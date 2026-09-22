Alpaca Markets can be summarised as a reliable and innovative broker, considered low to average risk, with commission-free trading and API-driven platform features. Alpaca Markets has an overall trust score of 8 out of 10 and provides traders with access to a web platform and a developer-friendly API for automated trading.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the SEC, FINRA, SIPC, FinCEN, JSDA, and SCB. ?️ 1028 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ No coding or EA setup knowledge needed Monthly subscription fees accumulate Benefit from professional traders expertise Performance can change without notice Diversify across multiple traders easily Dependent entirely on trader consistency Switch traders immediately if underperforming Drawdowns still occur despite professionals Real-time tracking of trader performance No control over individual trade decisions

Alpaca Markets Spider Chart

Pro and cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Executes signals within seconds Quality depends on Telegram provider Many free signal sources available Too many low-quality signal providers exist Easy setup, minimal technical knowledge No way to verify provider's past performance Flexible position sizing control Can lose quickly with bad signals Works with any MT4/MT5 broker Signal providers often disappear suddenly

Overview

Alpaca Markets is a technology‑driven brokerage platform focused on providing developers, fintechs, and traders with easy‑to‑use APIs for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies, letting users automate strategies and build custom investing tools.

It operates as a regulated broker‑dealer with membership in FINRA and SIPC in the U.S., and offers commission‑free access to U.S. markets alongside extended trading features and scalable infrastructure.

The platform’s API‑first design makes it especially attractive for algorithmic traders and app builders rather than traditional point‑and‑click retail users.

With a global reach and modern clearing infrastructure, Alpaca aims to simplify both trading and integration into financial applications.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Machine learning adapts to market changes Requires MetaTrader 5 only, no MT4 Trained on 20+ years of historical data Black box system, hard to understand logic Weekly model retraining keeps it current Higher minimum deposit requirement Potentially profitable in diverse conditions Machine learning not guaranteed to work Sophisticated, cutting-edge approach Technical support limited to documentation

Featured Offered

Alpaca Markets offers a developer‑first trading platform that lets users trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, and a growing number of cryptocurrencies programmatically through powerful REST and WebSocket APIs.

Its features include commission‑free trading, real‑time and historical market data feeds, paper trading and backtesting environments, and scalable infrastructure suited for automated strategies and fintech integrations.

The platform also supports advanced order types, fractional shares, OAuth integration for secure app connections, and margin/short selling capabilities for eligible accounts.

With modular API access and tools tailored to both individual quants and institutional builders, Alpaca emphasizes flexibility, automation, and integration over traditional point‑and‑click trading interfaces.

Broker Platforms Sign-Up Regulator(s) Minimum Deposit* Allocation Methods FP Markets MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account ASIC, CySEC, FSCA $100 / 1644.45 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional IC Markets MT4, MT5, cTrader 👉 Open Account ASIC, CySEC, FSCA $200 / 3287.75 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional Pepperstone MT4, MT5, cTrader 👉 Open Account ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA $0 / 0 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation Vantage MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account ASIC, FCA, FSCA $50 / 821.71 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional Tickmill MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account FCA, CySEC, FSCA $100 / 1644.45 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation BlackBull Markets MT4, MT5, cTrader 👉 Open Account FMA, FSA $0 / 0 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional MultiBank Group MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account ASIC, CySEC, DFSA $50 / 821.71 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional HFM MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account FCA, CySEC, FSCA $0 / 0 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation FxPro MT4, MT5, cTrader 👉 Open Account FCA, CySEC, FSCA $100 / 1644.45 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional XM MT4, MT5 👉 Open Account CySEC, ASIC, FSC $5 / 82.17 ZAR Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade ECN execution with deep liquidity. Limited regulatory coverage compared to larger global brokers. Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Educational resources are less comprehensive than competitors. Competitive spreads and fast order execution speeds. Limited proprietary trading tools and research features. No minimum deposit requirement for standard accounts. Fewer account types than some leading forex brokers.

