26 Degrees Global Markets is an ASIC-regulated institutional prime broker with a trust rating of 8/10. The company holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 438283) from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Sydney, 26 Degrees primarily serves broker-dealers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and institutional investors, not retail traders. It provides multi-asset liquidity, customised prime brokerage services, and institutional-grade trading technology including Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, and FIX API connectivity.

Quick Answer: 26 Degrees Global Markets is not a typical retail forex broker. It is an institutional prime brokerage and liquidity provider that serves professional market participants, broker-dealers, hedge funds, and prop firms. ASIC regulation (AFSL 438283) provides tier-1 regulatory standing, which is among the strongest globally. The trading infrastructure is institutional-grade: Iress for DMA, Bloomberg connectivity, oneZero liquidity aggregation, and FIX API for algorithmic trading. There are no retail accounts, no MT4/MT5, no fixed leverage ratios, and no sign-up bonuses. Pricing, leverage, and services are customised per client agreement. If you are a South African institutional client or trading firm seeking deep liquidity and professional infrastructure, 26 Degrees is a serious option. If you are a retail trader looking for a personal trading account, this broker is not designed for you.

Is 26 Degrees Global Markets regulated and safe?

Yes, 26 Degrees Global Markets operates under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) with an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 438283). ASIC is a tier-1 regulator and one of the most respected financial authorities globally. It requires strict compliance with capital adequacy, client money rules, reporting standards, and operational conduct.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts with approved banking institutions, separate from the company's operational funds, following ASIC's Client Money Rules. The trading infrastructure is hosted in major financial data centres LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), and TY3 (Tokyo), providing resilient, low-latency environments with institutional-grade security.

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26 Degrees Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 8/10 Regulation ASIC — AFSL 438283 Client Type Institutional only (broker-dealers, hedge funds, prop firms) Minimum Deposit Customised (institutional onboarding required) Spreads Customised institutional pricing Leverage Customised per client agreement Platforms Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API Asset Classes Forex, Equities, Indices, Commodities, Metals, ETFs/ETNs FSCA Regulated No (ASIC only) Retail Accounts No 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the 26 Degrees minimum deposit?

There is no publicly stated minimum deposit. 26 Degrees uses a customised onboarding process for institutional clients, and funding arrangements are agreed directly between the broker and the client. Deposits are made via international bank wire transfer after the compliance and onboarding process is completed. This broker is not set up for individual retail deposits of a few hundred dollars.

26 Degrees Trust Score

26 Degrees scores 8 out of 10. ASIC is a tier-1 regulator — one of the strongest in the world — and the AFSL 438283 licence carries genuine weight. Client funds are segregated under ASIC's Client Money Rules. The institutional focus, Tier-1 prime broker relationships, and data centre infrastructure (LD4, NY4, TY3) reflect a serious operation. The score is held back slightly by the lack of FSCA registration and the limited public review profile (institutional brokers naturally have fewer retail reviews). For an institutional prime broker, this is a strong trust profile.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ASIC regulated (AFSL 438283) — tier-1 Not designed for retail traders Institutional-grade liquidity and execution No publicly stated minimum deposit or leverage Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API No MT4/MT5 — unfamiliar platforms for retail traders Tier-1 prime broker relationships Not FSCA-regulated Multi-asset: forex, equities, indices, metals, ETFs Bank wire only — no card/e-wallet deposits

Overview

26 Degrees Global Markets was founded in 2017 in Sydney, Australia, and operates as an institutional multi-asset prime brokerage and liquidity provider. The company holds ASIC's AFSL 438283 and serves a client base of broker-dealers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and institutional investors worldwide.

The company's focus is fundamentally different from retail brokers. Rather than offering personal trading accounts with fixed spreads, 26 Degrees provides customised prime brokerage services: deep liquidity access across multiple asset classes, advanced trading infrastructure, institutional-grade execution, and tailored solutions for professional market participants. The operation is built around Tier-1 prime broker relationships and global liquidity provider partnerships.

Trading infrastructure is hosted across LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), and TY3 (Tokyo) data centres — the same facilities used by major banks and institutional trading firms. Platform options include Iress for direct market access, Bloomberg connectivity, oneZero for liquidity aggregation, and FIX API for algorithmic and proprietary trading systems.

What can you trade through 26 Degrees?

