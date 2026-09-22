6 Best 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers. Leverage allows traders to control a larger position in the market using a smaller amount of their own capital. For example, with 1:500 leverage, a trader can control a $50,000 position with just $100 in margin. While higher leverage can amplify profits, it can also increase losses, making risk management essential.
Is 1:500 leverage suitable for beginner traders?
Yes, but it should be used cautiously. While 1:500 leverage allows traders to open larger positions with less capital, it also increases risk exposure. Beginners should use smaller position sizes, apply stop-loss orders, and focus on risk management before utilising the full leverage available.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
How much capital do I need to trade with 1:500 leverage?
The required capital depends on the position size and margin requirements. With 1:500 leverage, a trader can control a $50,000 position using approximately $100 in margin. However, maintaining additional funds in the account is essential to withstand market fluctuations and avoid margin calls.
Key Takeaways
- 1:500 leverage provides significant market exposure by allowing traders to control larger positions with a relatively small amount of trading capital.
- IC Markets, FP Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, BlackBull Markets, and Tickmill are among the leading brokers offering up to 1:500 leverage through eligible entities.
- High leverage can amplify both profits and losses, making effective risk management essential for long-term trading success.
- Execution quality, spreads, and liquidity become increasingly important when trading with higher leverage levels.
- Leverage availability varies by jurisdiction, with many regions imposing restrictions on retail traders due to regulatory requirements.
- Professional and active traders often use high leverage strategically, rather than applying the maximum available leverage to every trade.
- Successful high-leverage trading requires disciplined position sizing, stop-loss orders, and careful margin management to reduce the risk of significant losses.
Top 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers - a Comparison
|Broker
|Maximum Leverage*
|Sign Up
|Key Strength
|Spreads From
|Platforms
|Best For
|IC Markets
|Up to 1:500
|👉Open Account
|Ultra-fast execution and deep liquidity
|0.0 pips (Raw Account)
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Scalpers, algorithmic traders, active forex traders
|FP Markets
|Up to 1:500
|👉 Open Account
|Competitive ECN pricing and platform variety
|0.0 pips (Raw Account)
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Traders seeking low costs and multiple platform options
|Exness
|Up to 1:500+ (entity dependent)
|👉 Open Account
|Flexible leverage and fast withdrawals
|0.0 pips (Raw Account)
|MT4, MT5
|Traders seeking flexible trading conditions and easy account access
|Pepperstone
|Up to 1:500
|👉 Open Account
|Professional trading environment and execution quality
|0.0 pips (Razor Account)
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Professional traders, scalpers, and strategy traders
|BlackBull Markets
|Up to 1:500
|👉 Open Account
|Institutional-grade liquidity and ECN execution
|0.0 pips (ECN Account)
|MT4, MT5, TradingView
|High-volume traders and ECN-focused traders
|Tickmill
|Up to 1:500
|👉 Open Account
|Low commissions and competitive trading costs
|0.0 pips (Raw Account)
|MT4, MT5
|Cost-conscious traders and scalpers
Top 1:500 Leverage Forex Brokers - a Definition
Top 1:500 leverage Forex brokers are brokers that allow traders to control positions up to 500 times larger than their deposited margin. With 1:500 leverage, a trader can open a position worth $50,000 with just $100 of trading capital. These brokers typically offer competitive trading conditions, including tight spreads, fast execution, advanced trading platforms, and robust risk management tools.
While 1:500 leverage can significantly increase market exposure and profit potential, it also amplifies potential losses. As a result, traders should carefully manage risk through appropriate position sizing, stop-loss orders, and disciplined trading strategies. The best 1:500 leverage brokers combine high leverage with strong regulation, transparent pricing, reliable execution, and access to popular platforms such as MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.
6 Best 1:500 Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)
- IC Markets – 1:500 leverage, raw spreads, ultra-fast execution.
- FP Markets – 1:500 leverage, ECN pricing, multiple platforms.
- Exness – Flexible leverage, fast withdrawals, low deposits.
- Pepperstone – Tight spreads, reliable execution, professional trading.
- BlackBull Markets – High leverage, ECN trading, deep liquidity.
- Tickmill – Low costs, fast execution, 1:500 leverage.
