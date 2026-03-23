The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Advtech anticipates its basic normalised earnings per share (NEPS), headline earnings per share (HEPS), and earnings per share (EPS) for the six months ending 30 June 2026 to be between 13% and 18% higher than the same period in 2025. This translates to approximately 127.4 to 133.3 cents per share, compared to 113.0 cents for NEPS, HEPS, and EPS in the previous period. NEPS excludes the impact of one-off transactions and corporate actions. The company’s unaudited financial results are expected to be released on or around 24 August 2026.

Revenue from contracts with customers rose to R5.1 billion (R4.7 billion) while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased to R1.4 billion (R1.2 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent went up to R709.1 million (R620.3 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported at a higher 130.8 cents per share (112.7 cents per share). Declaration of interim dividend no. 32 The board has declared an interim dividend of 53.0 cents (2025: 45.0 cents) per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2026 payable on Monday, 14 September 2026. Company prospects Advtech’s intent is to lead in every market segment in which we choose to operate and to become the employer of choice in the Resourcing and Education sectors. Advtech is uniquely positioned to enrich people’s lives through being the leader in teaching and learning across the African continent. Our sound balance sheet, strong cash generation, growing scale and expertise in Africa, and unrelenting focus on extending competitive advantage position us well to maintain our growth trajectory and to invest with confidence in areas of opportunity.

ADvTECH Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ADvTECH Ltd. price forecast remains constructive as charts and the live graph point to steady growth, with today’s price today in rands at R49.82 per share. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggest a measured approach around the share code ADH, especially when comparing the cost of entering the trade against the dividend payout and any preference shares angle. Investors looking for sale opportunities can use the online trading view to understand how to buy through a funded trading account, while keeping an eye on the current prediction, dividend, and broader market data before acting.

ADvTECH Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:45:00 Share Name & Ticker ADvTECH Ltd. (ADH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Services / Education Services Current Price R49.82 Market Capitalization 26.78bn P/E Ratio 19.22 Dividend Yield 2.58% Trading Volume 22 018 Recent Price Change 2.07

ADvTECH Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R49.82, reflecting a 2.07 move from the previous close Market Cap 26.78bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 19.22, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.58, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the latest price change and volume profile

ADvTECH Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains possible while ADH holds above the current R49.82 area, with the latest 22 018 volume supporting orderly trading rather than a disorderly break. The 19.22 P/E and 2.58% dividend yield suggest the SHARES may stay supported if sentiment around JSE education-services counters remains stable.

A bearish shift would likely require weaker participation or a failure to sustain recent gains, especially if market-wide risk appetite softens. For now, the price action favors patience over aggressive chasing, with the recent 2.07 move still needing confirmation from follow-through volume.

FAQ on ADvTECH Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are ADvTECH Ltd. shares?

Answer: ADvTECH Ltd. shares are equity interests in ADH on the JSE. The market values them at R49.82 per share today, with a 26.78bn market cap and a 19.22 P/E ratio, placing the company in the Consumer Services / Education Services sector.

Q2: How can I buy ADvTECH Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy ADH shares, you use a JSE-enabled trading account, place a purchase order, and choose the price per share you’re willing to accept. Today’s reference price is R49.82, and the listed volume of 22 018 helps gauge liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of ADvTECH Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by sector demand, results expectations, and trading volume. For ADH, the current R49.82 level, a 2.07 recent change, and 22 018 shares traded today all help explain short-term movement on the JSE.

Q4: Does ADvTECH Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.58%. That makes ADH relevant for income-oriented investors, especially when compared with the current R49.82 price per share and the company’s 26.78bn market capitalization on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my ADvTECH Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track ADH SHARES through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote, the R49.82 price today, and the 2.58% dividend yield. Keeping an eye on volume, which is 22 018, helps confirm whether price moves are gaining traction.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ADvTECH Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the 2.07 recent move, the 22 018 trading volume, and valuation at a 19.22 P/E ratio. The R49.82 price per share and 26.78bn market cap suggest the market is treating ADH as a large-cap education counter.

Q7: Is ADvTECH Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, ADH looks reasonably priced rather than cheap, with a 19.22 P/E, R49.82 price per share, and 2.58% dividend yield. Whether it’s a good buy depends on your income goals, risk tolerance, and JSE strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ADvTECH Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a R49.82 price, 22 018 volume, and a 2.07 recent change, so a buy decision depends on your entry rule. If you prefer income and steady large-cap exposure, ADH may be worth watching, but timing still matters.

Q9: How much does one ADvTECH Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ADH share costs R49.82 today. That price per share sits alongside a 26.78bn market cap, 19.22 P/E ratio, and 2.58% dividend yield, giving investors a clear snapshot of valuation on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell ADvTECH Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ADH shares, log into your trading account, enter a sale order, and choose the price per share you want. The live reference is R49.82, and the 22 018 volume suggests there is active market interest for execution.

How to Buy ADvTECH Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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ADvTECH Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given ADvTECH Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R49.82 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.