers – they focus on forex, metals, and indices. Standard stuff, really. Nothing exotic. You get the basics covered. They're around, they work, people use them. Not flashy. Just straightforward. If you want to trade currencies and maybe dabble in gold, you're set. Nothing jumps out at you about them.

How is ATC Brokers different from the hundreds of other brokers out there?

Honestly? They're not really that different. Regulated, solid execution, decent spreads. Customer service picks up if you need them. But that describes like every other broker too. ATC's not bad – it's just... normal. Reliable if you want something boring and functional. No magic. No special sauce. Just dependable if you know what I mean.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

ATC Brokers delivers a transparent, regulated, and client-centric trading experience backed by decades of expertise.

They offer highly competitive spreads, multi-jurisdictional regulation (FCA & CIMA), and advanced trading tools enhanced by MetaTrader 4 with MT Pro, direct API access, and a diverse range of tradable instruments, all supported by responsive, detail-oriented service.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, Mini, and Managed accounts to suit different trading needs. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:200 (varies by regulation and account type). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Standard accounts: 0.3–0.6 pips, commission-free Raw Spread accounts: from 0.1 pips + ~$15 per lot commission. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) with MT Pro plugin, supporting advanced trading tools. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for clients requiring Sharia-compliant trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for clients who maintain minimum balance requirements. 👥 Copy Trading Allows following or copying trades of experienced traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection, and strong capital reserves 📋 Regulatory Oversight FCA (UK) and CIMA (Cayman Islands), ensuring strict compliance and protection standards.

ATC Brokers Customer Reviews

ATC Brokers presents itself as a trusted, transparent, and regulated brokerage with decades of experience.

Their vision emphasizes delivering a neutral, non-dealing desk trading environment backed by proprietary MT Pro technology.

They highlight competitive spreads, multi-regulated status under FCA and CIMA, segregated client funds, robust back-office tools, and broad market access across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Their platform and service narrative reinforce a client-centric culture focused on reliability and innovation.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Customers generally rate ATC Brokers highly for reliability, transparency, and trading experience, giving an average of ⭐⭐⭐⭐ across multiple review platforms. 👏Customer Satisfaction Traders appreciate the responsive support, educational resources, and account management, leading to strong satisfaction scores. 📞Customer Service Support is available via live chat, email, and phone, with prompt responses and professional guidance, contributing to positive feedback from clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive reviews on platform stability and execution speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users praise customer support and educational resources; minor complaints about spreads. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally favorable reviews highlighting user-friendly interface and trading tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews with strong points on platform reliability and occasional issues with withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Clients appreciate responsiveness of support team and account management services. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ High ratings for transparency, research resources, and overall trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ATC Brokers Safety and Security

ATC Brokers was established in the UK and is authorized by the world-respected regulatory body FCA.

FCA regulations protect customers while requiring the brokers to follow strict rules of operation, education, execution, and ensuring the safety of the clients’ funds.

Any trader signed with an FCA-regulated broker can be assured that the broker operates in full compliance with high standards and can be trusted.

The FCA has rule-making, investigative, and enforcement powers that can be utilized to protect and regulate the financial services industry.

How does ATC Brokers protect client funds?

ATC Brokers holds client funds in segregated bank accounts, separate from company operational capital. This ensures client money is safeguarded and cannot be used for business expenses, adding an extra layer of financial protection.

Is ATC Brokers regulated?

Yes, ATC Brokers is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), adhering to strict regulatory requirements that promote transparency, security, and fair trading practices.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FCA (UK) and CIMA (Cayman Islands), ensuring compliance with strict financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company funds, protecting clients in case of company insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional coverage for client funds and operational risks, enhancing security and trust. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings to support operational stability and risk management. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security measures including encryption and two-factor authentication for crypto and fiat accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance, safeguarding against extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular internal and external audits, maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

ATC Brokers at a glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2005 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA and CIMA 📌 FCA Reg. number 591361 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade ATC Brokers accepts traders from Australia, Thailand, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Qatar, and most other countries. 🌐 Spreads From 0.03 🌐 Commission The commission is applied to each contract. 🌐 Fees Each sub-account has own fees 🌐 Leverage From 50:1 📊 Accounts One account with 2 sub-options Individual & Corporate ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 💰 Minimum Deposit $2000 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire, ACH, Debit card 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire, ACH, Debit card 💻 Platform Types MT Pro Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, and metals 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English only 👥 Customer Support Languages English only 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATC Brokers Accounts

ATC Brokers offers a range of trading accounts tailored to meet the needs of individual, joint, and corporate clients.

