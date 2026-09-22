6 Best 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers. Leverage allows traders to control a larger position in the market using a smaller amount of their own capital. For example, with 1:500 leverage, a trader can control a $50,000 position with just $100 in margin. While higher leverage can amplify profits, it can also increase losses, making risk management essential.

Is 1:500 leverage suitable for beginner traders?

Yes, but it should be used cautiously. While 1:500 leverage allows traders to open larger positions with less capital, it also increases risk exposure. Beginners should use smaller position sizes, apply stop-loss orders, and focus on risk management before utilising the full leverage available.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How much capital do I need to trade with 1:500 leverage?

The required capital depends on the position size and margin requirements. With 1:500 leverage, a trader can control a $50,000 position using approximately $100 in margin. However, maintaining additional funds in the account is essential to withstand market fluctuations and avoid margin calls.

Key Takeaways

1:500 leverage provides significant market exposure by allowing traders to control larger positions with a relatively small amount of trading capital.

IC Markets, FP Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, BlackBull Markets, and Tickmill are among the leading brokers offering up to 1:500 leverage through eligible entities.

High leverage can amplify both profits and losses, making effective risk management essential for long-term trading success.

Execution quality, spreads, and liquidity become increasingly important when trading with higher leverage levels.

Leverage availability varies by jurisdiction, with many regions imposing restrictions on retail traders due to regulatory requirements.

Professional and active traders often use high leverage strategically, rather than applying the maximum available leverage to every trade.

Successful high-leverage trading requires disciplined position sizing, stop-loss orders, and careful margin management to reduce the risk of significant losses.

Top 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers - a Comparison

Broker Maximum Leverage* Sign Up Key Strength Spreads From Platforms Best For IC Markets Up to 1:500 👉Open Account Ultra-fast execution and deep liquidity 0.0 pips (Raw Account) MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Scalpers, algorithmic traders, active forex traders FP Markets Up to 1:500 👉 Open Account Competitive ECN pricing and platform variety 0.0 pips (Raw Account) MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Traders seeking low costs and multiple platform options Exness Up to 1:500+ (entity dependent) 👉 Open Account



Flexible leverage and fast withdrawals 0.0 pips (Raw Account) MT4, MT5 Traders seeking flexible trading conditions and easy account access Pepperstone Up to 1:500 👉 Open Account



Professional trading environment and execution quality 0.0 pips (Razor Account) MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Professional traders, scalpers, and strategy traders BlackBull Markets Up to 1:500 👉 Open Account Institutional-grade liquidity and ECN execution 0.0 pips (ECN Account) MT4, MT5, TradingView High-volume traders and ECN-focused traders Tickmill Up to 1:500 👉 Open Account Low commissions and competitive trading costs 0.0 pips (Raw Account) MT4, MT5 Cost-conscious traders and scalpers

Top 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers - a Definition

Top 1:500 leverage Forex brokers are brokers that allow traders to control positions up to 500 times larger than their deposited margin. With 1:500 leverage, a trader can open a position worth $50,000 with just $100 of trading capital. These brokers typically offer competitive trading conditions, including tight spreads, fast execution, advanced trading platforms, and robust risk management tools.

While 1:500 leverage can significantly increase market exposure and profit potential, it also amplifies potential losses. As a result, traders should carefully manage risk through appropriate position sizing, stop-loss orders, and disciplined trading strategies. The best 1:500 leverage brokers combine high leverage with strong regulation, transparent pricing, reliable execution, and access to popular platforms such as MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

6 Best 1:500 Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

IC Markets – 1:500 leverage, raw spreads, ultra-fast execution.

FP Markets – 1:500 leverage, ECN pricing, multiple platforms.

Exness – Flexible leverage, fast withdrawals, low deposits.

Pepperstone – Tight spreads, reliable execution, professional trading.

BlackBull Markets – High leverage, ECN trading, deep liquidity.

Tickmill – Low costs, fast execution, 1:500 leverage.