Alpaca Markets Customer Reviews

Customers of Alpaca Markets give very mixed reviews: many praise its clean, developer‑friendly API and easy setup for automating trades, along with commission‑free stock trading and real‑time data that suits algo traders well.

However, a number of users report frustrations with customer service, including slow responses, confusing support interactions, occasional withdrawal delays, and some complaints about unexplained account restrictions or technical trade issues.

These differing experiences contribute to an overall middling review score on major review sites, with both enthusiastic long‑term users and strong negative criticism about reliability.

For potential users, the pattern suggests Alpaca can be powerful for automated trading but may require patience with support and careful handling of operational quirks.

Alpaca Markets Safety and Security

Alpaca places a strong emphasis on safety and security through the use of industry-standard protections such as encryption of sensitive data both in transit and at rest, along with strict access controls to safeguard user information.

The platform follows recognized compliance frameworks, including SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 standards, demonstrating adherence to internationally accepted data security practices.

Client assets are protected through Securities Investor Protection Corporation coverage, with additional excess protection available to provide enhanced safeguarding of funds beyond standard limits.

Furthermore, Alpaca utilizes two-factor authentication and a zero-trust infrastructure approach to help prevent unauthorized access and maintain platform integrity.

What security standards does Alpaca follow?

Alpaca follows strict industry standards such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2, which verify that strong controls are in place for data protection, privacy, and system integrity. These frameworks ensure the platform applies best practices for safeguarding sensitive user information and maintaining secure infrastructure.

How does Alpaca protect user accounts and funds?

Alpaca protects accounts through encryption of data both in transit and at rest, multi-factor authentication, and a zero-trust security architecture that verifies every access request. Client assets are also supported by SIPC protection with additional excess coverage, helping provide an extra layer of financial security.

Alpaca Markets at a Glance

Broker / Platform Type Best For Beginner-Friendly Reason Do You Own the Crypto? Coinbase Crypto Exchange Beginners who want a trusted and simple crypto platform Coinbase has an easy buy/sell process, a clean interface, and learning tools that help new users understand crypto before trading seriously. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. Binance Crypto Exchange Beginners who want low fees and a wide crypto selection Binance offers a beginner-friendly Lite mode, many supported cryptocurrencies, and useful educational resources for new traders. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. Luno Crypto Exchange South African beginners and first-time crypto buyers Luno is simple to use, supports local payment methods in South Africa, and makes buying Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies easier for new users. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. Gemini Crypto Exchange Beginners who value security and regulation Gemini offers a clean platform, strong security features, and a regulated environment, making it a good choice for cautious beginners. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. Kraken Crypto Exchange Beginners who want a secure platform with room to grow Kraken gives users a simple way to start, while also offering more advanced tools once they become more confident. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. Crypto.com Crypto App / Exchange Mobile-first beginners who want convenience Crypto.com is easy to use on mobile and offers buying, selling, staking, and card features in one app. Yes, users can buy and hold actual crypto. AvaTrade Crypto CFD Broker Beginners who want to trade crypto price movements AvaTrade offers a demo account, beginner-friendly tools, and crypto CFD trading without needing a crypto wallet. No, users trade crypto CFDs. Exness Crypto CFD Broker Beginners who want a low-deposit trading option Exness allows users to start with a small deposit and trade crypto CFDs without managing wallets or private keys. No, users trade crypto CFDs. XM Crypto CFD Broker Beginners who want education and small trade sizes XM offers learning resources, demo accounts, and micro accounts, which help beginners practise before trading larger amounts. No, users trade crypto CFDs. Plus500 Crypto CFD Broker Beginners who want a very simple trading platform Plus500 has a clean platform, an unlimited demo account, and simple crypto CFD trading for users who want an easier starting point. No, users trade crypto CFDs.

Alpaca Markets Account Types

Alpaca Markets offers a range of account types to suit different trading needs, from individual brokerage accounts for self‑directed investors to business and institutional accounts for companies and professional teams.

It also provides a paper trading account that uses virtual funds to practice strategies and test algorithms in realistic market conditions before risking real capital.

