Araxi Ltd. has announced that from 31 July 2026, Michael Pimstein will transition from his role as Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman. This change aligns with the company's commitment to good corporate governance and compliance with JSE Listings Requirements and the King V Report. Michael will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance, but will relinquish executive management responsibilities and retire as an employee.

Bukelwa Bulo will retire from the Board with effect from 2 September 2026. Victor Sekese will retire from the Board with effect from 2 September 2026. The Board advised of the appointment of Delia Ndlovu, Philisiwe Mthethwa and Farouk Mohideen as independent non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 3 August 2026. Rorisang (Roxy) Maqache has been re-designated from Non-independent Non-Executive Director to Independent Non-Executive Director.

Araxi made its 2026 integrated report, including the notice of its AGM, available on its website from 31 July 2026. The AGM will be held electronically at 14h00 on 2 September 2026 via the lumiagm platform. Shareholders registered by 28 August 2026 will be eligible to participate and vote, with the last trading day being 25 August 2026. The meeting aims to transact business as outlined in the AGM notice.

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

Araxi published its annual B-BBEE verification certificate and compliance report, which are now available on its website at https://araxigroup.com/. The company has also submitted the compliance report, in accordance with Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, to the B-BBEE Commission.

Araxi Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Araxi Ltd. shares on the jse are trading with a price today in rands of R1.56 per share, and the latest charts and graph readings suggest stable data rather than a sharp move. The current price forecast and prediction lean neutral, with dividend appeal still relevant for income buyers and preference shares payout comparisons helping frame valuation. For anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, the share code AXX remains easy to track online, and the cost of entry is straightforward through a trading account when checking for sale opportunities, growth signals, and dividend payout trends across trading sessions.

Araxi Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Araxi Ltd. (AXX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 1.56 Market Capitalization 2.02bn P/E Ratio 10.86 Dividend Yield 7.69 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Araxi Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1.56, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 2.02bn — indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 10.86 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.69 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price reading

Araxi Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish positioning looks limited from the available figures alone. With the price unchanged at 1.56, the near-term setup appears neutral. The main drivers to watch are dividend support, any shift in market sentiment on the JSE, and whether trading volume improves from today’s quiet reading.

FAQ on Araxi Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Araxi Ltd. shares?

Answer: Araxi Ltd. shares represent equity in the company and are traded on the JSE under ticker AXX. Today’s price per share is R1.56, with a market cap of 2.02bn and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

Q2: How can I buy Araxi Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Araxi Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker. The live share price today is R1.56, so your purchase decision should reflect that cost, the ticker AXX, and the current market setup.

Q3: What affects the price of Araxi Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R1.56, the unchanged recent move of 0, market capitalization of 2.02bn, and the P/E ratio of 10.86. Dividend yield and trading volume also help shape price behavior.

Q4: Does Araxi Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.69, which indicates dividend income potential for shareholders. At a price today of R1.56 per share, that yield may matter to investors comparing income versus growth.

Q5: How can I track my Araxi Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Araxi Ltd. shares using the AXX ticker, JSE market updates, and your brokerage platform. Monitoring the price today at R1.56, the 2.02bn market cap, and the 7.69 dividend yield helps keep your portfolio view current.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Araxi Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main visible factors are the unchanged price of R1.56, the recent price change of 0, and the moderate valuation implied by a P/E ratio of 10.86. Dividend yield at 7.69 and any volume shift may also matter.

Q7: Is Araxi Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, Araxi Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking dividend yield and fair valuation rather than rapid growth. The R1.56 price, 2.02bn market cap, and 10.86 P/E suggest a measured buy case.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Araxi Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at R1.56, which points to a neutral entry point rather than a clear breakout. A buy decision should consider the 7.69 dividend yield, 10.86 P/E, and whether volume improves.

Q9: How much does one Araxi Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Araxi Ltd. share costs R1.56 today. That price per share is paired with a market cap of 2.02bn and an unchanged recent move of 0, so the current setup looks steady rather than volatile.

Q10: How to sell Araxi Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Araxi Ltd. shares, use your brokerage trading account and place a sell order for AXX on the JSE. With the share price at R1.56 and recent change at 0, execution depends on available market demand.

How to Buy Araxi Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Purchase Araxi Ltd. shares using ticker AXX on the JSE.

Araxi Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Araxi Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.