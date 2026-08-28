Allstate Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Allstate Corporation price forecast cues remain data-driven as charts and the latest graph point to a mixed setup, with growth still visible over a longer horizon despite today's softer tape. The price today in dollars is $257.62, leaving the buy or sell debate finely balanced for traders watching for sale opportunities, preferred shares nuance, and dividend payout stability. For those evaluating cost, the online route is straightforward: review the ticker symbol ALL, compare the live data, and decide how to buy through a trading account before entering trading at the market price. The near-term prediction leans cautious rather than aggressive.

Allstate Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Allstate Corporation (ALL) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $257.62 Previous Close $257.62 Day's Range $256.23 – $261.26 Opening Price $260.36 Volume 1352746 shares Daily Change -4.19 (-1.6%) 52-Week High $277.22 52-Week Low $188.15 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Allstate Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $257.62, reflecting a daily change of -4.19 (-1.6%). Day's Range $256.23 – $261.26, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $188.15 – $277.22, showing price today sits in the upper half of the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1352746 against 1669831, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.6%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Allstate Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The setup is cautiously bearish in the very short term. With the SHARES trading below the open and down 1.6% today, momentum has softened, though the price remains well above the 52-week low. A sustained move through $261.26 could improve tone, while weakness back toward $256.23 would keep pressure on the SHARES.

From a technical perspective, $257.62 sits closer to the top of the yearly range than the bottom, which argues against a deep breakdown unless broader market conditions worsen. If buyers defend the current area, the stock can continue to trade within its established band. Failure to hold nearby support would shift attention lower.

FAQ on Allstate Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Allstate Corporation shares?

Answer: Allstate Corporation SHARES represent equity in the company and trade under ticker ALL on NYSE. At $257.62 per share, they reflect the market’s latest valuation. The SHARES moved -1.6% today, with volume of 1352746, showing active but lighter-than-average trading.

Q2: How can I buy Allstate Corporation shares?

Answer: To buy, open a brokerage account, verify identity, fund it, and search for ticker ALL on NYSE. The current price per share is $257.62, so your order will execute near that level depending on type. Check fees and order controls before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Allstate Corporation shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and how the SHARES perform relative to the day’s range of $256.23 to $261.26. A -1.6% move today suggests weak momentum, while the position above the 52-week low matters for support.

Q4: Does Allstate Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in the live data feed here, so investors should confirm the payout directly through brokerage research or company filings. The SHARES currently trade at $257.62 on NYSE, and any dividend view should be verified before purchase or sale.

Q5: How can I track my Allstate Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your SHARES through your brokerage dashboard using ticker ALL, where price, volume, and trade history update throughout the session. The current price is $257.62, and dividend details should be monitored in your account statements or company notices for accuracy.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Allstate Corporation share price?

Answer: Today’s move reflects a drop of 4.19 dollars, or -1.6%, after an opening price of $260.36. The SHARES traded between $256.23 and $261.26, while volume of 1352746 stayed below the 90-day average, dampening immediate momentum.

Q7: Is Allstate Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether the SHARES are a good buy depends on your time frame and risk tolerance. At $257.62, the price per share sits well above the 52-week low but below the high, which may appeal to buyers seeking a measured entry rather than chasing strength.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Allstate Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s SHARES show negative momentum, so a cautious approach makes sense. At $257.62, the trade is not stretched relative to the yearly range, but volume is below average and the daily change is negative. Active traders may wait for confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Allstate Corporation share cost?

Answer: One share costs $257.62 today, based on the latest NYSE data for ALL. That price per share is unchanged versus the previous close in the feed, even though the intraday range reached $261.26 and pulled back toward $256.23.

Q10: How to sell Allstate Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell, log in to your brokerage account, select ticker ALL, and enter a market or limit order. With the SHARES at $257.62 and down 1.6% today, traders may use the live price, day’s range, and volume to time execution.

How to Buy Allstate Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search for ticker ALL, then place a market or limit order to purchase and trade the SHARES you want in your portfolio.

Allstate Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Allstate Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $188.15 and $277.22. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.