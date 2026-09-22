Overall ACFX offers a wide variety of products and services by means of the Metatrader 4 platform. ACFX has low trading fees
with a overall rating of 5/10
. ACFX offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500 on Forex, 1:10 on CFDs, and 1:100 on Metals
.
ACFX at a glance
|Broker's Name
|ACFX
|📍 Headquartered
|Limassol Cyprus
|📅 Year Founded
|2007
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|CySEC, United Kingdom: Financial Services Association (FSA).
|🌐 Countries not accepted for trade
|United States
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|No
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|No
|📊 Managed Accounts
|No
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$50/R800
|💳 Deposit Options
|Moneybookers, Wire Transfer, Neteller, Webmoney, CashU, Credit/debit cards
DIXIPAY, FasaPay, Skrill, UnionPay
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Moneybookers, Wire Transfer, Neteller, Webmoney, CashU, Credit/debit cards
DIXIPAY, FasaPay, Skrill, UnionPay
|💻 Platform Types
|MT4
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Windows, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Android
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Forex – over 50 pairs, Indices, Futures, Commodities, Stocks
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|English, Spanish, Chinese, Japan, Arabic, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, French, Turkish, Greek, Hindi, Persian, Serbian, Vietnamese.
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|English, Spanish, Chinese, Japan, Arabic, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, French, Turkish, Greek, Hindi, Persian, Serbian, Vietnamese.
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24 hours per day, five days per week
|👉 Open account
|👉 Click Here
The company is a member of AtlasGroup, one of the most renowned business conglomerates in southeast Europe.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
ACFX Review – 19 Key Point Quick Overview Revealed (2026):
- ACFX Overview
- ACFX Safety and Security
- ACFX Pros and Cons
- ACFX Leverage
- ACFX Accounts
- ACFX Market Instruments
- ACFX Fees
- ACFX Deposit and Withdrawal
- ACFX Trading Platforms
- How to open an account with ACFX
- ACFX Customer Support
- ACFX Education
- ACFX Research
- ACFX Awards
- ACFX vs FX Solutions vs AJ Bell – A Comparison
- ACFX Current Popularity Trend
- Conclusion
- Disclaimer
- Frequently asked questions
AtlasGroup has about twenty years of experience in investments and commercial banking, as well as real estate investments.
ACFX Overview
According to research in South Africa,
AtlaseForex.com or better known as ACFX was incorporated in October 2007 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.
Based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) ACFX is fully compliant with the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) too. ACFX offers a wide variety of products and services by means of the Metatrader 4 platform.
Other benefits of trading with ACFX include micro accounts, swap-free (Islamic) accounts, and leverage up to 1:500. Trading is possible in 57 currency pairs including exotic currency pairs, accounts in 6 currencies and 24/5 online support.
ACFX offers trading accounts for new traders with as little as a $50 deposit and provides multilingual live support 24-hours-a-day, 5 days a week. A free demo account with $50 000 practice money is available.
ACFX Safety and Security
One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like ACFX is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.
ACFX is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and fully compliant with the EU Markets In Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). It is also authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Services Association (FSA).
There were however a few FPA Traders Court guilty verdicts and cautions against ACFX in recent years. The FPA recommends caution dealing with this company.
ACFX Pros and Cons
|✔️ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Personal dealer service
|Not well known despite being active for many years
|Choose to trade on a variety of platforms
|One-on-one free training for beginners
|Spread on spot gold is 45 pips and spot silver 4.5 pips
ACFX Leverage
Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading
, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.
Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.
Margin is the amount of collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during your trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you have to have funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.
For example, on a 1% margin, a position of $1,000,000 will require a deposit of $10,000. The margin level in a trading account needs to be equal or more than 100% to be able to open new trades, otherwise your trading account will be fully hedged.
ACFX offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500 on Forex, 1:10 on CFDs, and 1:100 on Metals.
ACFX Accounts
A forex account at ACFX is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading on currencies.
Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.
Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differs depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.
ACFX offers the following types of accounts:
Classic Fixed Spread Account,
Classic Floating Spread Account
STP Account
VIP Account,
Islamic Account
ACFX Market Instruments
The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:
Forex
Forex trading describes the currency exchange market which refers to the global, decentralized marketplace where individuals, companies, and financial institutions exchange currencies for one another at floating rates.
Commodities
Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and plays a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management. Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty.
Indices:
Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes that measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.
Precious metals:
The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper or petroleum, are hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and are contract-based tradable goods.
Energy:
The typical feature of energy prices is high volatility due to the influence of political and environmental factors, supply and demand, extreme weather conditions, and global economic growth.
ACFX offers 57 currency pairs including exotic currency pairs as well as Indices, Futures, Commodities, and stocks.
ACFX Fees
Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and ACFX clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.
The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.
Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position and the leverage applied to your trading account.
ACFX offers fixed spread on the Classic Fixed Spread Account for beginners and small traders, and the best available floating spread on the Classic Floating Spread Account.
On the VIP Account, ACFX offers the choice of RAW spreads pricing model with competitive pricing, no spread mark-ups and transparent commission structures. ACFX ensures the best execution for clients and provides spreads as low as 2 pips.