Clients can access forex, equities, indices, commodities, precious metals, and exchange-traded products (ETFs/ETNs) across global markets. The multi-asset offering is designed for diversified institutional portfolios rather than single-instrument retail trading. Specific instrument availability depends on the client's agreement and liquidity arrangements.

How is 26 Degrees different from retail brokers?

26 Degrees does not offer retail trading accounts, MT4/MT5, fixed leverage ratios, or sign-up bonuses. It operates as a prime brokerage — providing liquidity, execution infrastructure, and market access to professional trading firms. Pricing, leverage, and services are customised per client rather than standardised. The platforms (Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API) are institutional-grade, not retail-oriented.

Features Offered

Feature Availability Prime Brokerage Services Yes — customised per client Multi-Asset Liquidity Yes — forex, equities, indices, metals, ETFs Tier-1 Prime Broker Relationships Yes Iress (DMA) Yes Bloomberg Connectivity Yes oneZero Liquidity Hub Yes FIX API Yes — algorithmic and HFT trading Segregated Client Funds (ASIC) Yes Data Centres LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), TY3 (Tokyo) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

26 Degrees Customer Reviews

26 Degrees receives limited public reviews compared to retail brokers this is normal for an institutional prime broker that serves professional firms rather than individual traders. Available feedback on Trustpilot (under the Invast brand) highlights affordable DMA brokerage rates for ASX CFDs, responsive customer service, and professional execution quality. Industry review sites acknowledge the strong ASIC oversight and professional trading infrastructure. The limited retail review volume makes broader public sentiment harder to gauge, but the feedback that exists is predominantly positive.

Review Source Rating Notes Trustpilot (Invast) Positive Affordable DMA rates, responsive service Industry Recognition Award-winning Best liquidity solutions, prime brokerage awards Institutional Feedback Strong Liquidity depth, execution quality, trading infrastructure

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Execution Quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Trading Infrastructure ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Liquidity Depth ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Retail Accessibility ⭐ Public Review Volume ⭐⭐

26 Degrees Safety and Security

26 Degrees operates under ASIC (AFSL 438283), which enforces strict capital adequacy, compliance reporting, client money segregation, and operational standards. Client funds are held in segregated accounts with approved banks under ASIC's Client Money Rules. The institutional-grade infrastructure hosted in LD4, NY4, and TY3 data centres provides resilient, low-latency trading environments with enhanced operational security. Tier-1 prime broker relationships ensure transparent and secure trade execution.

Regulation

Entity Regulator Licence Tier 26 Degrees Global Markets Pty Ltd ASIC (Australia) AFSL 438283 Tier-1

26 Degrees at a Glance

Detail Information Company 26 Degrees Global Markets Pty Ltd Founded 2017 Headquarters Sydney, Australia Regulation ASIC — AFSL 438283 Client Type Institutional (broker-dealers, hedge funds, prop firms) Min Deposit Customised (institutional onboarding) Spreads Customised institutional pricing Leverage Customised per client agreement Platforms Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API Asset Classes Forex, Equities, Indices, Commodities, Metals, ETFs/ETNs Data Centres LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), TY3 (Tokyo) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

26 Degrees Account Types

26 Degrees does not offer standard retail account types. Instead, it provides customised institutional accounts tailored to each client's role and requirements.

Broker-Dealer Account

Designed for brokerage firms needing deep liquidity, execution services, and multi-asset trading access for their end clients. Includes connectivity to global liquidity providers and advanced trading infrastructure.

Hedge Fund Account

Built for hedge funds requiring prime brokerage services, capital introduction, and access to global markets across equities, FX, metals, and futures.

Proprietary Trading Firm Account

Tailored for prop trading firms needing institutional liquidity, algorithmic execution tools, and FIX API connectivity for automated strategies.

Institutional / Family Office Account

Provides custom liquidity solutions, trading infrastructure, and market access for institutional investors and family offices managing large diversified portfolios.

How to Open a 26 Degrees Account

Step 1 – Visit the Official Website

Go to 26degreesglobalmarkets.com and navigate to the institutional onboarding or contact section.

Step 2 – Submit an Enquiry

Submit a business enquiry or onboarding request. This is not an instant retail sign-up — institutional onboarding is a structured process.

Step 3 – Provide Documentation

Submit company registration details, identification documents, proof of address, and compliance information for regulatory KYC and due diligence checks.