1. IC Market
IC Markets provides leverage of up to 1:500, alongside Raw Spread accounts, deep liquidity, and ultra-fast trade execution. Widely regarded as one of the leading brokers for forex trading, IC Markets supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView platforms.
Its competitive pricing and institutional-grade trading environment make it particularly attractive to scalpers, algorithmic traders, and high-volume traders.
Featured
|🏦 Broker Name
|IC Markets
|💼 Account Type
|Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread
|💲 Minimum Deposit
|$200 USD
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🧮 Lot Size
|From 0.01 (micro)
|📈 Platform
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, WebTrader
|🌍 Regulation
|ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
|📉 Spread Type
|Floating spreads; Raw as low as 0.0 pips
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, others
|⏱️ Order Execution
|Market execution with low latency infrastructure
|🎓 Suitable For
|Beginners to advanced traders, scalpers, EAs, high‑frequency trading
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available
|No
|🛡️ Negative Balance Protection
|Partial negative balance handling reported; not fully guaranteed by policy
|📞 Customer Support
|24/7 support with live chat and email
|🏆 Awards
|Recognized for tight spreads, platforms, support (e.g., Best Lowest Spread, Best MetaTrader Broker)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips
|Higher minimum deposit than some competitors
|Deep institutional liquidity
|Limited proprietary trading tools
|Excellent for high-frequency and algorithmic trading
|Educational resources are relatively basic
|Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView
|Customer support not available 24/7
Our Findings
Our findings indicate that IC Markets remains a leading choice for traders seeking institutional-style trading conditions. The broker's reputation for deep market access, robust trading technology, and support for high-frequency trading strategies makes it particularly attractive to serious traders looking for a professional-grade trading experience.
Does IC Markets offer 1:500 leverage on all account types?
Yes, IC Markets offers leverage of up to 1:500 on eligible Standard and Raw Spread accounts, depending on the regulatory entity. Traders should verify leverage availability in their jurisdiction, as limits may vary based on local regulations and account classification.
Is 1:500 leverage suitable for scalping with IC Markets?
Yes, IC Markets is popular among scalpers due to its fast execution speeds, deep liquidity, and competitive spreads. The availability of 1:500 leverage allows traders to maximise market exposure while maintaining relatively low margin requirements.
2. FP Markets
FP Markets delivers 1:500 leverage across Raw and Standard accounts, offering tight spreads and multi-platform access. A globally regulated broker, it balances competitive pricing with security, though retail leverage is lower in stricter jurisdictions.
Feature
|⚙️ Feature
|FP Markets
|🎯 Max Leverage
|Up to 1:500 for Forex and commodities
|🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions
|Offshore entities (e.g., FSA – St. Vincent and the Grenadines)
|💳 Account Types
|Standard Raw
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100
|📈 Spreads
|Standard: from 1.0 pips Raw: from 0.0 pips
|💸 Commission
|Standard: None Raw: $3.0 per side per standard lot
|💻 Platforms Offered
|MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView
|🛡️ Risk Management Tools
|Negative balance protection, stop loss, take profit orders
|🔄 Dynamic Leverage
|Allows manual adjustment of leverage per account and per trade
|⚠️ Margin Call Level
|50%
|⛔ Stop-Out Level
|20%
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|1:500 leverage available on Raw/ECN offshore accounts
|Retail clients under ASIC/EU capped at 1:30
|Competitive spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts
|Commissions apply on ECN accounts
|Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Offshore entity needed for maximum leverage
|Low minimum deposit ($100) to access leverage
|High leverage increases exposure to rapid losses
Our Findings
Accessing 1:500 leverage is possible via Raw/ECN accounts or offshore jurisdictions. Standard accounts have lower leverage limits under regulatory rules. Traders can utilise MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms to trade forex, commodities, and indices efficiently.
Which platforms support 1:500 leverage on FP Markets?
FP Markets provides MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView platforms. Offshore accounts with 1:500 leverage benefit from tight spreads and fast execution across all these platforms, supporting forex, commodities, and indices trading.
What should traders know before using 1:500 leverage?
High leverage increases profit potential but also raises risks. With FP Markets, using risk management tools like stop-loss orders, position sizing, and margin monitoring is critical to avoid large account losses.
