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African Media Entertainment Ltd. JSE: AME
R55.01 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
55.01
Prev close
55.01
Day range
55.01 - 55.01
Volume
52-wk range
55.01 – 70.70
Market cap
381.20m
P/E Ratio
6.20
EPS (ZARc)
887.70
Dividend Yield
9.09%
DPS (ZARc)
500 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap381.20m
EPS887.70
P/E ratio6.20
Div. yield9.09%
DPS 500 (cps)
Issued shares6.93m
52-week range
R 55.01 R 70.70
R55.01
Price overview
Open55.01
Previous close55.01
Day range55.01 - 55.01
Volume
52-week range55.01 – 70.70
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio6.20
EPS887.70
Dividend 500 (cps)
Dividend yield9.09%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 27 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 1.2 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, LDT 13 Jan 2026
  • Interim Div 1.2 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, Pay 19 Jan 2026
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 29 May 2026
  • Final Div 3.8 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2026, LDT 7 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 3.8 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2026, Pay 13 Jul 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 27 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.2 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, LDT 13 Jan 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.2 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, Pay 19 Jan 2027
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 28 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 3.8 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2027, LDT 7 Jul 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 3.8 ZAR
    Decl 29 May 2027, Pay 13 Jul 2027
  • 27 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 359.70 314.90
Attributable Income 50.30 55.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 277.30 277.20
EPS (ZARc) 726.20 806.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 887.70 753.70
DPS (ZARc) 500 450
Latest SENS announcements
  • AME - results of annual general meeting
    2026-08-27 16:03:03
    Shareholders were advised that, at the AGM of the company held on Thursday, 27 August 2026, all the resolutions proposed were passed by the requisite majorities of shareholders.
  • African Media Entertainment Ltd. - Distribution of
    2026-07-28 10:21:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding the posting of their annual report. The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting.
  • African Media Entertainment Ltd. - CANCELLATION OF
    2026-07-28 10:20:59
    The company has updated information about their next annual general meeting. The company has issued a statement regarding the posting of their annual report.
  • AME - supplementary announcement
    2026-07-27 10:35:49
    Shareholders were advised that, in the announcement in this regard released on 22 July 2026, the web link available to shareholders on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange platform was not functioning properly. The company herewith republishes the JSE web link in order for shareholders to be able to access the Integrated Annual Report on https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/JSE/ISSE/AME/AMEIAR26.pdf
  • AME - IAR, AGM notice and B-BBEE compliance report
    2026-07-22 14:45:13
    The company's Annual Report incorporating, inter alia, the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 and a notice of the annual general meeting, has been distributed to shareholders and is available at: ame.co.za and also at: senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/JSE/ISSE/AME/AMEIAR26.pdf Notice of Annual General Meeting The twenty-eighth annual general meeting of shareholders will be held entirely by electronic communication in the boardroom, Block B, AME Office Park, No. 5 8th Street, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg at 10:00 on Thursday, 27 August 2026. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment The company's annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act compliance report has been published and is available on the website of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CANALPLUS (CNP) R 57.66 +1.5%
AME (AME) R 55.01 -22.19%
E MEDIA (EMH) R 1.89 -4.55%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African Media Entertainment Ltd. shows a measured setup, with charts and the latest graph pointing to stable growth rather than momentum-led speculation. The price forecast remains constructive, while the price today in rands is R55.01. Investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the share for sale with its dividend profile, preference shares context, and payout history, as well as the cost involved. For anyone asking how to buy, the share code AME can be accessed online through a trading account on the JSE, where data and trading activity continue to frame the short-term prediction and overall trading outlook.

African Media Entertainment Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerAfrican Media Entertainment Ltd. (AME)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryMedia / Broadcasting & Entertainment
Current Price55.01
Market Capitalization381.20m
P/E Ratio6.20
Dividend Yield9.09
Trading Volume (Live Data)N/A
Recent Price Change0

African Media Entertainment Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price55.01, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap381.20m, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio6.20, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield9.09, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, supported by a flat recent price change

African Media Entertainment Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral. With the share price holding at R55.01 and recent change at zero, the near-term setup looks range-bound unless volume improves materially. The low P/E and 9.09 dividend yield may support interest, but any breakout would likely need stronger trading participation and sector-specific catalysts.

FAQ on African Media Entertainment Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares?
Answer: African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity securities in a Media / Broadcasting & Entertainment business. The stock trades under AME, with a current price of 55.01 and a market capitalization of 381.20m, reflecting a small-cap profile and steady investor visibility.

Q2: How can I buy African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy AME shares, open a JSE trading account with a licensed broker, fund it, and place a purchase order at the current price of 55.01 or your chosen level. Check available volume before trading, since live volume wasn’t provided in the data.

Q3: What affects the price of African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares?
Answer: AME’s price is influenced by earnings quality, investor demand, liquidity, and dividend expectations. The current P/E ratio of 6.20 and dividend yield of 9.09 shape valuation views, while the flat recent price change suggests the market is waiting for a fresh catalyst.

Q4: Does African Media Entertainment Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.09, which indicates the share does pay dividends. At a price of 55.01, that yield can appeal to income-focused investors, although the actual dividend payout depends on company results and board decisions.

Q5: How can I track my African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track AME shares and dividend records through your JSE broker’s online account dashboard. Monitor the price at 55.01, the P/E ratio of 6.20, and the dividend yield of 9.09. Trading volume data wasn’t supplied, so liquidity checks matter too.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African Media Entertainment Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by its 55.01 level, the unchanged recent move, and the small-cap market value of 381.20m. A low P/E of 6.20 and a 9.09 dividend yield can support valuation, but volume data remains unavailable.

Q7: Is African Media Entertainment Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, AME may interest investors seeking income, since the dividend yield is 9.09 and the P/E ratio is 6.20. Whether it is a good buy depends on your return target, liquidity needs, and comfort with a small-cap JSE share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious approach. The price per share is 55.01, the recent change is zero, and the market cap is 381.20m. That combination suggests stability, but limited momentum. Buyers may want confirmation from volume or earnings updates first.

Q9: How much does one African Media Entertainment Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One African Media Entertainment Ltd. share costs 55.01 in the latest data. That price per share sits alongside a 6.20 P/E ratio and a 9.09 dividend yield, giving investors a simple snapshot of value and income characteristics on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell African Media Entertainment Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell AME shares, log into your broker’s trading platform, choose the sell order, and enter the quantity at or near 55.01. Because live trading volume wasn’t provided, sellers should watch liquidity and price movement before completing the trade.

How to Buy African Media Entertainment Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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African Media Entertainment Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African Media Entertainment Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 55.01 and SELL if prices move BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On African Media Entertainment Shares
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