For long‑term retirement investing, Alpaca supports both Roth and Traditional IRA accounts, allowing users to grow savings with tax‑advantaged structures under applicable rules.

Collectively, these options give traders flexibility whether they’re just starting, automating strategies, or managing investments through an entity.

Individual Brokerage Account

The Individual Brokerage Account is Alpaca’s standard live trading account designed for retail traders who want direct access to US financial markets.

It allows commission-free trading on US stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies through a simple interface or powerful API integration.

This account is ideal for self-directed investors who prefer to manage their own portfolios and strategies.

It supports algorithmic trading, real-time market data, and margin capabilities depending on eligibility requirements.

Business / Corporate Account

The Business or Corporate Account is structured for legal entities such as companies, partnerships, and LLCs that want to trade under a registered business name.

It enables organizations to manage investments, treasury funds, or automated trading strategies using Alpaca’s infrastructure and API connectivity.

This account type is often used by startups, fintech firms, and professional trading teams requiring structured ownership and financial separation.

Documentation and compliance checks are more detailed due to regulatory requirements for corporate entities.

Paper Trading Account

The Paper Trading Account is a risk-free demo environment that allows users to practice trading with virtual funds while experiencing real market conditions.

It is especially useful for beginners learning how markets work or developers testing algorithmic trading bots before deploying real capital.

The simulation mirrors live price movements, enabling realistic strategy testing without financial risk.

This account helps users refine techniques, evaluate performance, and build confidence before transitioning to live trading.

Roth IRA Account

The Roth IRA Account is a retirement investment account designed to help eligible US investors grow wealth with potential tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

Contributions are typically made with after-tax income, allowing investment gains to accumulate without additional taxation if conditions are met.

It is commonly used for long-term portfolio growth using diversified assets such as stocks and ETFs.

This account type is structured for retirement planning and follows specific contribution and withdrawal regulations.

Traditional IRA Account

The Traditional IRA Account is another retirement-focused investment option that may provide tax advantages depending on the investor’s financial situation and local tax rules.

Contributions may be tax-deductible, allowing investors to reduce taxable income while building long-term savings through market exposure.

Funds can be invested in assets such as stocks, ETFs, and other supported instruments available on the platform.

Withdrawals are typically taxed during retirement, making this account suitable for long-term financial planning strategies.

Institutional / Entity Account

The Institutional or Entity Account is designed for professional organizations such as hedge funds, asset managers, and fintech platforms requiring scalable trading infrastructure.

It offers advanced API capabilities that allow firms to build automated trading systems, investment apps, or portfolio management tools.

This account type supports high-volume trading, technical customization, and integration into proprietary financial platforms.

It is particularly suited for businesses that require reliable execution, strong security standards, and flexible development environments.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FBS offers low minimum deposit account options Regulation may vary depending on the entity used Cent-style trading is useful for beginners Some advanced tools may be limited FBS supports small trade sizes for lower-risk trading Spreads may be higher on beginner-friendly accounts The broker offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Local payment options may vary FBS provides promotions and beginner-friendly features Bonus terms can include strict conditions

What types of trading accounts does Alpaca offer?

Alpaca provides paper trading accounts for virtual strategy testing and live brokerage accounts for individual traders and business entities to trade US stocks, ETFs and crypto. All accounts are margin‑based, and retirement IRA accounts are available as an added option.

Can I open an individual and a business account with Alpaca?

Yes — Alpaca supports individual taxable brokerage accounts for personal investors and business/corporate accounts for entities like LLCs and corporations, giving both access to live trading and API tools for automation.

How to set up an Alpaca Markets Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Sign Up Online

Go to Alpaca’s website and click Sign Up. Provide your personal details, email, and password, then verify your email address to create your account.

Step 2: Complete Identity Verification

Submit identification documents (passport, driver’s license, or national ID) and fill out required financial information to comply with regulatory requirements.

This step ensures your account meets SEC, FINRA, and SIPC standards.

Step 3: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Link your bank account via ACH or wire transfer to deposit funds.

