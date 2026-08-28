Amgen Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Amgen Inc performance charts and historical graph data reflect a history of solid growth, supporting an affirmative price forecast and prediction. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $436.99 per share. The decision to buy or sell depends on current data, evaluating whether there's an attractive acquisition cost and potential dividends from ordinary or preferred shares payouts. For those curious about how to buy with the ticker symbol AMGN, initiating an online trading account with a verified brokerage simplifies the marketplace interaction for sale trades.

Amgen Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Amgen Inc (AMGN) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $436.99 Previous Close $436.99 Day's Range $431.01 – $442.13 Opening Price $433.08 Volume 1751687 shares Daily Change -3.35 (-0.76%) 52-Week High $447.03 52-Week Low $269.77

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Amgen Inc Key Highlights

Data Insight Current Price $436.99 — reflecting a daily change of -3.35 (-0.76%). Day's Range $431.01 – $442.13 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $269.77 – $447.03 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1751687 against 2602923 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.76% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Amgen Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current negative momentum of -0.76% suggests a slightly bearish sentiment for Amgen Inc. Despite being closer to the 52-week high of $447.03 than the low of $269.77, investors should exercise caution. No strong catalyst is present for a breakout; however, keep an eye on potential volume spikes as a signal for change.

FAQ on Amgen Inc Shares

Q1: What are Amgen Inc shares?

Answer: Amgen Inc shares represent ownership in the biotechnology company Amgen, focusing on developing innovative human therapeutics.

Q2: How can I buy Amgen Inc shares?

Answer: You can purchase Amgen Inc shares via any brokerage account. Locate the ticker symbol AMGN on the NASDAQ exchange, and either execute a buy order online or through a broker.

Q3: What affects the price of Amgen Inc shares?

Answer: Amgen Inc share prices are affected by company earnings, biotechnology sector trends, general market conditions, and economic factors.

Q4: Does Amgen Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Amgen Inc does pay dividends. For specific details, consult official company filings or your brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my Amgen Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your holdings and dividend payouts using your brokerage account's monitoring tools or a portfolio tracking app.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Amgen Inc share price?

Answer: The -0.76% daily change reflects market conditions and possibly sector-specific pressures affecting biotechnology companies.

Q7: Is Amgen Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Amgen Inc is a good buy depends on your investment strategy, risk tolerance, and market analysis, juxtaposed against today's price data.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Amgen Inc shares today?

Answer: With the price at $436.99, the decision to invest should take into account your risk appetite and the company's performance potential versus market conditions.

Q9: How much does one Amgen Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $436.99.

Q10: How to sell Amgen Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Amgen Inc shares, log into your brokerage account, locate the shares using ticker AMGN, and execute a sell order at your desired price.

How to Buy Amgen Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker AMGN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Amgen Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Amgen Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $269.77. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.