Step 4 – Compliance Review

26 Degrees' compliance team reviews the application, performs KYC and AML checks, and verifies the business entity before approving the account.

Step 5 – Account Setup and Platform Access

Once approved, receive trading account details and access to the selected platform infrastructure (Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, or FIX API).

Step 6 – Fund and Start Trading

Deposit funds via international bank wire transfer and begin executing trades across available instruments and liquidity pools.

26 Degrees Fees, Spreads and Commissions

26 Degrees uses customised institutional pricing rather than fixed retail fee schedules. Spreads, commissions, and financing rates are agreed per client based on trading volume, liquidity arrangements, and asset class.

Spreads: Competitive institutional pricing — customised per agreement.

Competitive institutional pricing — customised per agreement. Commissions: Flexible structures based on volume and liquidity. Some products (Pairs CFDs) may be commission-free.

Flexible structures based on volume and liquidity. Some products (Pairs CFDs) may be commission-free. Financing/Swap: Applied on overnight positions; rates vary by asset class.

Applied on overnight positions; rates vary by asset class. Deposit Fees: No fixed fees from 26 Degrees — bank wire charges may apply.

No fixed fees from 26 Degrees — bank wire charges may apply. Withdrawal Fees: No fixed fees — intermediary bank charges may apply.

26 Degrees Trading Platforms

26 Degrees focuses on institutional trading technology rather than retail platforms. No MT4 or MT5 is offered.

Platform Type Best For Iress DMA platform Direct market access, advanced order management Bloomberg / EMSX Terminal Multi-asset analytics, order routing, research oneZero Liquidity hub Liquidity aggregation, pricing, risk management FIX API Connectivity Algorithmic trading, HFT, proprietary systems

Iress

Iress provides direct market access (DMA) to global exchanges with advanced order types, algorithmic strategies, and real-time market data. It is the primary execution platform for professional traders, hedge funds, and brokers requiring powerful analytics and deep order management.

Bloomberg / EMSX

Bloomberg connectivity allows 26 Degrees clients to route orders, access global market data, and execute trades across thousands of markets. It integrates analytics, trading, and research in one system and is the standard for institutional asset managers.

oneZero Liquidity Hub

oneZero manages pricing, trade routing, and risk management by connecting multiple liquidity providers. It provides analytics, execution monitoring, and algorithmic pricing tools — essential infrastructure for broker-dealers and hedge funds accessing deep liquidity pools.

FIX API

FIX API connectivity allows institutional clients to connect proprietary trading systems directly to 26 Degrees' liquidity and execution infrastructure. This enables ultra-low latency execution, automated strategies, and high-frequency trading, the most advanced connectivity option available.

26 Degrees Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposits and withdrawals are processed through international bank wire transfers, the standard for institutional trading accounts. No retail methods (cards, e-wallets) are available. Funding instructions are provided directly after account approval.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time International Bank Wire No fixed fee from 26 Degrees (bank charges may apply) 1–5 business days

26 Degrees Leverage

Leverage at 26 Degrees is customised per client agreement rather than fixed at standard ratios. Leverage levels depend on the client's trading profile, asset class, volume, and risk assessment. Forex and indices may receive higher leverage than equities or commodities. Margin calls are issued if market movements reduce available margin, requiring additional funds or position adjustments. This customised approach reflects institutional rather than retail leverage structures.

26 Degrees Awards

26 Degrees has received industry recognition for liquidity solutions, client service, and prime brokerage technology. Awards include recognition from Wealth & Finance International for institutional trading capabilities. The awards reflect the broker's standing among professional market participants and are consistent with its institutional positioning.

26 Degrees Sign-Up Bonus

26 Degrees does not offer sign-up bonuses, deposit bonuses, or retail promotional incentives. This is consistent with its institutional prime brokerage model. The broker competes on liquidity depth, execution quality, and trading infrastructure rather than promotional offers.

26 Degrees Customer Support

26 Degrees provides institutional client support tailored to professional market participants. Support covers onboarding, compliance, platform setup, liquidity configuration, and execution queries. Contact is typically through direct relationship management rather than retail-style live chat or ticket systems.