1. IC Market

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: 1:5000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets provides leverage of up to 1:500, alongside Raw Spread accounts, deep liquidity, and ultra-fast trade execution. Widely regarded as one of the leading brokers for forex trading, IC Markets supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView platforms.

Its competitive pricing and institutional-grade trading environment make it particularly attractive to scalpers, algorithmic traders, and high-volume traders.

Featured

🏦 Broker Name IC Markets 💼 Account Type Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread 💲 Minimum Deposit $200 USD 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 🧮 Lot Size From 0.01 (micro) 📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, WebTrader 🌍 Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) 📉 Spread Type Floating spreads; Raw as low as 0.0 pips 💳 Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, others ⏱️ Order Execution Market execution with low latency infrastructure 🎓 Suitable For Beginners to advanced traders, scalpers, EAs, high‑frequency trading 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available No 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Partial negative balance handling reported; not fully guaranteed by policy 📞 Customer Support 24/7 support with live chat and email 🏆 Awards Recognized for tight spreads, platforms, support (e.g., Best Lowest Spread, Best MetaTrader Broker) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Higher minimum deposit than some competitors Deep institutional liquidity Limited proprietary trading tools Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading Educational resources are relatively basic Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Customer support not available 24/7

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that IC Markets remains a leading choice for traders seeking institutional-style trading conditions. The broker's reputation for deep market access, robust trading technology, and support for high-frequency trading strategies makes it particularly attractive to serious traders looking for a professional-grade trading experience.

Does IC Markets offer 1:500 leverage on all account types?

Yes, IC Markets offers leverage of up to 1:500 on eligible Standard and Raw Spread accounts, depending on the regulatory entity. Traders should verify leverage availability in their jurisdiction, as limits may vary based on local regulations and account classification.

Is 1:500 leverage suitable for scalping with IC Markets?

Yes, IC Markets is popular among scalpers due to its fast execution speeds, deep liquidity, and competitive spreads. The availability of 1:500 leverage allows traders to maximise market exposure while maintaining relatively low margin requirements.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets delivers 1:500 leverage across Raw and Standard accounts, offering tight spreads and multi-platform access. A globally regulated broker, it balances competitive pricing with security, though retail leverage is lower in stricter jurisdictions.

Feature

⚙️ Feature FP Markets 🎯 Max Leverage Up to 1:500 for Forex and commodities 🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions Offshore entities (e.g., FSA – St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 💳 Account Types Standard Raw 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Spreads Standard: from 1.0 pips Raw: from 0.0 pips 💸 Commission Standard: None Raw: $3.0 per side per standard lot 💻 Platforms Offered MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Negative balance protection, stop loss, take profit orders 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Allows manual adjustment of leverage per account and per trade ⚠️ Margin Call Level 50% ⛔ Stop-Out Level 20% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 1:500 leverage available on Raw/ECN offshore accounts Retail clients under ASIC/EU capped at 1:30 Competitive spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts Commissions apply on ECN accounts Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Offshore entity needed for maximum leverage Low minimum deposit ($100) to access leverage High leverage increases exposure to rapid losses

Our Findings

Accessing 1:500 leverage is possible via Raw/ECN accounts or offshore jurisdictions. Standard accounts have lower leverage limits under regulatory rules. Traders can utilise MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms to trade forex, commodities, and indices efficiently.

Which platforms support 1:500 leverage on FP Markets?

FP Markets provides MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView platforms. Offshore accounts with 1:500 leverage benefit from tight spreads and fast execution across all these platforms, supporting forex, commodities, and indices trading.

What should traders know before using 1:500 leverage?

High leverage increases profit potential but also raises risks. With FP Markets, using risk management tools like stop-loss orders, position sizing, and margin monitoring is critical to avoid large account losses.

3. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness offers flexible leverage options, including up to 1:500 leverage on eligible accounts, allowing traders to manage positions with reduced capital requirements. The broker is recognised for its fast withdrawals, low minimum deposits, and diverse account offerings. Combined with support for MT4 and MT5, Exness appeals to both beginner and experienced traders seeking flexibility and accessibility.

