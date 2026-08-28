Analog Decives Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Analog Decives Inc's performance charts and historical graph data demonstrate consistent long-term growth, suggesting a favorable price forecast and optimistic consensus prediction. The ordinary price today in dollars holds at $374.52 per share. Whether seeking shares for sale or strategizing whether to buy or sell, ordinary investors can weigh acquisition costs against potential dividends or fixed preferred shares payouts. For novices curious about how to buy with ticker symbol ADI, establishing an online trading account with an approved brokerage streamlines the trading process effectively.

Analog Decives Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Analog Decives Inc (ADI) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $374.52 Previous Close $374.52 Day's Range $368.03 – $376.88 Opening Price $374.5 Volume 3666051 shares Daily Change 2.72 (0.73%) 52-Week High $445.91 52-Week Low $223.47 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Analog Decives Inc Key Highlights

Insight Detail Current Price $374.52 — reflecting a daily change of 2.72 (0.73%). Day's Range $368.03 – $376.88 — indicating a moderate intraday band. 52-Week Range $223.47 – $445.91 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3666051 against 4382996 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.73% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Analog Decives Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given the modest 0.73% increase today and where the share price of $374.52 sits within the 52-week lows and highs, the current outlook is cautiously bullish. The key drivers for a potential breakout could include broader tech sector strength and favorable earnings reports, while resistance near $445.91 might challenge further upward movement.

FAQ on Analog Decives Inc Shares

Q1: What are Analog Decives Inc shares?

Answer: Analog Decives Inc shares represent ownership in the company, traded under the ticker symbol ADI on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Analog Decives Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy shares through a brokerage account with firms like Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or Robinhood, searching the ticker ADI.

Q3: What affects the price of Analog Decives Inc shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by the company's financial performance, market trends, sectoral news, and broader economic factors.

Q4: Does Analog Decives Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Details on dividends can usually be found in company filings or broker reports, as specific amounts are not provided here.

Q5: How can I track my Analog Decives Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use a trading platform or financial services app to monitor share prices and potential dividends, using the ticker ADI.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Analog Decives Inc share price?

Answer: Factors include daily trading volume, market volatility, and tech sector performance, evidenced by today's 0.73% price increase.

Q7: Is Analog Decives Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether ADI is a good buy depends on your investment strategy. Today's steady increase hints at positive investor sentiment.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Analog Decives Inc shares today?

Answer: With today's price at $374.52, consider your valuation metrics and goals. Market trends are currently showing moderate bullishness.

Q9: How much does one Analog Decives Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $374.52.

Q10: How to sell Analog Decives Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, find ADI, and place a sell order at your desired price level.

How to Buy Analog Decives Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker ADI, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Analog Decives Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Analog Decives Inc's current performance, investors should consider holding the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $223.47 and $445.91. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.