3. Exness
Exness offers flexible leverage options, including up to 1:500 leverage on eligible accounts, allowing traders to manage positions with reduced capital requirements. The broker is recognised for its fast withdrawals, low minimum deposits, and diverse account offerings. Combined with support for MT4 and MT5, Exness appeals to both beginner and experienced traders seeking flexibility and accessibility.
Featured
|🔍 Feature
|ℹ️ Details
|🏦 Broker Name
|Exness
|💼 Account Type
|Standard Cent Account
|💲 Minimum Deposit
|$10
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:Unlimited (varies by conditions)
|🧮 Lot Size
|From 0.01 lots
|📈 Platform
|MT4, MT5 (desktop, web & mobile)
|🌍 Regulation
|FSCA via Exness ZA (and global regulators)
|📉 Spread Type
|Variable floating spreads from ~0.2–0.3 pips
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Local bank transfers in ZAR, credit/debit cards, e‑wallets (Skrill/Neteller), crypto (varies)
|⏱️ Order Execution
|Market execution (no requotes)
|🎓 Suitable For
|Beginners & intermediate traders seeking low‑cost, commission‑free trading
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available
|Yes – supports ZAR base currency (including local deposits/withdrawals)
|🛡️ Negative Balance Protection
|Yes (client protection so account won’t go below zero)
|📞 Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support with local SA presence
|🏆 Awards
|Widely ranked by broker reviewers for low spreads & accessibility (regional awards)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Instant withdrawal processing on many methods
|Product range smaller than some competitors
|Flexible leverage options
|Availability varies by jurisdiction
|Low minimum deposit requirements
|Limited investor protection in some offshore entities
|Competitive spreads and multiple account types
|Fewer educational resources than leading brokers
Our Findings
Our evaluation found that Exness differentiates itself through its accessibility and account flexibility. The broker caters to a wide range of trading styles by offering straightforward account opening, convenient funding methods, and trading conditions that accommodate both newer market participants and experienced traders.
Does Exness provide flexible leverage up to 1:500?
Yes, Exness offers flexible leverage options, including up to 1:500 leverage on eligible accounts. Traders can adjust leverage according to their risk tolerance and trading objectives, providing greater flexibility when managing positions and account exposure.
What makes Exness attractive for high-leverage trading?
Exness combines high leverage availability with low minimum deposits, fast withdrawals, and multiple account types. These features make it accessible to traders who want enhanced buying power while maintaining flexibility in account funding and management.
4. Pepperstone
Pepperstone provides leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities, making it a strong choice for traders seeking enhanced market exposure. The broker is known for its professional trading environment, tight spreads, and reliable execution. With support for MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, Pepperstone caters to both discretionary and automated traders looking to implement advanced trading strategies.
Featured
|🏦 Broker Name
|Pepperstone
|💼 Account Type
|Standard, Razor (plus Islamic option)
|💲 Minimum Deposit
|No minimum deposit
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:30 (retail), up to 1:500 (professional depending on region)
|🧮 Lot Size
|Minimum 0.01 lots; max 100 lots
|📈 Platform
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView & Pepperstone Web/App
|🌍 Regulation
|ASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC, BaFin, CMA & more
|📉 Spread Type
|Variable spreads (Standard: from ~1.0 pips; Razor: from ~0.0 pips)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Google/Apple Pay, UnionPay, USDT & more
|⏱️ Order Execution
|Fast/No Dealing Desk (NDD), low latency execution
|🎓 Suitable For
|Beginners (Standard), scalpers & active traders (Razor)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available
|Not typically offered (base currencies primarily USD, AUD, EUR, etc.)
|🛡️ Negative Balance Protection
|Yes — client funds segregated with NB Protection
|📞 Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support (chat, email, phone)
|🏆 Awards
|Multiple industry recognitions for pricing, execution, and platforms (varied by region)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by top-tier authorities including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, and BaFin
|Does not offer leverage as high as some offshore brokers
|Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Razor Accounts
|Share CFD selection is smaller than some multi-asset brokers
|Fast execution speeds with low latency trading infrastructure
|No proprietary trading platform available
|Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTrader
|Certain features and products vary by jurisdiction
|No minimum deposit requirement for opening an account
|Leverage restrictions apply in highly regulated regions
Our Findings
Our analysis showed that Pepperstone excels in providing a sophisticated trading environment backed by advanced technology and a broad platform selection. The broker is well-suited to traders who require dependable infrastructure, flexible trading tools, and the ability to implement both manual and automated strategies effectively.