Once verified, you can start live trading, set up paper trading for practice, or connect your trading algorithms via Alpaca’s API.

Alpaca Markets Fees and Spreads

Alpaca Markets is primarily commission‑free for US stock and ETF trades, meaning you won’t pay a per‑trade commission on those instruments, though relevant regulatory fees charged by bodies like the SEC and FINRA still apply on sell orders.

When trading cryptocurrencies, Alpaca charges small volume‑tiered maker/taker fees based on your 30‑day trading volume, so costs vary with activity and order type.

Additional costs can include margin interest if you borrow funds or hold leveraged positions, and certain transaction fees for options and ADRs depending on exchange rules.

Overall, Alpaca’s fee structure is low for many casual traders, but users should understand regulatory charges and crypto fees as part of actual costs.

Type What It Means Best For Copy Trading Your account copies another trader’s trades automatically or semi-automatically Beginners who want automation Social Trading You follow, discuss, and learn from other traders, but may place trades yourself Beginners who want community and education Mirror Trading Your account follows a full trading strategy or system More advanced users Trading Signals You receive trade ideas and decide whether to place the trade yourself Traders who want more control

Does Alpaca charge commissions or trading fees?

Alpaca generally offers commission‑free trading on US stocks and ETFs for retail accounts, but regulatory fees from the SEC and FINRA still apply on sell orders. Crypto trading incurs maker/taker fees based on trading volume, which vary by tier.

Are there spreads or additional costs when trading on Alpaca?

Alpaca doesn’t explicitly charge spread markups on stock trading, but actual buy and sell prices reflect market bid‑ask spreads set by exchanges. Other costs can include margin interest, regulatory fees, and partner‑specific charges if not using Alpaca’s direct brokerage services.

Alpaca Markets Trading platforms

Alpaca Markets offers trading platforms that are highly API-centric, designed for both individual traders and businesses.

Users can trade through the web dashboard for a user-friendly, browser-based interface, or leverage the Trading API to execute automated strategies and connect with third-party platforms like TradingView.

The Broker API allows developers to integrate trading into their own applications, while the MCP Server provides AI-powered trade execution using natural language commands.

These platforms focus on flexibility, algorithmic trading, and real-time market data access, catering to both beginners and advanced algorithmic traders.

Paper Trading Account

A Paper Trading Account is Alpaca’s demo environment that lets you practice trading with virtual funds instead of real money.

It’s perfect for testing strategies, learning how the platform works, or trying out automated trading systems without financial risk.

You can access the same API endpoints and even simulate market conditions to see how your code would perform live.

This type of account does not involve any real financial transactions and is separate from live brokerage accounts.

Individual Brokerage Account (Live Trading)

An Individual Brokerage Account is a real, live trading account where you can buy and sell U.S. stocks, ETFs, and selected cryptocurrencies using Alpaca’s API or dashboard.

These accounts are open to individual traders and investors around the world, and there are no commissions charged by Alpaca for self‑directed trading of U.S. listed securities through the API.

You’ll go through an onboarding process with Alpaca Securities LLC, a FINRA‑registered broker‑dealer, and once approved you can trade with real capital.

All live accounts are technically margin accounts, and if your equity is at least $2,000, you can access features like short selling and traditional margin buying power.

Business / Corporate Brokerage Account

A Business Brokerage Account lets a company, partnership, or other legal entity trade using Alpaca’s brokerage services instead of an individual.

These accounts are designed for corporations, LLCs, and partnerships that want to use Alpaca for business trading or investing objectives.

There’s usually a higher minimum deposit requirement compared with individual accounts, and the account documentation must include business registration and other entity‑specific information.

Business accounts trade the same assets (like U.S. stocks and selected crypto), but gains and losses will be reported based on the business’s tax status.

Custodial Account (UGMA/UTMA)

A Custodial Account (under UGMA or UTMA rules) allows an adult to open and manage a brokerage account for a beneficiary who is under the legal age to trade on their own.

The adult custodian controls trading and compliance, but the assets legally belong to the minor and all tax reporting is based on the minor’s information.