26 Degrees vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone Comparison Table

Feature 26 Degrees IC Markets Pepperstone Regulation ASIC (AFSL 438283) ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles ASIC, FCA, CySEC, FSCA Client Type Institutional only Retail + Institutional Retail + Institutional Min Deposit Customised USD 200 USD 0 Spreads Customised institutional From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips Platforms Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API MT4, MT5, cTrader MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Leverage Customised per agreement Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Prime Brokerage Yes No No FSCA Regulated No No Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

26 Degrees for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No (ASIC only) Accepts SA Institutional Clients Yes Retail Accounts No ZAR Accounts Not standard — currency depends on agreement Deposit Method International bank wire only

Who Should Consider 26 Degrees?

26 Degrees Global Markets is designed exclusively for institutional market participants — broker-dealers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and family offices that need deep liquidity, customised prime brokerage services, and institutional-grade trading infrastructure. The ASIC licence provides tier-1 regulatory credibility, and the platform suite (Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API) is genuinely institutional.

This broker is not suitable for retail traders, beginners, or individuals looking for a personal trading account with a low deposit. There are no MT4/MT5 platforms, no fixed spreads or leverage, no ZAR accounts, and no retail deposit methods. If you are a South African trading firm or institutional investor seeking professional market access, 26 Degrees is worth evaluating. If you are an individual trader, look at FSCA-regulated retail brokers instead.

Conclusion 26 Degrees Global Markets is a specialised institutional prime broker and liquidity provider, not a retail forex broker. ASIC regulation (AFSL 438283) provides tier-1 credibility, and the trading infrastructure — Iress, Bloomberg, oneZero, FIX API, hosted in LD4/NY4/TY3 data centres is genuinely institutional-grade. The broker is not designed for individual retail traders. There are no personal trading accounts, no MT4/MT5, no fixed pricing, and no retail features like copy trading or bonuses. For South African broker-dealers, hedge funds, or prop firms seeking deep liquidity and professional prime brokerage services, 26 Degrees delivers a serious institutional solution. For everyone else, look at retail-focused FSCA-regulated brokers.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official 26 Degrees Global Markets website (26degreesglobalmarkets.com), ASIC's financial services register, Trustpilot, and publicly available company information. Regulatory status was verified against ASIC's current licence database. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

26 Degrees Global Markets Pty Ltd is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL 438283. The company provides institutional prime brokerage and liquidity services. It is not FSCA-regulated. Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. This review is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 26 Degrees Global Markets?

26 Degrees is an ASIC-regulated institutional prime brokerage and liquidity provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It serves broker-dealers, hedge funds, prop firms, and institutional investors with customised prime services, deep liquidity, and professional trading infrastructure.

Is 26 Degrees regulated?

Yes, 26 Degrees holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 438283) from ASIC, a tier-1 regulator. Client funds are segregated under ASIC's Client Money Rules. The broker is not FSCA-regulated.

Is 26 Degrees suitable for retail traders?

No. 26 Degrees serves institutional clients only — broker-dealers, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms. It does not offer retail accounts, MT4/MT5, fixed leverage, or retail deposit methods. Individual traders should look at retail-focused brokers instead.

What trading platforms does 26 Degrees offer?

26 Degrees provides Iress (DMA), Bloomberg connectivity, oneZero (liquidity aggregation), and FIX API for algorithmic and proprietary trading. These are institutional platforms — no MT4 or MT5 is available.

What is the minimum deposit?

There is no publicly stated minimum deposit. Funding arrangements are customised per client agreement during the institutional onboarding process. Deposits are made via international bank wire transfer.

What can you trade through 26 Degrees?

Forex, equities, indices, commodities, precious metals, and ETFs/ETNs across global markets. Specific instrument availability depends on the client's liquidity and prime brokerage agreement.

Does 26 Degrees offer leverage?

Yes, but leverage levels are customised per client agreement rather than fixed. Leverage depends on trading volume, asset class, and risk profile. This is standard for institutional prime brokerage arrangements.

How do deposits and withdrawals work?

Deposits and withdrawals are processed via international bank wire transfer. No retail methods (cards, e-wallets) are available. Processing takes 1–5 business days depending on banking procedures.

Where are 26 Degrees' data centres located?

Trading infrastructure is hosted in LD4 (London), NY4 (New York), and TY3 (Tokyo) — major financial data centres used by banks and institutional firms for low-latency, resilient trading environments.

How do I open an account with 26 Degrees?

Contact 26 Degrees through their website and submit an institutional onboarding request. The process includes compliance checks, KYC verification, documentation, and approval before trading access and funding instructions are provided.