Can traders access 1:500 leverage on Pepperstone?
Pepperstone offers leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities. The maximum leverage available depends on the trader's location, regulatory jurisdiction, and account type, making it important to confirm specific leverage limits before opening an account.
What are the benefits of using 1:500 leverage with Pepperstone?
Pepperstone combines high leverage with reliable execution, advanced trading tools, and competitive spreads. This allows experienced traders to increase their market exposure while benefiting from a professional trading environment designed for active trading strategies.
5. BlackBull Markets
BlackBull Markets offers 1:500 leverage with ECN-style accounts, competitive spreads, and multiple platforms. Known for fast execution and deep liquidity, it suits professional traders, but leverage may vary depending on regulatory jurisdiction.
Feature
|⚙️ Feature
|Blackbull Markets
|🎯 Max Leverage
|Up to 1:500 for Forex and metals
|🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions
|New Zealand (FMA) and Seychelles (FSA) entities
|💳 Account Types
|Standard Prime Institutional
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|Standard: $0; Prime: $2,000; Institutional: $20,000
|📈 Spreads
|Standard: from 1.5 pips Prime: from 0.0 pips Institutional: from 0.0 pips
|💸 Commission
|Standard: None Prime: $6.00 per standard lot Institutional: $4.00 per standard lot
|💻 Platforms Offered
|MT4 MT5 DXtrade
|🛡️ Risk Management Tools
|Negative balance protection, stop loss, take profit orders
|🔄 Dynamic Leverage
|Allows manual adjustment of leverage per account and per trade
|⚠️ Margin Call Level
|50%
|⛔ Stop-Out Level
|20%
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|High leverage available via offshore and pro accounts
|Retail leverage lower in stricter jurisdictions
|Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) supported
|Institutional accounts require high minimum deposits
|Tight spreads possible on Prime and Institutional accounts
|Higher commissions apply on certain account types
|Flexible account choices for different trader levels
|Risk of magnified losses if mismanaged
Our Findings
Traders can achieve 1:500 leverage through professional or institutional accounts. Standard accounts typically offer lower leverage. Offshore or less-regulated entities provide maximum flexibility, while MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms ensure execution speed and market access.
Who can access 1:500 leverage on BlackBull Markets?
Offshore and professional clients can access 1:500 leverage. Standard accounts for retail traders in stricter jurisdictions often provide lower leverage, ensuring compliance with regulatory restrictions.
Does BlackBull Markets provide risk management with 1:500 leverage?
Yes, traders benefit from negative balance protection and stop-out systems. However, high leverage increases exposure, so risk tools like stop-loss orders and careful money management are strongly recommended.
6. Tickmill
Tickmill offers eligible traders access to leverage of up to 1:500, allowing them to increase their market exposure while maintaining relatively low margin requirements. The broker combines high leverage with competitive trading costs, low commissions, and fast execution speeds. With support for MT4 and MT5, Tickmill is particularly popular among scalpers and active traders seeking efficient execution and cost-effective trading conditions.
Feature
|🏦 Broker Name
|Tickmill
|💼 Account Type
|Classic, Raw/Pro, TradingView Raw
|💲 Minimum Deposit
|From $100 (~ZAR equivalent)
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:1000 (varies by jurisdiction)
|🧮 Lot Size
|0.01 minimum
|📈 Platform
|MT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader
|🌍 Regulation
|Seychelles FSA, FSCA-qualified entity for South Africans
|📉 Spread Type
|Floating (Classic ~1.6 pips, Raw from ~0.0 pips)
|💳 Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, credit/debit card, e-wallets (Skrill/Neteller/UnionPay)
|⏱️ Order Execution
|Market execution, fast & no requotes
|🎓 Suitable For
|Beginners to advanced traders (scalping/EA allowed)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available
|Yes (ZAR base currency on MT4/MT5)
|🛡️ Negative Balance Protection
|Yes, client funds segregated; negative balance protection offered
|📞 Customer Support
|Email, phone, live chat support available
|🏆 Awards
|Recognized for low spreads & fast execution (industry reviews)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders
|No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service
|Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses
|Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage
|Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools
|South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies
Our Findings
Our research found that Tickmill delivers a strong balance between affordability and performance for traders seeking access to 1:500 leverage. The broker stands out for its transparent fee structure, consistent execution quality, and trader-focused account offerings, making it particularly appealing to those who prioritise efficiency and cost control.