These accounts do not allow margin trading, short selling, or complex strategies like pattern day trading.

They’re often used to save or invest for a child’s future while teaching them about markets.

IRA Retirement Accounts (Traditional & Roth)

IRA Accounts (like Traditional and Roth IRAs) are tax‑advantaged retirement accounts available to U.S. tax residents, designed to help individuals save for retirement with special tax treatment.

A Traditional IRA lets you contribute pre‑tax dollars (reducing taxable income now, taxed later in retirement) while a Roth IRA uses after‑tax dollars and offers tax‑free withdrawals in retirement under qualifying conditions.

Alpaca supports these through its Broker API, including features like beneficiary designation and contributions tracking, though transfers and rollovers from other brokers may currently be limited.

These accounts are meant for long‑term investing and have IRS rules around contribution limits, withdrawal penalties, and required distributions.

What trading platforms can I use with Alpaca Markets?

Alpaca Markets provides a web dashboard for manual trading and monitoring, a powerful API for programmatic order execution, and integration with third‑party charting tools for advanced analysis. It also supports AI‑driven trade execution and connections via OAuth apps like TradingView.

Do I need to know how to code to use Alpaca’s trading platforms?

No, coding isn’t strictly required because Alpaca’s web dashboard lets you place trades and monitor performance manually. However, developers and advanced traders benefit from the API for algorithmic trading or custom platform builds.

Alpaca Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Alpaca Markets lets you deposit and withdraw funds through several standard banking methods that allow you to fund your brokerage account in USD or move cash back to your bank.

Most users link their bank account and use ACH or wire transfers to deposit money, though ACH deposits often have a short hold before the funds can be withdrawn and wire transactions typically take a few business days to complete.

Withdrawals must generally go back to the same bank account used for the original deposit, and international wires may take longer to post if coming from outside the United States.

You can also move supported cryptocurrencies in and out of your Alpaca crypto wallet where available, with on‑chain network fees applying to those transactions.

What are the rules for withdrawing money after I deposit funds?

ACH deposits typically have a hold period before you can withdraw the funds back to your linked bank account, and you can only withdraw to the same account that made the deposit. International SWIFT transfers may take several business days to post before they are withdrawable.

Can I withdraw cryptocurrency assets from my Alpaca account?

Yes — if you have a supported crypto wallet and have completed any required whitelisting, you can withdraw crypto, but network fees apply and you must follow Alpaca’s minimum withdrawal amounts and blockchain requirements.

Leverage

Alpaca Markets offers leveraged trading through margin accounts, meaning you can borrow funds from the broker to increase your buying power beyond the cash you hold.

To access this, you must have at least $2,000 in equity; accounts below that operate at 1× buying power with no leverage.

With a margin‑enabled account, you can hold up to 2× the value of your equity overnight, and if flagged as a Pattern Day Trader with sufficient balance you may get up to 4× intraday buying power during the trading day.

Because using leverage involves borrowing, interest charges apply and losses can exceed your initial investment, so it’s important to understand margin requirements and associated risks before trading this way.

Alpaca Markets vs Etoro vs XM Comparison Table

Risk What It Means Past performance risk A trader who made money before may lose money in future Drawdown risk Your account can fall sharply during losing periods Leverage risk Leveraged trading can increase both profits and losses Overconfidence risk Beginners may trust a copied trader too much Platform risk Weak or unregulated platforms may offer poor protection Concentration risk Copying only one trader exposes you to one strategy Fee risk Spreads, commissions, and performance fees can reduce returns Loss of control Trades may open or close when you are not watching

Research

Alpaca Markets’ research offerings combine accessible educational content and powerful data tools tailored mostly for developers, quants, and algorithmic traders.

They publish concise research articles that break down financial market themes, technology trends, and data‑driven insights to help users understand different investing and trading concepts.

Alpaca also provides robust market data APIs with real‑time and historical pricing, which traders can use to build their own analytical workflows and backtests.

