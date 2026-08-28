Applovin Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Applovin Corp's performance charts and historical graph data showcase remarkable long-term growth, crafting a positive market prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars hovers at $312.63 per share. If you're weighing a buy or sell, consider the acquisition cost alongside any regular dividend or preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy via the ticker symbol APP, establishing an online trading account with an authorized broker ensures a seamless trading cycle.

Applovin Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Applovin Corp (APP) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $312.63 Previous Close $312.63 Day's Range $306.5 – $315.88 Opening Price $312 Volume 3997196 shares Daily Change 4.52 (1.47%) 52-Week High $745.61 52-Week Low $297.5

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Applovin Corp Key Highlights

Highlight Details Current Price $312.63 — reflecting a daily change of 4.52 (1.47%) Day's Range $306.5 – $315.88 — indicating a wide intraday band 52-Week Range $297.5 – $745.61 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range Volume vs 90-Day Average 3997196 against 5465956 — pointing to below average trading activity Momentum 1.47% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility

Applovin Corp Limited Forecast Insights

With Applovin Corp displaying a 1.47% increase today, alongside its positioning nearer the 52-week low of $297.5, investors could anticipate a potential bullish outlook barring significant resistance. However, the broad gap to its 52-week high suggests caution unless strong catalysts emerge to sustain momentum.

FAQ on Applovin Corp Shares

Q1: What are Applovin Corp shares?

Answer: Applovin Corp shares represent an ownership stake in Applovin Corp, traded under the ticker APP on the NASDAQ exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Applovin Corp shares?

Answer: To buy shares, set up a trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity or E*TRADE, then search for APP and place your order.

Q3: What affects the price of Applovin Corp shares?

Answer: Share prices fluctuate based on market movements, company performance, and broader economic conditions, alongside investor sentiment and trading activity.

Q4: Does Applovin Corp pay dividends?

Answer: For specific dividend information, investors should consult their trade platform or the company's official filings.

Q5: How can I track my Applovin Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can monitor their shares and potential dividends through their brokerage account, accessing data provided online.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Applovin Corp share price?

Answer: The share price is currently influenced by its positive momentum and moderate volatility, as reflected in the daily movement and trading volume.

Q7: Is Applovin Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: The decision to buy should consider current performance data, broader market conditions, and specific investment goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Applovin Corp shares today?

Answer: Assess today's price movement, momentum, and your investment strategy to decide if it aligns with your financial objectives.

Q9: How much does one Applovin Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $312.63.

Q10: How to sell Applovin Corp shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, search for APP and select sell. Confirm your order specifics to complete the transaction.

How to Buy Applovin Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker APP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares in your portfolio.

Applovin Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Applovin Corp's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical level near $297.5. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's sector conditions to refine your strategy.