Featured

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details 🏦 Broker Name Exness 💼 Account Type Standard Cent Account 💲 Minimum Deposit $10 📊 Leverage Up to 1:Unlimited (varies by conditions) 🧮 Lot Size From 0.01 lots 📈 Platform MT4, MT5 (desktop, web & mobile) 🌍 Regulation FSCA via Exness ZA (and global regulators) 📉 Spread Type Variable floating spreads from ~0.2–0.3 pips 💳 Deposit Methods Local bank transfers in ZAR, credit/debit cards, e‑wallets (Skrill/Neteller), crypto (varies) ⏱️ Order Execution Market execution (no requotes) 🎓 Suitable For Beginners & intermediate traders seeking low‑cost, commission‑free trading 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Yes – supports ZAR base currency (including local deposits/withdrawals) 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes (client protection so account won’t go below zero) 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support with local SA presence 🏆 Awards Widely ranked by broker reviewers for low spreads & accessibility (regional awards) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant withdrawal processing on many methods Product range smaller than some competitors Flexible leverage options Availability varies by jurisdiction Low minimum deposit requirements Limited investor protection in some offshore entities Competitive spreads and multiple account types Fewer educational resources than leading brokers

Our Findings

Our evaluation found that Exness differentiates itself through its accessibility and account flexibility. The broker caters to a wide range of trading styles by offering straightforward account opening, convenient funding methods, and trading conditions that accommodate both newer market participants and experienced traders.

Does Exness provide flexible leverage up to 1:500?

Yes, Exness offers flexible leverage options, including up to 1:500 leverage on eligible accounts. Traders can adjust leverage according to their risk tolerance and trading objectives, providing greater flexibility when managing positions and account exposure.

What makes Exness attractive for high-leverage trading?

Exness combines high leverage availability with low minimum deposits, fast withdrawals, and multiple account types. These features make it accessible to traders who want enhanced buying power while maintaining flexibility in account funding and management.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone provides leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities, making it a strong choice for traders seeking enhanced market exposure. The broker is known for its professional trading environment, tight spreads, and reliable execution. With support for MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, Pepperstone caters to both discretionary and automated traders looking to implement advanced trading strategies.

Featured

🏦 Broker Name Pepperstone 💼 Account Type Standard, Razor (plus Islamic option) 💲 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 📊 Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail), up to 1:500 (professional depending on region) 🧮 Lot Size Minimum 0.01 lots; max 100 lots 📈 Platform MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView & Pepperstone Web/App 🌍 Regulation ASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC, BaFin, CMA & more 📉 Spread Type Variable spreads (Standard: from ~1.0 pips; Razor: from ~0.0 pips) 💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Google/Apple Pay, UnionPay, USDT & more ⏱️ Order Execution Fast/No Dealing Desk (NDD), low latency execution 🎓 Suitable For Beginners (Standard), scalpers & active traders (Razor) 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Not typically offered (base currencies primarily USD, AUD, EUR, etc.) 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes — client funds segregated with NB Protection 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support (chat, email, phone) 🏆 Awards Multiple industry recognitions for pricing, execution, and platforms (varied by region) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier authorities including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, and BaFin Does not offer leverage as high as some offshore brokers Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Razor Accounts Share CFD selection is smaller than some multi-asset brokers Fast execution speeds with low latency trading infrastructure No proprietary trading platform available Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTrader Certain features and products vary by jurisdiction No minimum deposit requirement for opening an account Leverage restrictions apply in highly regulated regions

Our Findings

Our analysis showed that Pepperstone excels in providing a sophisticated trading environment backed by advanced technology and a broad platform selection. The broker is well-suited to traders who require dependable infrastructure, flexible trading tools, and the ability to implement both manual and automated strategies effectively.

Can traders access 1:500 leverage on Pepperstone?

