Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Applied Materials Inc performance charts and historical graph data highlight a pattern of consistent growth, suggesting a favorable consensus prediction and price forecast. The current price today in dollars is $482.36 per share. For those considering a buy or sell action, analyzing for sale offerings and comparing acquisition cost with any available dividend or preferred shares payout is crucial. If you're a newcomer to investing interested in how to buy shares online, using the ticker symbol AMAT through a reputable brokerage simplifies the trading process with a few straightforward steps.

Applied Materials Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $482.36 Previous Close $482.36 Day's Range $471 – $484.98 Opening Price $481.5 Volume 5989167 shares Daily Change 2.6 (0.54%) 52-Week High $739.67 52-Week Low $154.47

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Applied Materials Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $482.36 — reflecting a daily change of 2.6 (0.54%). Day's Range $471 – $484.98 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $154.47 – $739.67 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5989167 against 9277774 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.54% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Applied Materials Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Applied Materials Inc appears to be showing signs of bullish sentiment given the current 0.54% daily move and positioning relative to its 52-week low and high. Investors may watch for signs of a breakout above $485 as a potential resistance level or a pullback toward $471 for firming support.

FAQ on Applied Materials Inc Shares

Q1: What are Applied Materials Inc shares?

Answer: Applied Materials Inc shares represent ownership in the company listed on NASDAQ, with a ticker symbol of AMAT.

Q2: How can I buy Applied Materials Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy shares by opening an online trading account with a brokerage and placing an order using the ticker symbol AMAT.

Q3: What affects the price of Applied Materials Inc shares?

Answer: Share price is influenced by market demand, financial performance, and wider economic conditions.

Q4: Does Applied Materials Inc pay dividends?

Answer: To determine the current dividend details, check with a brokerage or view the company's financial filings.

Q5: How can I track my Applied Materials Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Most brokerage platforms offer tools to track your share performance and dividend payouts.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Applied Materials Inc share price?

Answer: Key factors include market trends, company earnings reports, and economic indicators.

Q7: Is Applied Materials Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be, but it's essential to evaluate live market data, like today's price of $482.36, and financial health indicators.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Applied Materials Inc shares today?

Answer: Consider current price trends and market factors; today's price is $482.36, movement was 0.54%.

Q9: How much does one Applied Materials Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $482.36.

Q10: How to sell Applied Materials Inc shares?

Answer: Selling shares requires placing a sell order through your brokerage using the ticker AMAT.

How to Buy Applied Materials Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker AMAT, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Applied Materials Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Applied Materials Inc's current performance, investors should consider a HOLD if prices move above the key technical levels near $739.67. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.