To open an account, a minimum deposit of $2,000 is required, with options to fund in USD, EUR, or GBP.

Traders gain access to a variety of financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, all through the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform.

For those seeking enhanced functionality, ATC Brokers provides the MT Pro plugin, offering features like one-click execution, bracket orders, and Expert Advisor integration.

💠Feature 📈 One main Account Minimum Deposit $ 5000 / R 80 000 ZAR Spreads Starting from 0.03 Trading Instruments Forex, Metals, CFDs Account options Individual & Corporate Leverage Determined during the registration on the basis of your experience and knowledge 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Individual, Joint & Corporate Trading Accounts

Clients can open an individual, joint, or corporate trading account, each tailored to different user needs, whether for personal trading or business purposes.

The minimum account opening requirement is USD 2,000 (or equivalent in EUR or GBP).

Applications are processed in around 1–2 business days for individual and joint accounts, while corporate accounts take approximately 3–5 business days due to additional documentation.

Demo Account

ATC Brokers provides a demo account, valid for 60 days, to help traders practice in a risk-free environment

. It uses live-market pricing streamed directly from the live data feed. Clients with an active live trading account may request to extend the demo beyond that period.

PAMM Pro Managed Account

This is part of the Account Manager service, where multiple client accounts can be managed under a single master account using ATC’s PAMM Pro system.

Key features include aggregated order execution to reduce latency, flexible fee structures, high-watermark-based performance fees, customizable risk settings (like equity-stop thresholds), and back-office access for monitoring and reporting advantages for both account managers and subscribers.

What types of accounts does ATC Brokers offer?

ATC Brokers provides a variety of account types to suit different traders, including Standard, Raw Spread, Mini, and Managed accounts. Standard accounts are commission-free, Raw Spread accounts offer tighter spreads with commissions, Mini accounts cater to smaller investments, and Managed accounts are professionally managed.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account?

The minimum deposit to open an ATC Brokers account is USD 2,000, which can also be funded in EUR or GBP. This applies to individual, joint, and corporate accounts, ensuring traders start with sufficient capital for effective trading.

How to open an ATC Brokers account

Step 1 – Register an account

To open an account, you can select the "open an account" option on our website's homepage page

Step 2 – Complete your information

To get started, complete the form and click Start Application.

There will be five easy steps in completing the application form.

Step 3 – Make a deposit and start trading

The minimum deposit to open an account is $5 000 USD.

You may also fund your account in GBP and EUR.

ATC Brokers Fees

ATC Brokers offers a commission-based account that charges a round turn commission of $10 per standard contract ($5 per side), which equates to roughly 1 pip, resulting in an all-in cost of 1.3 pips after accounting for average spreads of 0.3 pips in the EUR / USD pair.

The pricing of average spreads listed by ATC Brokers in the UK varies slightly from that of its US counterpart.

A commission of $6 is found to be turned per lot, and the average spread for the EUR / USD currency pair is 0.3 pips.

For the fees, while transferring funds to or from an account, the broker adds a charge of 2.9% for Cards and E-wallet deposits.

What fees does ATC Brokers charge for deposits and withdrawals?

ATC Brokers offers free bank wire deposits, while cryptocurrency deposits incur a 1% fee. Withdrawals via bank wire may have fees depending on currency, such as USD 40, EUR 30, and CAD 40. Cryptocurrency withdrawals vary by timing, from 0.2% to 2%.

What trading commissions and additional fees apply?

Trading commissions depend on account type: standard lots incur $6 per 100,000 units, and mini lots incur $0.60 per 10,000 units. Additional fees include rollover (swap) fees, which can be positive or negative, and an inactivity fee applied after six months of no trading activity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Standard: Commission-free Raw Spread: Commission applies (~$15 per round trip lot) 💰 Required Min Deposit $2,000 (also accepted in EUR or GBP) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Approx. $40 per withdrawal (varies by currency) 💳 Deposit Fees None (bank charges may apply) 📝 Average Spread Standard: 0.3–0.6 pips (EUR/USD) Raw Spread: from 0.1 pips 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ATC Brokers Trading platforms

ATC Brokers use the popular MetaTrader4 software that provides a friendly and powerful interface, favored by beginning and professional traders, along with a powerful ECN execution model.

