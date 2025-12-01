The JSE has decided to impose the following penalties on the Company as a result of its failure to comply with important provisions of the Listings Requirements: -a public censure; and -a fine of R 500 000 (five hundred thousand rand), wholly suspended for a period of three (3) years, on condition that Accelerate is not found to be in breach of similar provisions of the Listings Requirements during the period of suspension.

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares on the jse look steady today, with charts and the latest graph data pointing to muted price action rather than a sharp move. The price forecast stays cautious but constructive, and the price today in rands is R0.41. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the share code APF sits at a visible for sale level, so the cost of entry is low while the dividend picture and payout remain important checks. There are no preference shares details in the live data, but the stock can still be reviewed online through a trading account as part of a disciplined trading plan. Investors looking at how to buy should focus on data, growth signals, and any change in prediction before placing an order.

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. (APF) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Property Investment Current Price R0.41 Market Capitalization 857.03m P/E Ratio 2.11 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 35 003 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:04:38

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.41, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 857.03m, indicating a small-to-mid market presence P/E Ratio 2.11, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently showing an income yield in the live data Volatility Moderate, based on flat price change and active volume

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited but possible if APF holds R0.41 on sustained volume above 35 003 and buyers continue to absorb supply. The low P/E ratio can support sentiment, but the absent dividend yield means traders should watch price response and sector tone closely before expecting a breakout.

FAQ on Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares trade on the JSE under APF. They reflect ownership in the listed property business at a current price per share of R0.41, with a market capitalization of 857.03m and a low P/E ratio of 2.11.

Q2: How can I buy Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy APF shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account and place a purchase order through your platform. The current price per share is R0.41, volume is 35 003, and the live data shows no recent price change today.

Q3: What affects the price of Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: APF share price is affected by JSE trading activity, volume of 35 003, valuation at a P/E of 2.11, and market perception of the 857.03m market cap. Today’s price remains R0.41, which signals no change from the prior close.

Q4: Does Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no displayed current yield for APF today. Investors should rely on the JSE data set only, which lists the price at R0.41 and the recent change at zero.

Q5: How can I track my Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track APF shares through your brokerage dashboard and JSE quote pages, using the ticker APF and today’s live price of R0.41. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as –, while volume sits at 35 003.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the R0.41 price per share, a P/E ratio of 2.11, market cap of 857.03m, zero recent price change, and trading volume of 35 003. Those figures suggest restrained momentum.

Q7: Is Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, APF may interest value-focused buyers because the P/E ratio is 2.11 and the share price is only R0.41. However, the dividend yield is –, so income investors have less data to support a buy decision.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: A buy decision today depends on whether you accept a flat price of R0.41, zero recent change, and moderate activity of 35 003 shares traded. The data leans neutral rather than urgent, so many traders may wait for clearer direction.

Q9: How much does one Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One APF share costs R0.41 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 857.03m and a P/E ratio of 2.11, which may appeal to buyers looking for a lower-priced entry point on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell APF shares, log into your trading account, search the ticker APF, and place a sell order at the current market price or your preferred limit. Today’s live data shows R0.41, volume of 35 003, and no recent price change.

How to Buy Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for APF on the JSE platform.

Place your purchase order and manage the trade.

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Accelerate Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R0.41. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.