The Alpari sign up bonus is not offered with first-time sign-ups, but Alpari’s Welcome Bonus offers new clients a deposit matching incentive of up to $500 in Reward points.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Alpari Sign-up Bonus - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

Alpari is a global online trading broker established in 1998, offering access to over 750 financial instruments, including Forex, commodities, metals, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

With more than 25 years of experience and a client base exceeding one million traders across 150+ countries, Alpari provides a range of account types tailored to both beginners and professional traders.

The company offers trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and a proprietary mobile app, all designed to deliver competitive pricing, fast execution, and advanced trading tools.

Alpari is licensed by the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) and is committed to empowering traders with educational resources, market insights, and a user-friendly trading experience.

Alpari Sign up Bonus

Alpari’s Welcome Bonus offers new clients a deposit matching incentive of up to $500 in Reward points.

To participate, register a live trading account and make your first deposit of $50 or more, entering the promo code HELLOALPARI at the time of deposit.

You'll then earn $50 in Reward points for every 2,000 Tier points you trade—up to the $500 cap.

You must achieve these trading requirements within 30 days of your first qualifying deposit to receive the full bonus. Reward points can be redeemed instantly as additional trading funds or withdrawn as cash.

Alpari Referral Bonus

Referral bonuses allow existing traders of a given broker to earn greater rewards through referring a “friend” to the broker. The trader is compensated by the broker when this referral results in the friend signing up for a real account .

allow existing traders of a given broker to earn greater rewards through referring a “friend” to the broker. The trader is compensated by the broker when this referral results in the friend signing up for a . Alpari offers an attractive referral bonus through which participants can receive compensation for their referrals up to R160 000 ZAR/ $10 000.

through which participants can receive compensation for their referrals up to R160 000 ZAR/ $10 000. As per these bonu s terms, Alpari will pay R800 ZAR / $50 for every friend or family member referred to the broker, while the referral will also receive a bonus of R800 ZAR/ $50.

s terms, Alpari will pay R800 ZAR / $50 for every friend or family member referred to the broker, while the referral will also receive a of R800 ZAR/ $50. To claim the bonus, participants must share their unique referral link and ensure that the referral signs up with Alpari using that particular link.

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Alpari at a glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Port Louis, Mauritius 📅 Year Founded 1998 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, EU countries, and a few restricted regions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes, free demo accounts with virtual funds 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes, offered for professional and high-volume traders 📊 Managed Accounts Yes, via Alpari PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 depending on account type and instrument 💰 Minimum Deposit From $30 💳 Deposit Options Bank cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, etc.), bank transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Same as deposits; processing typically within 24 hours 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Alpari Mobile App 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website 10+ including English, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual (English, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, more) 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 (Monday–Friday) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Alpari Customer Reviews

Alpari, a global trading broker with over 25 years of experience, has garnered mixed reviews from its clientele.

Many users commend the platform for its competitive spreads, diverse range of over 750 tradable instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, and user-friendly trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5.

The broker also offers various account types tailored to different trading styles, from beginners to professionals.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 3.8–3.9 out of 5 both on Trustpilot and FXLeaders (based on 170–190+ reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Many praise platform stability, diverse instruments, fast deposits/withdrawals, and webinars. 📞Customer Service Varied feedback. Some sources describe support as responsive via live chat, phone, and email (including weekend availability)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight reliable trading platforms and low entry deposit, but spreads can vary. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; praised for account variety, but some complaints about withdrawals and regulation. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive comments on customer service and promotions, though some report technical issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate fast deposits and copy trading features, but mobile app could improve. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users mention smooth withdrawals, but regulation transparency questioned. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally good feedback on platforms and execution speed; complaints on withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit Limited educational resources Best Broker for copy trading accounts Lack of resource tools A diverse selection of tradeable assets High fees Demo accounts and social trading available for the beginner trader Withdrawal fees

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Conclusion Alpari offers several different types of bonuses and promotions, and continually adds attractive limited-time offers to its promotions list as well. These promotions range from trading bonuses to deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, trading bonuses, and loyalty cashback programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Alpari sign-up bonus?

The Alpari sign-up bonus is a promotional incentive offered to new traders when they register an account. It provides additional trading credit or benefits, helping users start trading with enhanced capital and explore the platform with reduced initial financial risk.

Who is eligible for the Alpari sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for the Alpari sign-up bonus typically depends on being a new client and meeting specific registration requirements. Some regions may be excluded due to regulations, so users must verify availability in their country before completing the sign-up process.

How do I claim the Alpari sign-up bonus?

To claim the Alpari sign-up bonus, users must register an account, verify their identity, and sometimes make an initial deposit. The bonus may be automatically credited or require activation through a promotional code provided during registration or onboarding.

Is a deposit required to receive the bonus?

In many cases, Alpari requires a minimum deposit to unlock the sign-up bonus. However, some promotions may offer no-deposit bonuses. The exact requirement depends on the specific campaign, so reviewing the terms and conditions is essential before proceeding.

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus directly?

The Alpari sign-up bonus itself is usually not withdrawable immediately. Traders must meet certain trading volume requirements before converting bonus funds into withdrawable profits. These conditions ensure the bonus is used for trading rather than instant cash withdrawal.

What trading conditions apply to the bonus?

Trading conditions for the Alpari bonus may include minimum lot sizes, required trading volume, and time limits. These rules vary depending on the promotion, so traders should carefully read the bonus terms to understand how to fully benefit from it.

How long is the bonus valid?

The validity period of the Alpari sign-up bonus depends on the specific promotion. Some bonuses expire within a limited timeframe if not used, while others remain active until trading requirements are met, making it important to monitor deadlines closely.

Can existing users receive the sign-up bonus?

The Alpari sign-up bonus is generally reserved for new clients only. Existing users may not qualify unless specific promotional campaigns allow participation. It’s best to check ongoing promotions to see if any bonuses are available for current account holders.

Does the bonus involve any risks?

While the Alpari sign-up bonus provides extra trading capital, it does not eliminate trading risks. Losses can still occur, especially in volatile markets. Traders should use proper risk management strategies and avoid relying solely on bonus funds for decisions.

Where can I find the latest Alpari bonus offers?

The latest Alpari bonus offers are usually listed on the broker’s official website or promotional pages. Traders can also receive updates through email newsletters or account dashboards, ensuring they stay informed about new opportunities and limited-time incentives.