Pepperstone offers leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities. The maximum leverage available depends on the trader's location, regulatory jurisdiction, and account type, making it important to confirm specific leverage limits before opening an account.

What are the benefits of using 1:500 leverage with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone combines high leverage with reliable execution, advanced trading tools, and competitive spreads. This allows experienced traders to increase their market exposure while benefiting from a professional trading environment designed for active trading strategies.

5. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets offers 1:500 leverage with ECN-style accounts, competitive spreads, and multiple platforms. Known for fast execution and deep liquidity, it suits professional traders, but leverage may vary depending on regulatory jurisdiction.

Feature

⚙️ Feature Blackbull Markets 🎯 Max Leverage Up to 1:500 for Forex and metals 🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions New Zealand (FMA) and Seychelles (FSA) entities 💳 Account Types Standard Prime Institutional 💰 Minimum Deposit Standard: $0; Prime: $2,000; Institutional: $20,000 📈 Spreads Standard: from 1.5 pips Prime: from 0.0 pips Institutional: from 0.0 pips 💸 Commission Standard: None Prime: $6.00 per standard lot Institutional: $4.00 per standard lot 💻 Platforms Offered MT4 MT5 DXtrade 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Negative balance protection, stop loss, take profit orders 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Allows manual adjustment of leverage per account and per trade ⚠️ Margin Call Level 50% ⛔ Stop-Out Level 20% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage available via offshore and pro accounts Retail leverage lower in stricter jurisdictions Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) supported Institutional accounts require high minimum deposits Tight spreads possible on Prime and Institutional accounts Higher commissions apply on certain account types Flexible account choices for different trader levels Risk of magnified losses if mismanaged

Our Findings

Traders can achieve 1:500 leverage through professional or institutional accounts. Standard accounts typically offer lower leverage. Offshore or less-regulated entities provide maximum flexibility, while MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms ensure execution speed and market access.

Who can access 1:500 leverage on BlackBull Markets?

Offshore and professional clients can access 1:500 leverage. Standard accounts for retail traders in stricter jurisdictions often provide lower leverage, ensuring compliance with regulatory restrictions.

Does BlackBull Markets provide risk management with 1:500 leverage?

Yes, traders benefit from negative balance protection and stop-out systems. However, high leverage increases exposure, so risk tools like stop-loss orders and careful money management are strongly recommended.

6. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill offers eligible traders access to leverage of up to 1:500, allowing them to increase their market exposure while maintaining relatively low margin requirements. The broker combines high leverage with competitive trading costs, low commissions, and fast execution speeds. With support for MT4 and MT5, Tickmill is particularly popular among scalpers and active traders seeking efficient execution and cost-effective trading conditions.

Feature

🏦 Broker Name Tickmill 💼 Account Type Classic, Raw/Pro, TradingView Raw 💲 Minimum Deposit From $100 (~ZAR equivalent) 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by jurisdiction) 🧮 Lot Size 0.01 minimum 📈 Platform MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader 🌍 Regulation Seychelles FSA, FSCA-qualified entity for South Africans 📉 Spread Type Floating (Classic ~1.6 pips, Raw from ~0.0 pips) 💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, credit/debit card, e-wallets (Skrill/Neteller/UnionPay) ⏱️ Order Execution Market execution, fast & no requotes 🎓 Suitable For Beginners to advanced traders (scalping/EA allowed) 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Yes (ZAR base currency on MT4/MT5) 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes, client funds segregated; negative balance protection offered 📞 Customer Support Email, phone, live chat support available 🏆 Awards Recognized for low spreads & fast execution (industry reviews) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Our Findings

Our research found that Tickmill delivers a strong balance between affordability and performance for traders seeking access to 1:500 leverage. The broker stands out for its transparent fee structure, consistent execution quality, and trader-focused account offerings, making it particularly appealing to those who prioritise efficiency and cost control.

Is 1:500 leverage available to all Tickmill traders?