For advanced users, integrations with AI tools and quant platforms make it easier to analyze trends and test strategies before deploying in live markets.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Alpaca Markets has earned several notable industry awards that highlight its strength in API‑driven brokerage technology and fintech innovation.

It was named Best Broker for Algorithmic Trading in 2026, recognizing its leading API infrastructure for active and automated traders.

In 2025 it won FinTech of the Year, underscoring its broad innovation in financial technology and product development.

The platform has also been repeatedly honored at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards and listed among the Top 100 Most Promising Fintech Startups, showcasing consistent recognition from industry experts.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs and delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion Alpaca Markets is a modern, API-focused brokerage designed for automated and active traders. It offers commission-free trading on US stocks, ETFs, and crypto, with flexible margin options. The platform excels in technology and integration, making it ideal for developers and algo traders. Overall, Alpaca provides a streamlined, innovative trading experience, though it is not suited for traditional forex trading

Disclaimer

Trading on Alpaca Markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and losses can exceed deposits when using margin. Users should fully understand the platform, its features, and the risks involved before trading. Alpaca Markets does not provide personalized financial advice, and all trading decisions are the responsibility of the user.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alpaca Markets?

Alpaca Markets is a tech‑first brokerage and API platform that lets users trade US stocks, ETFs, options, and select cryptocurrencies using programmatic APIs or a web dashboard. It’s designed for developers, algo traders, and fintech builders who want to automate strategies or build trading apps. Broker services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC, regulated in the United States.

How do I open an account on Alpaca Markets?

To open an account, you sign up on the Alpaca Markets website and complete the onboarding process required by Alpaca Securities LLC. You can start with paper trading to test strategies before enabling live trading. Accounts are opened as limited purpose margin accounts, and trading requires an electronic agreement to terms and disclosures.

What assets can I trade on Alpaca Markets?

Alpaca currently supports trading of US‑listed stocks and select cryptocurrencies. It also offers options trading APIs. Alpaca does not support forex pairs or futures at this time. The platform is built around APIs with real‑time market data and order execution.

Can I use Alpaca Markets for algorithmic trading?

Yes, Alpaca is designed for algorithmic and automated trading. Its APIs allow developers to build, backtest, and deploy trading strategies. The system offers real‑time market data and order endpoints so you can submit trades directly from your code, automate positions, and integrate strategies into external platforms or custom apps.

What fees does Alpaca Markets charge?

Alpaca Markets typically offers commission‑free trading for US‑listed stocks and options through its API. Regulatory and third‑party fees may still apply. If your account is flagged as non‑retail or you use certain partner arrangements, fees could differ. Always check the specific fee schedule for your account type.

How does paper trading work on Alpaca Markets?

Paper trading on Alpaca lets you simulate trades without risking real money. It mirrors live market data and order execution but uses virtual funds. Paper trading is useful for testing automated strategies or practicing order setups before enabling a real brokerage account, giving you confidence without financial risk.

Can I trade internationally with Alpaca Markets?

Alpaca supports brokerage accounts for individuals and business entities from around the world, but you must meet onboarding requirements. Trading access is focused on US markets, so international users can trade US stocks and cryptos but should verify regulatory eligibility in their country before opening an account.

What is the difference between Alpaca’s trading API and broker API?

The trading API is for retail users and algotraders to submit orders, get account info, and access market data. The broker API supports broker‑dealer use cases like creating accounts, moving funds, and building a platform offering trading services. Broker APIs generally require licensing and may involve fees.

Does Alpaca Markets offer leverage?

Alpaca provides margin accounts where eligible users with sufficient equity can access intraday buying power up to approximately 4:1 and overnight leverage up to 2:1. Margin involves interest and risk, and you should understand risks, maintenance requirements, and how leverage impacts positions before using it.

How do I withdraw funds from Alpaca Markets?

To withdraw funds from Alpaca, you must complete account verification and have settled cash available. Withdrawals are initiated through the dashboard or API, and may be subject to payment network and regulatory processing times. Always confirm your withdrawal methods and any applicable fees before initiating a transfer.