The platform suits any trading style and can be accessed on all devices, including desktops, mobiles, and tablets.

MetaTrader4

Supports market, limit, and stop orders, along with multiple types and multiple instruments that allow for potential successful analyses of the market.

A complete charting package is built in with indicator libraries that can be fully customized.

In addition, to automate the trading experience, the software provides the ability to import EA signals for order execution.

MT4 PRO

This brings a user-friendly interface with one-click execution, strategy orders through predefined objectives, and different price levels of market depth.

What is truly great at ATC brokers is their pricing model, while a diversity of Contracts for Difference or other products brings an opportunity to speculate on the price differences for indices, commodities, and currencies with excellent trading conditions.

Which trading platforms does ATC Brokers offer?

ATC Brokers provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) enhanced with the MT Pro plugin, giving traders advanced features such as one-click trading, strategy orders, automated Expert Advisors, and custom indicators. The platform is suitable for both beginner and professional traders seeking flexibility.

Can I use ATC Brokers’ platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, ATC Brokers’ MT4 platform is available on iOS and Android, allowing traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts from smartphones or tablets. It ensures full access to charts, analysis tools, and trading features while on the go.

ATC Brokers Deposit and Withdrawal

To fund an account and start real trading, you can choose from USD, EUR, or GBP currencies, while to process the funding, you can select payment methods such as a bank wire, Visa / Master Card, Skrill, and UnionPay.

The minimum required deposit that is necessary to run and open an account is 5,000 USD or the equivalent amount in GBP or EUR.

The amount is quite high, but it should be considered as a great trading opportunity, which might be a good option for active traders.

How can I deposit funds into my ATC Brokers account?

You can deposit funds via bank wire transfers, which are free of charge, or by using cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency deposits incur a 1% fee. Deposits are typically processed quickly, allowing you to start trading without unnecessary delays.

What are the withdrawal options and fees at ATC Brokers?

Withdrawals can be made via bank wire or cryptocurrency. Bank wire withdrawals are free domestically, but international transfers incur fees (USD 40, EUR 30, CAD 40). Cryptocurrency withdrawals carry a 0.2% fee if after 30 days, or 2% if within 30 days.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $2000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

In trading with ATC Brokers, you will get access from only one trading account to the world’s financial markets, FX, Metals, and CFDs.

New traders or those who want to see ATC Brokers' performance with no risks can benefit from the trial trades through a Demo Account.

The 20-day free demonstration of platforms with a simulated $ 100 000 is available to all.

A good pricing model and a diversity of products allow traders to speculate on the price differences for indices, commodities, and currencies with excellent trading conditions.

ATC Brokers vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone – A Comparison

⭐ Feature 🛡️ Regulation FCA (UK), CIMA (Cayman Islands) ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), SCB (Seychelles) 💻 Trading Platforms MT4 with MT Pro Plugin MT4, MT5, cTrader 📂 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, Mini, Managed Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread 💰 Minimum Deposit $2,000 (EUR/GBP accepted) $200 📉 Spreads Standard: 0.3–0.6 pips Raw: from 0.1 pips + commission Standard: from 0.6 pips Raw: from 0.0–0.1 pips + commission 💸 Commission Raw: ~$15 per lot Standard: None Raw: ~$7 per lot Standard: None ⚡ Leverage Up to 1:200 Up to 1:500 🌐 Tradable Instruments Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds 🏦 Deposit Methods Bank Wire Transfer Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, E-Wallets 💳 Withdrawal Methods Bank Wire Transfer Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, E-Wallets ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits: 1–2 days Withdrawals: 1–2 days Deposits: Instant–1 day Withdrawals: 1–3 days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

ATC Brokers offers a comprehensive research suite designed to empower traders with timely insights and strategic tools.

Their platform features an up-to-date economic calendar, real-time market news, and expert commentary, including analysis from Commerzbank on commodities like gold and copper.