ACFX Deposit and Withdrawal
Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done with the same ways, but sometimes differ.
In the case of ACFX the following methods and minimum deposits are required:
Moneybookers
Wire Transfer
Neteller
Webmoney
CashU
Credit/debit cards
DIXIPAY, FasaPay, Skrill and UnionPay can be used as payment methods on accounts and the minimum deposit to open an account is $50. Moneybookers, Wire Transfer, Neteller, Webmoney, CashU and credit or debit cards can be used for withdrawals.
ACFX Trading Platforms
The forex trading platform provided by ACFX to its clients is in essence the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.
A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.
ACFX provides a wide variety of products and services by means of the Metatrader 4 platform.
How to open an account with ACFX
Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with ACFX for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow ACFX to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.
ACFX Customer Support
Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they chose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it. In the case of ACFX customers can reach the support team via a Call back service, Email, Live chat, Phone call or Skype.
ACFX Education
Before starting to trade, potential clients of ACFX should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.
ACFX offers introductory videos, a free forex guide, and glossaries to novice traders, and the opportunity to meet with their analysts for a one-to-one at various Expos worldwide.
These experienced analysts can offer market know-how and world-class market commentary during all major trading sessions, up-to-date technical and fundamental analysis and a real-time Economic Calendar that further covers all important events and releases that affect the forex market.
ACFX Research
To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much as possible research about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitable as possible.
With ACFX they have access to experienced analysts that deliver world-class market commentary during all major trading sessions and up to date technical and fundamental analysis.
A real-time Economic Calendar covers all important events and releases that affect the forex market. A Glossary, eBooks, and videos provide supplementary information.
ACFX Awards
Being an awarded company instills extra confidence by traders. Although ACFX is acclaimed by customers, there is no indication of awards won on its homepage.
ACFX vs FX Solutions vs AJ Bell – A Comparison
|🔎 Broker
|🥇 ACFX
|🥈 FX Solutions
|🥉 AJ Bell
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$50/R800
|Standard account – $2 000/R32 000
Micro account – $250/R4 000
|0 USD/R0
|📝 Sign-Up Bonus
|☑️ Yes
|☑️ Yes
|☑️ No
|➕ Max. Leverage
|1:500
|1:400
|N/A
|💵 Currency Pairs
|50
|20
|–
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
ACFX Current Popularity Trend
As According to Google Trends, here is an overview of how frequently the search term – “ACFX ” is entered into Google’s search engine over a given period of time.
Conclusion
ACFX is described as a company with which traders can trade with security, enjoy negative balance protection, use multiple platforms, have access to the latest market news, get rewarded with great promotions and form unique partnerships.
Disclaimer
ACFX warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Before deciding to trade with ACFX, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.
ACFX warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence ACFX cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa
.
Frequently asked questions
TRADING ENVIRONMENT
How many instruments can I trade with ACFX?
You can trade different instruments with ACFX, which include the following:
Which platforms are supported by ACFX?
- Forex – over 50 pairs,
- Indices,
- Futures,
- Commodities,
- Stocks
ACFX provides the following popular trading platforms:
Does ACFX offer leverage?
Yes, ACFX offers maximum leverage of 1:500
What spreads can I expect with ACFX?
ACFX offers spreads as low as 2 pips. If details on the website is not comprehensive, more information can be obtained from the customer support service.
Does ACFX charge commission?
More information on commissions can be obtained from the customer support service.
Is ACFX regulated?
Yes, ACFX is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the United Kingdom: Financial Services Association (FSA) and is compliant with the EU - MiFID Directive.
Is ACFX a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners?
ACFX offers a fair-trading environment for all types of traders.
What is the overall rating out of 10 for ACFX?
5/10
ACCOUNTS
What is the difference between a demo and a live trading account?
A demo account is offered by broker companies and funded with virtual money that enables a prospective customer to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features, before setting up a real account funded with the customer's actual money.
Does ACFX offer a demo account?
Yes
How long is the demo account valid?
The demo account can be used alongside the alive account.
Which live trading accounts does ACFX offer?
What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?
- Classic Fixed Spread Account,
- Classic Floating Spread Account
- STP Account
- VIP Account,
- Islamic Account
Chinese yuan, Euro, Great Britain pound, Japanese yen, Polish złoty, Swiss franc, United States dollar
DEPOSITS AND WITHDRAWALS
What is the minimum deposit for ACFX?
$ 50
How do you make a deposit and withdrawal with ACFX?
ACFX offers the following deposit and withdrawal methods:
- Moneybookers,
- Wire Transfer,
- Neteller,
- Webmoney,
- CashU,
- Credit/debit cards
- DIXIPAY,
- FasaPay,
- Skrill,
- UnionPay.
Withdrawals can be done via:
Does ACFX charge withdrawal fees?
- Moneybookers,
- Wire Transfer,
- Neteller,
- Webmoney,
- CashU,
- Credit/debit cards
- DIXIPAY,
- FasaPay,
- Skrill,
- UnionPay
No, but fees from a financial institution may apply/Yes, the different amounts can be found on the company homepage.
How long does it take to make a withdrawal?
Depending on bank services it may take several days for the money to be available.