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African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. JSE: AOO
R20 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
20
Prev close
20
Day range
20 - 20
Volume
52-wk range
20 – 20
Market cap
32.38m
P/E Ratio
89.65
EPS (ZARc)
22.31
Dividend Yield
–%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap32.38m
EPS22.31
P/E ratio89.65
Div. yield–%
DPSn/a
Issued shares1.62m
52-week range
R 20 R 20
R20
Price overview
Open20
Previous close20
Day range20 - 20
Volume
52-week range20 – 20
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio89.65
EPS22.31
Dividendn/a
Dividend yield–%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 26 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 27 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 Sep
  • 13 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Mar
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 478.10 458.20
Attributable Income -3.30 9.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 222.70 192.40
EPS (ZARc) -27.70 77.60
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) -10.80 76.90
DPS (ZARc) 0 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Af & Ovr - preference dividend declared
    2026-07-08 16:47:48
    A cash dividend ('preference share dividend') on the 6% cumulative preference shares ('preference shares') for the six months ending 30 June 2026 at the rate of 6% per annum (6.00 cents per preference share) has been declared and will be paid on Monday, 3 August 2026 to all holders of preference shares ('preference shareholders') recorded in the register of AOE at close of business on Friday, 31 July 2026.
  • Af & Ovr - small related party transactions
    2026-06-30 19:42:51
    Rex Trueform Group Ltd. has renewed a service level agreement with Geomer Managerial Services (Pty) Ltd. ('GMS') for advisory services, effective from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2028 or until R14 million in fees is paid. GMS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geomer Investments Proprietary Limited, will provide transactional and non-transactional advisory services, including merger and acquisition advice, corporate finance, and strategic consulting. As GMS is a related party, the independent directors confirmed that the terms are fair and on arm’s length basis, supported by a fairness opinion from Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited. The transaction is classified as a small related party transaction under JSE rules.
  • African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. - Change in
    2026-06-29 17:15:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Af & Ovr interim results December 2025
    2026-03-27 12:58:06
    Revenue for the interim period was 4.4% higher at R478.1 million (2024: R458.2 million) and gross profit went up by 0.1% to R190.2 million (2024: R190.0 million). Operating profit dropped 60.9% to R17.5 million (2024: R44.8 million). Loss for the period came to R3.3 million (2024: profit of R9.2 million). In addition, headline loss per share was reported at 10.8 cents per share (2024: headline earnings of 76.9 cents per share). Dividends The directors have not proposed nor paid a dividend (2024: Rnil) in respect of the ordinary and 'N' ordinary shares.
  • Af & Ovr - trading statement
    2026-03-25 15:40:34
    Shareholders were advised that the Company's: -Headline earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 10.8 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the headline earnings per share of 76.9 cents per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2024; and -Earnings per share for the six month period ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be a loss of 27.7 cents per share, representing a decrease of more than 100% when compared to the earnings per share of 77.6 cents for the six month period ended 31 December 2024. AOE's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be released on or about 30 March 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MRPRICE (MRP) R 164.63 +0.74%
TRUWTHS (TRU) R 47.68 -1.16%
TFG (TFG) R 52.80 +0.02%
REX TRUE (RTO) R 11.00 +0%

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African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. price forecast remains tied to the latest data, with charts and price today in rands pointing to a flat session and no clear momentum bias. The graph and live data suggest the buy or sell decision is mainly about cost discipline, online trading access, and the share code AOO on the JSE. With no dividend payout indicated and no preference shares payout shown, the ordinary share for sale will likely suit investors focused on growth, while traders should check how to buy through a funded trading account before making any purchase.

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAfrican and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. (AOO)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustrySector Name / Industry Name
Current Price20
Market Capitalization32.38m
P/E Ratio89.65
Dividend Yield
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price20, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close
Market Cap32.38m, indicating small market presence
P/E Ratio89.65, suggesting overvaluation
Dividend Yield–, not currently attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, given the flat recent price change and limited live volume visibility

African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias is not strongly defined by the current tape. A flat price at 20, a high P/E of 89.65, and no visible dividend support point to a cautious short-term setup. Traders may wait for a clear break above recent resistance or a volume-backed pullback before acting.

FAQ on African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares are ordinary equities listed under AOO on the JSE. At a price per share of 20, the company has a market capitalization of 32.38m and a recent price change of 0, which suggests stable but limited momentum today.

Q2: How can I buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy AOO shares, use a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker, search the share code AOO, and place a purchase order at the current price per share around 20. The live data shows no dividend yield, so buyers are mainly focused on price movement.

Q3: What affects the price of African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of AOO shares is influenced by its sector conditions, market capitalization of 32.38m, P/E ratio of 89.65, and the absence of a dividend yield. With recent price change at 0, trading activity and investor demand remain the key drivers.

Q4: Does African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there is no stated dividend income signal in the current feed. For investors, that makes AOO less of an income play and more of a price-driven trade at today’s level of 20.

Q5: How can I track my African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track AOO through your trading platform using the ticker, current price of 20, market cap of 32.38m, and recent change of 0. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is currently limited, so focus mainly on share price updates today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share price?
Answer: The AOO share price is being shaped by a high P/E ratio of 89.65, a small market cap of 32.38m, and no visible dividend yield. With the price unchanged at 20, the market appears to be waiting for stronger trading cues.

Q7: Is African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether AOO is a good share to buy depends on your risk tolerance and valuation view. At 20 per share, with a P/E of 89.65 and no dividend yield, the stock looks more expensive than income-oriented, so value seekers may stay cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today may suit traders who want exposure to AOO at 20, but the flat change of 0 and elevated P/E of 89.65 argue for caution. Without a dividend yield or strong volume signal, confirmation is better than chasing the move.

Q9: How much does one African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. share costs 20 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 32.38m and a P/E ratio of 89.65, while the dividend yield remains –, indicating the focus is on valuation and price action.

Q10: How to sell African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell AOO shares, log into your online trading account, choose the share code AOO, and place a sell order at or near the current price of 20. The unchanged recent price change of 0 suggests that execution timing matters.

How to Buy African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given African and Overseas Enterprises Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On African and Overseas Enterprises Shares
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