Is 1:500 leverage available to all Tickmill traders?
Tickmill offers leverage of up to 1:500 through eligible entities and account types. The actual leverage available may depend on regulatory requirements, account classification, and the financial instruments being traded by the client.
How does Tickmill support traders using 1:500 leverage?
Tickmill complements its high-leverage offering with competitive spreads, low commissions, and fast execution. These trading conditions help traders manage costs efficiently while taking advantage of increased market exposure through leveraged trading opportunities.
Conclusion
Choosing the right 1:500 leverage broker depends on factors such as your location, regulatory requirements, trading experience, and preferred trading style. Many brokers offer access to leverage of up to 1:500 through specific international entities, while leverage restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions. IC Markets, FP Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, BlackBull Markets, and Tickmill stand out for their combination of competitive pricing, reliable execution, advanced trading platforms, and strong reputations among active traders.
IC Markets and Pepperstone are particularly well-suited to scalpers and algorithmic traders, while FP Markets offers excellent platform diversity. Exness appeals to traders seeking flexible account conditions and convenient withdrawals, BlackBull Markets provides institutional-style trading conditions, and Tickmill remains a strong choice for cost-conscious traders. While 1:500 leverage can significantly enhance market exposure, it also increases risk. Traders should implement sound risk management practices, including stop-loss orders, disciplined position sizing, and careful capital allocation. When used responsibly, high leverage can be an effective tool for experienced traders looking to maximise market opportunities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What margin is required to open a trade with 1:500 leverage?
With 1:500 leverage, the margin requirement is just 0.2% of the total position size. For example, controlling a $50,000 position requires approximately $100 in margin, allowing traders to maximise capital efficiency while maintaining larger market exposure.
How does 1:500 leverage affect margin calls and stop-outs?
Higher leverage reduces required margin but increases sensitivity to market movements. Small adverse price fluctuations can quickly deplete available equity, triggering margin calls or stop-outs if traders fail to maintain sufficient free margin in their accounts.
Which trading strategies benefit most from 1:500 leverage?
Scalping, day trading, and short-term momentum strategies often benefit from higher leverage because they target relatively small price movements. Traders can increase position sizes while committing less capital, though strict risk controls remain essential for sustainability.
Is 1:500 leverage suitable for algorithmic trading?
Many algorithmic traders utilise 1:500 leverage to optimise capital allocation across multiple strategies simultaneously. However, automated systems must incorporate robust risk controls, position limits, and drawdown management to prevent excessive losses during volatile market conditions.
How does broker execution quality impact high-leverage trading?
Execution quality becomes increasingly important when trading with 1:500 leverage. Fast execution speeds, minimal slippage, and deep liquidity can significantly affect profitability, particularly for scalpers and high-frequency traders operating with larger leveraged positions.
Can professional traders use 1:500 leverage safely?
Professional traders often use high leverage selectively rather than continuously. They typically apply leverage strategically, manage risk through position sizing and stop-losses, and avoid risking excessive account equity on individual trades despite available leverage limits.
Does 1:500 leverage increase trading costs?
Leverage itself does not directly increase spreads or commissions. However, larger position sizes result in proportionally higher transaction costs and overnight financing charges, making cost-efficient brokers particularly important for traders using significant leverage regularly.
What account balance is recommended for trading with 1:500 leverage?
Although leverage reduces capital requirements, experienced traders generally maintain sufficient account equity to withstand market volatility. A well-capitalised account provides greater flexibility, reduces the likelihood of margin calls, and supports more effective risk management practices.
How do regulators view brokers offering 1:500 leverage?
Regulators in many jurisdictions consider 1:500 leverage a higher-risk trading feature. Consequently, leverage restrictions are common in developed markets, while brokers operating international entities may continue offering higher leverage to eligible traders under different frameworks.
What is the biggest mistake traders make with 1:500 leverage?
The most common mistake is confusing available leverage with appropriate leverage. Many traders overexpose their accounts simply because higher leverage is available, increasing the likelihood of substantial losses during normal market fluctuations that could otherwise be managed.
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