Additionally, ATC provides educational resources such as trading strategies and day trading guides, helping traders develop and refine their approaches.

This combination of market intelligence and educational support aims to enhance traders' decision-making and overall trading experience.

Awards

I couldn’t find any Awards or Recognitions listed directly on the ATC Brokers website.

Their official site primarily highlights features like regulatory oversight, enhanced trading technology, platform capabilities, and services without mention of industry awards or accolades.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli stands out as a knowledgeable and approachable Senior Account Manager. His professionalism, market insight, and clear communication help clients feel supported and confident, whether they are new to trading or managing complex investment strategies

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli. Aristos provides exceptional guidance, ensuring every query is addressed promptly and thoroughly. His friendly approach and dedication to client success make him a trusted partner for traders seeking reliable support and informed market advice.

⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos truly sets the benchmark. His proactive approach, attention to detail, and consistent follow-up ensure a seamless trading experience that is both professional and personal.

Conclusion Overall, ATC Brokers is considered a low-risk, safe, and trustworthy broker with an overall Trust Score of 94 out of 99. With 200:1 maximum leverage, 500 maximum lot size, 0.03 average spread, with a minimum deposit of $5000 / R 80 000 ZAR As a licensed and regulated broker, online trading service provider, ATC Brokers brings an opportunity to trade safely with quite competitive pricing in the industry. It is a fact that conflicts of interest can arise with brokers who operate a dealing desk; for that reason, the firms that provide customers with a neutral trading environment and a non-dealing desk approach are recently preferred among active traders.

Disclaimer

There is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities. With respect to margin-based foreign exchange trading, off-exchange derivatives, and cryptocurrencies, there is considerable exposure to risk.This risk includes but is not limited to leverage, creditworthiness, limited regulatory protection, and market volatility that may substantially affect the price or liquidity of a currency or related instrument.It should not be assumed that the methods, techniques, or indicators presented in these products will be profitable, or that they will not result in lossesThere is a high level of risk in Margined Transaction products, such as Foreign Exchange (FX) and Metals trading, which may not be suitable for all traders, as it could result in the loss of the total deposit or incur a negative balance; only use risk capital.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What account types does ATC Brokers offer?

ATC Brokers provides standard, raw spread, mini, and managed accounts to suit various trader needs. Standard accounts have no commission, raw spread accounts offer ultra-tight spreads with commissions, mini accounts cater to smaller traders, and managed accounts provide professional trading management.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account?

The minimum deposit is USD 2,000, also accepted in EUR or GBP. This requirement applies to all account types, including individual, joint, and corporate accounts, ensuring traders begin with adequate capital for effective market participation.

How long does application processing take?

Application processing generally takes 1–2 business days for individual and joint accounts. Corporate accounts may require 3–5 business days due to additional compliance checks and documentation requirements, depending on jurisdiction and company structure.

Which trading platforms are available?

ATC Brokers offers MetaTrader 4 with an enhanced MT Pro plugin. This platform supports one-click trading, bracket orders, advanced strategy orders, and Expert Advisor automation, delivering a powerful and flexible trading environment for different strategies.

How competitive are the spreads and commissions?

Standard accounts are commission-free with variable spreads, averaging 0.3–0.6 pips for EUR/USD. Raw spread accounts feature ultra-tight spreads from 0.1 pips, plus a $15 round-trip commission per lot, appealing to traders seeking tighter pricing.

What markets are available to trade?

Traders can access a broad range of instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities, global stock indices, and popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, all available from a single integrated trading platform.

What deposit and withdrawal methods and fees exist?

Funding is available via bank wire transfers, typically with no deposit fees. Withdrawal fees depend on the currency and location, averaging $40, with requests usually processed within 1–2 business days.

How are client funds protected?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, ensuring they are separate from company operational funds. ATC Brokers is regulated by the FCA and CIMA, maintaining strict compliance and financial safety standards.

Is investor protection provided?

Clients under the UK FCA-regulated entity may be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), offering up to £85,000 in protection per eligible person, depending on account type and residency.

What resources and tools does ATC Brokers offer for traders?

ATC Brokers’ help center covers account setup, trading margin rules, platform usage, and report access. Additional tools include educational resources, VPS hosting, remote platform support, and partnership programs for introducing brokers.