Tickmill offers leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities and account types. The actual leverage available may depend on regulatory requirements, account classification, and the financial instruments being traded by the client.

How does Tickmill support traders using 1:500 leverage?

Tickmill complements its high-leverage offering with competitive spreads, low commissions, and fast execution. These trading conditions help traders manage costs efficiently while taking advantage of increased market exposure through leveraged trading opportunities.

Conclusion Choosing the right 1:500 leverage broker depends on factors such as your location, regulatory requirements, trading experience, and preferred trading style. Many brokers offer access to leverage of up to 1:500 through specific international entities, while leverage restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions. IC Markets, FP Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, BlackBull Markets, and Tickmill stand out for their combination of competitive pricing, reliable execution, advanced trading platforms, and strong reputations among active traders. IC Markets and Pepperstone are particularly well-suited to scalpers and algorithmic traders, while FP Markets offers excellent platform diversity. Exness appeals to traders seeking flexible account conditions and convenient withdrawals, BlackBull Markets provides institutional-style trading conditions, and Tickmill remains a strong choice for cost-conscious traders. While 1:500 leverage can significantly enhance market exposure, it also increases risk. Traders should implement sound risk management practices, including stop-loss orders, disciplined position sizing, and careful capital allocation. When used responsibly, high leverage can be an effective tool for experienced traders looking to maximise market opportunities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What margin is required to open a trade with 1:500 leverage?

With 1:500 leverage, the margin requirement is just 0.2% of the total position size. For example, controlling a $50,000 position requires approximately $100 in margin, allowing traders to maximise capital efficiency while maintaining larger market exposure.

How does 1:500 leverage affect margin calls and stop-outs?

Higher leverage reduces required margin but increases sensitivity to market movements. Small adverse price fluctuations can quickly deplete available equity, triggering margin calls or stop-outs if traders fail to maintain sufficient free margin in their accounts.

Which trading strategies benefit most from 1:500 leverage?

Scalping, day trading, and short-term momentum strategies often benefit from higher leverage because they target relatively small price movements. Traders can increase position sizes while committing less capital, though strict risk controls remain essential for sustainability.

Is 1:500 leverage suitable for algorithmic trading?

Many algorithmic traders utilise 1:500 leverage to optimise capital allocation across multiple strategies simultaneously. However, automated systems must incorporate robust risk controls, position limits, and drawdown management to prevent excessive losses during volatile market conditions.

How does broker execution quality impact high-leverage trading?

Execution quality becomes increasingly important when trading with 1:500 leverage. Fast execution speeds, minimal slippage, and deep liquidity can significantly affect profitability, particularly for scalpers and high-frequency traders operating with larger leveraged positions.

Can professional traders use 1:500 leverage safely?

Professional traders often use high leverage selectively rather than continuously. They typically apply leverage strategically, manage risk through position sizing and stop-losses, and avoid risking excessive account equity on individual trades despite available leverage limits.

Does 1:500 leverage increase trading costs?

Leverage itself does not directly increase spreads or commissions. However, larger position sizes result in proportionally higher transaction costs and overnight financing charges, making cost-efficient brokers particularly important for traders using significant leverage regularly.

What account balance is recommended for trading with 1:500 leverage?

Although leverage reduces capital requirements, experienced traders generally maintain sufficient account equity to withstand market volatility. A well-capitalised account provides greater flexibility, reduces the likelihood of margin calls, and supports more effective risk management practices.

How do regulators view brokers offering 1:500 leverage?

Regulators in many jurisdictions consider 1:500 leverage a higher-risk trading feature. Consequently, leverage restrictions are common in developed markets, while brokers operating international entities may continue offering higher leverage to eligible traders under different frameworks.

What is the biggest mistake traders make with 1:500 leverage?

The most common mistake is confusing available leverage with appropriate leverage. Many traders overexpose their accounts simply because higher leverage is available, increasing the likelihood of substantial losses during normal market fluctuations that could otherwise be managed.